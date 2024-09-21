The horror genre has been around for such a large part of the history of film that it has historically been developed simultaneously with the medium itself. One of the most consistent and prominent genres, horror produces thousands of new horror films on an annual basis — this month alone sees the release of The Substance, Never Let Go, Speak No Evil, and many others. With so much competition, it's logical for many horror movies to fall out of the collective consciousness, slipping through the cinematic cracks.

From obscure disasters of cinema such as The Theatre Bizarre to severely underappreciated cult classics such as Stir of Echoes, there is no shortage of lesser-known entries throughout the history of the horror genre. However, that doesn't make them any less worthwhile. In fact, many of horror's most underseen efforts are among its most accomplished, to the point of being the closest thing a movie can come to perfection. These underrated horror movies are pretty much perfect and deserve far more attention from fans.

10 'Southbound' (2015)

Directed by Patrick Horvath, Chad Villella, Tyler Gillett, David Bruckner, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Justin Martinez and Roxanne Benjamin

Image via The Orchard

Southbound is a horror anthology film first released in 2015. Comprised of five segments that each have a different set of characters and directors, the overarching story involves a series of highways where various groups and people have to contend with supernatural occurrences. One of the most unique aspects of the film is its interconnectivity, which goes against the genre's conventions.

Most anthologies connect each segment through some kind of wraparound, yet Southbound cleverly subverts this common trope by having the end of each segment lead directly into the beginning of the next one. This unique structure allows the filmmakers to take advantage of the varied stories of a standard anthology film while also having the story flow of a straight narrative. The visual effects are also highly effective. For instance, in the segment called "The Accident," there is a scene in which a driver named Lucas is trying to perform surgery on a girl named Sadie as blood shoots out of her body. The sequence is harrowing and more than a bit off-putting, to say the least.

Watch on Amazon

9 'Viy' (1967)

Directed by Georgi Kropachyov and Konstantin Ershov

Image via Mosfilm

Viy is a gothic horror fantasy film first released in 1967. Based on the 1835 novella of the same name, which also served as the basis for the Mario Bava movie Black Sunday, the plot follows a priest (Leonid Kuravlyov) who must survive three nights with the corpse of a witch inside a chapel as a myriad of supernatural entities try to hurt him.

Viy explores the supernatural intelligently and originally, initially only hinting at it before going all-in as the plot progresses.

The production and makeup effects are stellar. For example, the dead look completely emaciated and have an unnaturally pale, blue hue to them, enhancing their otherworldly nature. Their distinct look reinforces how Khoma does not belong in their realm, giving nearly every sequence in the movie a visual division that is at once overwhelming and commanding. Viy explores the supernatural intelligently and originally, initially only hinting at it before going all-in as the plot progresses. There is a scene in which the witch's corpse has a tear on its face, which then slowly turns into a drop of blood; this uncanny element is present in nearly every scene, making Viy a sinister yet unforgettable work of horror that is as close to perfection as a film can be.

WATCH ON TUBI

8 'Lake Mungo' (2008)

Directed by Joel Anderson

Image via Arclight Films

Lake Mungo is a found footage psychological horror film first released in 2008. The story follows a grieving family that struggles to come to terms with the death of the family's daughter, Alice. During this time, however, Alice's secrets slowly come out, possibly involving the supernatural. Lake Mungo greatly benefits from a suspenseful atmosphere, enhanced by the near-documentarian approach. For example, the son, Mathew, seemingly takes photos of a ghostly Alice, only to later admit to faking these. However, a subsequent picture of Alice's ghost is taken by an automatic camera, implying real supernatural events are occurring.

Lake Mungo lives in a perpetual sense of ambiguity for the audience, creating serious doubt as to whether or not anything they see that appears to be supernatural actually is. It thrives on the constant tension and uncertainty, as the family's investigation into Alice's past leads to uncovering information that contradicts everything they know about her. Lake Mungo features one of the best twists in modern horror, which, coupled with its unique narrative approach and willingness to toy with its audience, makes it a perfect nightmare that deserves more attention.

