For as great as horror movies can be, some are also a little predictable. That can be okay, because there’s something oddly comforting about knowing what you're in for, even when you know you're in for something horrific. Horror films have certain conventions they stick to a good deal of the time, and this has worked out for plenty of them, including series that have a certain formula (not all, but some Friday the 13th and Halloween movies come to mind).

Because of this, it’s worth celebrating those occasions when horror movies didn’t play by the rules, and that’s what the following ranking intends to do. There won’t be specific spoilers below, but knowing that a horror movie is unconventional or twist-heavy can be an arguable spoiler in itself, so tread carefully if you really hate any and all spoilers.

10 'From Dusk Till Dawn' (1996)

Directed by Robert Rodriguez

When From Dusk Till Dawn begins, it doesn’t give you much of an indication that it'll become a horror movie at some point. In case you don’t know, what kind of horror movie it more or less becomes won’t be divulged here, but it is one of those instances where some of the surprise is lessened if you're aware there’s going to be some kind of horror element… sorry!

Initially, From Dusk Till Dawn is more of a crime/thriller film, focusing on two criminals taking a family hostage and traveling with them to Mexico, which is where things take a turn into the weird. Once From Dusk Till Dawn reveals its true colors, all bets are off, making it one of the more exciting, unpredictable, and engaging films Robert Rodriguez has ever directed.