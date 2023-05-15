While 2022 proved to be a banner year for horror movies (which was filled with fright favorites that were successful at the box office and with audiences), 2023 is shaping up to be another very good year for one of Hollywood’s oldest genres — with the likes of Scream VI and M3GAN becoming commercial hits. Their low budgets and loyal, devoted fanbases are just a couple of reasons why these kinds of movies have done so well in recent years.

Even though it’s nice to see horror movies are still terrifying the masses today, it’s fun to think back on a time when big-screen scares were just as popular as they are today. In fact, the genre was at one of its strongest back in 2013 (a whole decade ago)! Whether it’s a modern-classic-turned-franchise or a remake based on one of the genre’s most iconic writers, these movies celebrate ten years of terrifying and scaring audiences.

10 'The Conjuring'

Image via Warner Bros.

In the early 1970s, Roger (Ron Livingston) and Carolyn (Lili Taylor) move into an empty farmhouse with their five daughters and dog. As soon as they move in, however, they experience and witness disturbing supernatural events. Consequently, the couple then recruits Ed and Lorraine Warren (played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) to expel the evil from their home.

The Conjuring became a huge success critically and financially back in 2013; it introduced fans to now-iconic characters in horror (The Warrens) and marked the first of several films in The Conjuring franchise. It also featured a creepy doll, terrifying rocking chairs, and a scary demon. Helmed by James Wan, a horror maestro, The Conjuring still entertains and frightens audiences even today.

9 'Insidious: Chapter 2'

Image via Blumhouse

After the conclusion of the previous (and first) Insidious film, Josh Lambert (Patrick Wilson) and his family decide to relocate in the wake of a traumatic and tragic event. But, as old scares come back to haunt them, Renai (Rose Byrne) suspects her husband is behind these paranormal occurrences.

The second entry in the popular franchise, Insidious: Chapter 2 proved to be another example of why 2013 was a banner year for James Wan and horror (following the release of The Conjuring). While not as strong as the original, the horror sequel still scared audiences and injected even more edge-of-your-seat scenes that kept people engaged and terrified in the process.

8 'Mama'

Image via Universal Pictures

Following the death of their parents, two young girls have to live in a remote house filled with a dark and demonic presence. Fortunes change when their Aunt Annabel (Jessica Chastain) and Uncle Luke (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) foster the two, and they abandon the cabin to live with them. But, an unknown entity called “Mama” follows them home.

Creepy and unnerving, Mama spooked fans and introduced audiences to Andy Muschietti (who helmed the movie and was also the auteur that made clowns scary again in 2017). It was a thrill ride, packed with plenty of scares and powered by a memorable performance from Chastain. Mama was also based on Muschietti’s short film from Argentina.

7 'Carrie'

Image Via Sony Pictures Releasing

Carrie White (Chloe Grace Moretz) is a shy and awkward teen, bullied by the popular kids at high school and raised by her religious mother, Margaret (Julianne Moore). After some bullies play an ill-conceived prank on her, Carrie uses her telekinetic mind powers to wreak havoc during prom.

A remake of the 1976 film of the same name, Carrie proved to be another modern adaptation of a popular Stephen King novel. While the film may not be as good as other film adaptations of King’s work, Carrie boasted an impressive and star-studded cast (that also included Judy Greer and Ansel Elgort). While it doesn’t add anything new, it's a blood-soaked story that is a fun watch.

6 'The Purge'

Image via Universal Pictures

Directed by James DeMonaco, The Purge was another horror film in 2013 that sparked a franchise. During the annual Purge, a night when all crime (including murder) is legal, a wealthy family finds themselves being hunted down by a gang of psychotic murderers.

The Purge was a box office success, earning $89 million on a $3 million budget upon release in the summer of 2013. It provided thrills, some kills, and strong performances from Ethan Hawke and Lena Headey. In other words, The Purge had all the makings of an effective modern home-invasion slasher.

5 'A Haunted House'

Image via Open Road Films

Malcolm (Marlon Wayans) and Kisha (Essence Atkins) move into their dream home together. But, shortly after they settle in together, the young couple experiences supernatural activity that possesses Kisha. Determined to salvage their relationship, Malcolm enlists the paranormal investigators and a priest for help.

Poking fun at found-footage supernatural films (like Paranormal Activity), A Haunted House is another reference-filled spoof from Wayans (who wrote the first two installments of the Scary Movie franchise). The result was a horror-comedy that wasn’t for everyone, where the jokes were largely hit-or-miss and featured an appearance from Cedric the Entertainer, who pretty much stole the entire movie. Still, A Haunted House was a critic-proof hit at the box office, which generated a sequel in 2014’s A Haunted House 2.

4 'World War Z'

Image via Paramount Pictures

When a virus that turns everyone into high-speed zombies goes worldwide, Gary (Brad Pitt) must protect his family and find a safe place for them until the apocalypse is over. As a former UN employee, he is also tasked to travel around the globe for a solution and anecdote to end the pandemic.

From the fast-paced and out-of-control zombies to the non-stop and free-flowing action, World War Z injected a fresh take into the world of zombie movies. Led by a terrific performance from Pitt, superbly directed by Marc Foster, and producing some memorable suspense-filled sequences, World War Z was an entertaining and knock-out hit to the horror movie genre.

3 'Oculus'

Image via Relativity Media

After his father’s death, Tim (Brendon Thwaites) is accused of murder and sent to a mental asylum. His sister, Kaylie (Karen Gillan), is convinced he didn’t do it and places the blame on a supernatural phenomenon. When he’s released, Tim and his sister set out to prove that the entity known as “the Lasser Glass Mirror” carried out this crime instead.

Helmed by Mike Flanagan, an expert in all things scary, Oculus proved to be more intelligent and less reliant on cheap thrills than its counterparts that were released in 2013. Rather than jumpscares, Oculus provides an unnerving sense of dread that’s chilling over the course of the movie. The film was also anchored by well-received performances from its two leads.

2 'Warm Bodies'

Image via Lionsgate

Warm Bodies follows the growing relationship between Julie (Teresa Palmer), a young human woman, and R (Nicholas Hoult), a zombie. After R saves Julie’s life, the two strike up a bond and develop romantic feelings toward one another. When their love grows, R begins to turn back into a human.

One of the many Romeo and Juliet-inspired movies in film history, Warm Bodies was injected with a sweet and fresh story that was about the zombie apocalypse from the zombie’s point of view. The charming chemistry between Hoult and Palmer, the light-hearted humor, and a layered story made Warm Bodies one of the more well-received zombie films when it was released a decade ago.

1 'Evil Dead'

Image via Sony

Before Evil Dead Rise became a fan favorite in 2023, 2013 marked the release of another film in the Evil Dead franchise: Fede Alvarez’s Evil Dead. Mia (Jane Levy), a drug addict, is determined to get sober and invites her friends to a remote cabin. However, things take a turn for the worst when one of them opens and reads the Book of the Dead.

Despite its lack of goofy humor, Evil Dead was injected with plenty of blood-soaked and brutal gore to win the hearts of the fans that loved the original entries in the horror cult classic film series. It was a hit with critics, successful at the box office, and was packed with non-stop and edge-of-your-seat violence. With a story that both entertains and disturbs audiences, Alvarez’s re-imagining continues to be remembered by horror fans ten years on.