Lake Mungo Release Date July 30, 2009 Cast Talia Zucker , Rosie Traynor , David Pledger , Martin Sharpe , Steve Jodrell , Tamara Donnellan Runtime 89 Writers Joel Anderson

Watch on Tubi

7 'Stir of Echoes' (1999)

Directed by David Koepp

Image via Artisan Entertainment

Stir of Echoes is a supernatural horror film first released in 1999. Directed by David Koepp, best known as a writer on movies such as Jurassic Park, it was based on the 1958 book of the same name by I am Legend author Richard Matheson. The story follows a man named Tom Witzky (Kevin Bacon), who begins having hallucinations of a mysterious ghost girl.

One of the best aspects of Stir of Echoes is its ability to consistently maintain a creepy atmosphere throughout, evidenced by scenes like the one where Tom's son, Jake (Zachary David Cope), talks to a ghost. Moreover, Stir of Echoes balances classic horror with drama. Audiences fear for Jake's safety when he talks to ghosts just as much as they do when he is unexpectedly kidnapped by his babysitter. Kevin Bacon's performance is also quite effective, as he fully captures both Tom's initial skepticism before the hallucinations and his distraught desperation upon learning the truth near the end.

Stir of Echoes Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 10, 1999 Cast Zachary David Cope , Kevin Bacon , Kathryn Erbe , Illeana Douglas , Kevin Dunn , Conor O'Farrell Runtime 99 Writers Richard Matheson , David Koepp

6 'Horror Express' (1972)

Directed by Eugenio Martín

Image via Gala Film Distributors

Horror Express is a science fiction horror film first released in 1972. Directed by Bad Man’s River director Eugenio Martín, the plot follows a group of passengers on a Russian train as they are attacked and slowly killed off by the reanimated corpse of a caveman. Horror Express thrives on the pairing of Christopher Lee and Peter Cushing as Professor Sir Alexander Saxton and Dr. Wells, respectively.

Horror Express is a flawless blend of horror and science fiction that thrives on the strength of its well-matched leads, fearsome antagonist, and chilling visual language.

Lee provides an air of aristocratic sophistication to him, while Cushing contrasts him by providing more of a strong, rugged performance. The actors replicate the expert dynamic they perfected throughout their tenure with Hammer, strengthening Horror Express' already atmospheric tone. Additionally, the visual effects for the alien possessions are also highly effective: he has distinctive red eyes, enhancing his striking, evil nature. The alien's ability to resurrect its victims as zombies was fairly unique for the time, making Horror Express a pioneer in the zombie genre. The film is a flawless blend of horror and science fiction that thrives on the strength of its well-matched leads, fearsome antagonist, and chilling visual language.

WATCH ON TUBI

5 'White Zombie' (1932)

Directed by Victor Halperin

Image via United Artists

White Zombie is a horror film first released in 1932 based on the 1929 novel The Magic Island by William Seabrook. Directed by Victor Halperin, who also directed the spiritual sequel Revolt of the Zombies, the plot follows a young woman named Madeleine Short (Madge Bellamy) as she falls under the control of a voodoo sorcerer named Murder Legendre (Bela Lugosi).

This underappreciated gem thrives on the strength of Bellamy's performance as the zombified Madeleine Short. Belammy, who also appeared in films such as The Iron Horse and Charlie Chan in London, maintains a haunting stare throughout that silently conveys a desperate plea for help that cannot be answered; it's both arresting and deeply discomforting, words that perfectly summarize White Zombie. The performance of horror icon Bela Lugosi of Dracula and The Wolf Man fame is also quite good, as the conniving and malicious Murder Legendre, one of his finest achievements in the horror genre.

White Zombie Release Date August 4, 1932 Cast Béla Lugosi , Madge Bellamy , Joseph Cawthorn , Robert Frazer , John Harron , Brandon Hurst , George Burr MacAnnan , Frederick Peters Runtime 69 Minutes Writers Garnett Weston , William B. Seabrook

Watch on Tubi

4 'Cronos' (1992)

Directed by Guillermo del Toro

Image via October FIlms

Cronos is a horror drama film first released in 1992 before later receiving a wider release in 1993. Directed by Academy Award winner Guillermo del Toro of Pacific Rim and Pan’s Labyrinth fame in his feature film directorial debut, the story follows Gris (Federico Luppi), a dealer of antiques who finds himself in possession of an immortality device that restores his youth but comes with a sinister secret.

