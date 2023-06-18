Horror can be one of the most inclusive spaces ever. It is especially pioneered by queer writers and directors, like Clive Barker. But it can also be very exploitative. It is known for its history of exploiting women, as well as transgender identity — especially for transgender women. These kinds of characters and ideas are nothing new to horror; one of the most well-known films has this trope: Psycho by Alfred Hitchcock. But it doesn't stop there, scores of '80s and '90s films had it, all the way to Insidious Chapter 2. Some of these examples are downright terrible, while others have been reclaimed by the trans community. There are even examples that could be swung around to be progressive. Nevertheless, horror has always had a big problem of presenting "men dressed as women" and calling it scary.

Alfred Hitchcock's 'Psycho' Kicked Off This Trend

Arguably the most well-known example of this trope is Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho. Everyone knows the essentials of this film, even if they haven't sat down to watch it. The iconic shower scene kills off Marion (Janet Leigh), the leading lady, about half an hour into the film. Then there is of course the big twist! Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins) is the killer, and he's dressing as his mother to do the killings. It is explained at the end of the film that Norman is not transgender, but instead has literally become his mother. This means, essentially, the personality of his mother is doing these heinous acts. Even though the film goes out of its way to tell the audience that Norman is not trans, the film still uses Norman in a wig and his mothers' nightgown at the end of the film. While no doubt an absolute marvel of filmmaking, it still perpetuates familiar fearmongering that is used to demonize trans people, especially trans women. It emphasizes masculinity within a feminine guise as Norman attacks a woman when she is most vulnerable: in the shower. Despite arguments that media doesn't influence us, it does. Just as Jaws made people fear the ocean, these tropes make any trans person look like a dangerous killer.

'The Silence of the Lambs' and Insidious: Chapter 2' Carried On This Trend

It's sad to say that this is not a thing of the past. Many films have used this trope over and over again. One of the best films ever used similar tropes: 1991's The Silence of the Lambs. The movie also, like Psycho, has a throwaway line where Clarice (Jodie Foster) mentions that trans people are "passive " and Hannibal (Anthony Hopkins) references that Buffalo Bill (Ted Levine) is not a real trans person. This is something explored a little further in the book at a gender clinic. "To even mention Buffalo Bill in the same breath as the problems we treat here is ignorant" clearly shows that despite writing a "gender confused" killer, Thomas Harris understood, at least somewhat, the ramifications a trans killer would have on the trans community — even if this is explained a little messily within the actual context of the story. Because no matter how direct that line is, all anyone remembers from this film is Buffalo Bill wearing makeup, sewing, and making a bodysuit out of women's skin. In these films, the killers being transgender (whether canon or not) is subject to more condemnation than their actual crimes.

Possibly the most disappointing example of this is only a decade ago in Insidious: Chapter 2, continuing after Josh Lambert (Patrick Wilson/Garrett Ryan) gets possessed by the Bride in Black/Parker Craine (Tom Fitzpatrick). Craine, who was a patient of Lorraine Lambert (Jocelyn Donahue/Barbara Hershey) that Josh met when he was a boy, is discovered to have been forced into cross-dressing as a girl by his mother (Danielle Bisutti), harkening back to an '80s slasher. Yet another technically not trans killer that uses femininity as a guise! On a technical level, this is supposed to be disturbing and weird to the viewer to invoke horror. But it just falls flat because there is no depth to the abuse Parker faced in this lazy writing of the villain. Not only is it a trope that directly harms the trans community, but also one that has been done over and over.

Can We Still Enjoy Horror Movies That Exploit Horror Identity?

It is disappointing for more modern films to include tropes like this. But how about older films? They've come and gone, and some of them have been beloved, even reclaimed by the community now as cult classics. Sleepaway Camp is seemingly just trying to succeed in the wake of Friday the 13th, and while it does achieve that, it is also so much more. The film follows shy Angela (Felissa Rose) who lost her father and brother in a boating accident. After living with her Aunt Martha (Desiree Gould) for years, Angela and her cousin Ricky (Jonathan Tiersten) are sent to a summer camp where "accidents" start claiming the lives of campers. It's easy to pick out that Angela is the killer, but the big shocking twist, in the words of the film when camp counselors find her naked at another murder scene, is "she's a boy!" As Insidious Chapter 2 was clearly inspired by this, it is not shocking to find out Angela was forced to become a girl by her aunt, as they were the brother who survived the boating accident, not the sister. In the film's subsequent sequels, Angela does fully transition. It's particularly disappointing as there's a lot to love about this film apart from its problematic ending. It's fun and campy, with interesting kills (and some really poor acting). It does suffer from similar problems as the other films mentioned, but it does walk backward the line of a trans-affirmative theme: don't force your kids to be who they aren't.

Another film is Brian De Palma's Dressed to Kill, which has many callbacks to Psycho. What is the difference here? The film has explicit trans themes, as the offscreen Bobbi wants to undergo gender-affirming surgery. It is of course revealed that the striking blonde killer is Dr. Elliot (Michael Caine), who is responsible for denying her own surgery. It's still not a particularly great representation obviously because it still conflates trans people with dissociative identity disorder (an overused and misinformed trope). Still, it commits to the trans themes and explains them, unlike a lot of the other films that have similar killers. Even if a movie can be offensive or problematic, it doesn't mean that you can't enjoy it. On the other hand, it's always up to the individual person to decide whether to engage with the movie or not, as it can be an unpleasant experience, especially for those in the community that these movies exploit.