One of the best aspects of the film is the tension that arises from the power that Gris gains from the device. For example, after acquiring immortality, Gris develops a craving for blood, reinforcing the film's themes of power coming with a price. Del Toro expertly weaves fantasy, horror, and tension, a balance that's especially evident in scenes like the one where Gris enters a bathroom with a bleeding man ready to harvest his blood, only for the camera to reveal another person in the stall. Rich in lore and visually striking, Cronos is a masterpiece of horror and fantasy that ranks among del Toro's finest efforts.

Cronos (1993) Release Date May 17, 1993 Cast Federico Luppi , Ron Perlman , Claudio Brook , Margarita Isabel , Tamara Shanath Runtime 94 Minutes Writers Guillermo del Toro

Rent on Amazon

3 'From Beyond' (1986)

Directed by Stuart Gordon

Courtesy of Metro-Golden-Mayer

From Beyond is a science fiction horror film first released in 1986 and directed by Stuart Gordon, best known for directing Re-Animator. Based on the short story of the same name by influential horror author H. P. Lovecraft, the plot follows a group of scientists who inadvertently open the door to another dimension filled with cosmic horrors beyond all human comprehension.

From Beyond is a perfect entry into the body horror subgenre. For example, one of the most iconic scenes of the movie involves a large, blob-like creature, and its fleshy texture helps to convey the corrupting nature of the alternate dimension. From Beyond also highlights the painful nature of the creature's transformation from human into something more cosmic and unknown, showing every detail throughout each stage. The performances are also quite good, especially by Jeffrey Combs as Dr. Crawford Tillinghast, who goes from desperate and traumatized to obsessed yet determined to stop the interdimensional invasion. A masterful exploration of the horrors hiding within, From Beyond is a visual, gory, and often revolting treat.

From Beyond Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date October 24, 1986 Cast Jeffrey Combs , Barbara Crampton , Ted Sorel , Ken Foree , Carolyn Purdy-Gordon , Bunny Summers , Bruce McGuire , Del Russel Runtime 85 Minutes Writers H.P. Lovecraft , Brian Yuzna , Dennis Paoli

2 'Motel Hell' (1980)

Directed by Kevin Connor

Image via United Artists

Motel Hell is a comedy horror film first released in 1980. Directed by Kevin Connor, who had also directed four Doug McClure movies, including both The Land That Time Forgot and The People That Time Forgot, the plot follows a farmer and motel owner named Vincent Smith (Rory Calhoun) who runs a farm harvesting people in a secret garden, using their body parts in his famous and lucrative meat sausages.

Creepy and unabashedly weird, Motel Hell thrives on its absurdist humor. For example, there is a musical number involving the heads of the buried victims, providing an air of levity to the dark events that occur throughout. Visually, Motel Hell is also refreshingly creative while remaining comedic; for example, there is a scene in which Vincent traps victims with cardboard cutouts of cows on the road. A true cult classic, Motel Hell is odd and biting, a horror satire that perfectly balances terror and laughter as few other movies can.

Motel Hell Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date October 18, 1980 Cast Rory Calhoun , Paul Linke , Nancy Parsons , Nina Axelrod , Wolfman Jack Runtime 102 Minutes

1 'Black Christmas' (1974)

Directed by Bob Clark

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Black Christmas is a Christmas-themed slasher film first released in 1974. Directed by Bob Clark, best known for comedy movies such as Porky's, Black Christmas became a cult classic, eventually gaining two remakes. The story follows a young woman named Jess (Olivia Hussey), who, along with her sorority sisters, is stalked by an unseen killer named Billy, who's making obscene phone calls.

Billy is a particularly effective slasher villain. For example, the mysterious phone calls are filled with either heavy breathing or vulgar gibberish, adding a visceral and deeply unsettling element. In addition, not only is his true identity never revealed, but he is also almost completely shrouded in shadow, increasing his threat by depicting him less like a human and more like a vengeful spirit haunting the sorority house. The performances from Hussey as Jess to John Saxon as Lt. Fuller are also highly effective, adding an emotional layer to the story. Black Christmas is arguably the first proper slasher movie, a perfect representation of everything the genre is supposed to be and the benchmark against which all future entries are measured.

Black Christmas (1974) Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date December 20, 1974 Director Bob Clark Cast Olivia Hussey , Keir Dullea , Margot Kidder , John Saxon Runtime 98 minutes Main Genre Horror

NEXT: 10 Horror Movies That Are Perfect From Start to Finish