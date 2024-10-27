Horror is known for being one of the most beloved genres among general cinephiles thanks the unmatched way it provokes fear and evokes emotion. Naturally, visuals are a huge part of the viewing experience — considering that these films often aim to provide an adrenaline boost, painting a precise image that transcends scares is an important element in horror storytelling.

From haunting landscapes to grotesque monsters, many horror movies have embraced both the beautiful and the macabre, perfectly showcasing the artistry inherent to this captivating, spooky genre. With Halloween just around the corner, we take a look back at some of the most visually stunning horror movies worth visiting.

10 'The Love Witch' (2016)

Director: Anna Biller

Image via Oscilloscope Laboratories

Starring Samantha Jones in the lead role, The Love Witch is a campy supernatural horror with dark comedy elements centering around a modern-day witch — though it certainly emulates a retro look that will have some convinced it is a 1960s film — who uses spells and magic to get the men she wants, with deadly consequences.

Some may argue that Biller's movie is more style than substance, considering that its beautiful vintage visuals, hypnotic cinematography, and costume design are arguably its strongest aspects. Still, The Love Witch is an entertaining movie that provides an interesting social commentary on women's sexuality, gender roles, and power dynamics. Furthermore, Biller's film pays homage to an iconic era, featuring a refreshing and modern twist to keep viewers engaged.

The Love Witch Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date November 11, 2016 Cast Elle Evans , Jeffrey Vincent Parise , Samantha Robinson , Katy Morris , Ryan Poole , Robert Michael Anderson Runtime 120

9 'Midsommar' (2019)

Director: Ari Aster

Image via A24

Those who are into the "daylight horror" sub-genre may want to give this Ari Aster fan-favorite a try if they haven't already. Midsommar is in equal amounts macabre and engaging, featuring plenty of evocative images to send a chill down viewers' spines. It stars Florence Pugh as protagonist Dani, a grieving young woman who travels to Northern Europe with her boyfriend to visit a rural hometown's fabled Swedish mid-summer festival.

This trip takes a wild turn that quickly devolves into a violent competition, with the film's cinematography perfectly mirroring what makes Aster's story so sinister: Midsommar's stunning natural landscapes perfectly contrast with the film's terrifying narrative. The symbolism is also quite prominent, with relatable themes of grief and trauma tackled in compelling ways. What makes it such a memorable picture is how it hardly relies on jumpscares, but creeps audiences through its unsettling imagery instead.

8 'The Witch' (2015)

Director: Robert Eggers

Image via A24

When it comes to unnerving imagery, Robert Eggers' The Witch — originally titled The VVitch — is a strong contender. Set in 1630s New England, Eggers' movie focuses on a New England family torn apart by the dark forces of witchcraft and possession. Anya Taylor-Joy delivers an incredible performance in her debut movie role.

Atmospheric and haunting are two words to describe the 2015 must-see historical horror that delves into themes of religion and repressed sexuality through its intense, slow-burn narrative. The Witch does not rely on jumpscares to terrify audiences, building gripping psychological tension as the family's sanity decreases. Although the film's use of supernatural elements is not obvious but rather subtle, its suggestive imagery also helped create a sense of dread, making The Witch a terrifying movie that leaves terror to fester in the imagination.

7 'Mandy' (2018)

Director: Panos Cosmatos

Image via RJLE Films

Nicholas Cage steps into the lead role in Panos Cosmatos' Mandy, a psychedelic horror film focusing on a couple in a secluded forest and how their lives are shattered by a hippie cult and their demon-biker henchmen, propelling the protagonist into spiraling into a nightmarish rampage of vengeance.

Cosmatos' highly beloved cult classic Mandy may not provide the typical scares often found in mainstream horror films. Nevertheless, it is a solid pick for anyone who is into surrealist films in the genre. A strong aspect that stands out is its dreamlike atmosphere, often built through its trippy visuals and hallucinogenic colors, as well as the incredible cinematography and unhinged performances. Cage is particularly great as Red Miller, terrifyingly embodying the psychological trauma that the character underwent.

6 'Peeping Tom' (1960)

Director: Michael Powell

Image via Anglo-Amalgamated Film Distributors

An often underrated film in the genre — particularly psychological horror — Peeping Tom was a controversial but undeniable groundbreaking picture by the time of its release. The voyeurism-focused story follows a young man (Karlheinz Böhm) who murders women using a movie camera to film their dying expressions of terror.

Although under-watched compared to other well-known films, Michael Powell's movie has influenced several filmmakers, having been recognized for its influence on the genre, as seen in the astounding works of David Lynch and Brian De Palma. Peeping Tom's cinematography and camera work are fantastic, with its striking visual style, use of color, and set design perfectly capturing the story's atmosphere and immersing audiences.

Peeping Tom Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date May 16, 1960 Cast Karlheinz Böhm , Anna Massey , Moira Shearer , Maxine Audley , Brenda Bruce , Miles Malleson , Esmond Knight , Martin Miller Runtime 101 Minutes

5 'Psycho' (1960)

Director: Alfred Hitchcock

Image via Paramount Pictures

Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho has, too, left a strong imprint on cinema for its trailblazing approach to psychological horror and the unforgettable way it built suspense throughout. The story focuses on a secretary on the run who takes refuge (Janet Leigh) in a secluded motel owned by a repressed man (Anthony Perkins) and his mother.

Shot in black-and-white entirely, enhancing its suspenseful ambiance and narrative, Psycho remains a timeless horror movie featuring meticulous attention to detail. Whether we're talking close-up shots that flawlessly evoke the characters' feelings, the artful composition, incredible lighting, or symbolism, Psycho's innovative visual techniques cement it as a masterpiece in psychological horror. Despite being released more than six decades ago, Hitchcock's pioneering film holds up incredibly well today.

Psycho Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date June 22, 1960 Cast Anthony Perkins , Vera Miles , John Gavin , Martin Balsam , John McIntire , Simon Oakland Runtime 109 minutes

4 'Alien' (1979)

Director: Ridley Scott

Image via 20th Century Studios

Ridley Scott's revolutionizing monster horror — the first entry in the Aliens franchise — stars Sigourney Weaver in a career-defining role. The story centers on the crew of a commercial spacecraft who comes across a deadly lifeform after investigating a mysterious transmission of unknown origin.

Alien's creature design is surely a standout in the 1979 movie. However, because it so often relies on visual storytelling, the film is filled with other striking elements, ranging from the usage of darkness and shadows to its muted color palette that makes it distinguished from other science fiction flicks. Furthermore, Alien counts on an intricate production design and groundbreaking special effects that stand the test of time, automatically making it an undeniably influential horror film visually-wise.

Watch on Hulu

3 'Nosferatu' (1922)

Director: F. W. Murnau

Image via Film Arts Guild

F. W. Murnau's silent masterpiece from the German Expressionist movement is still an important entry in the horror genre to this day. The black-and-white feature follows Vampire Count Orlok (Max Schreck), who expresses interest in a new residence and the wife (Greta Schröder) of real estate agent Hutter (Gustav von Wangenheim).

Nosferatu is an incredible film that stands the test of time with remakes, such as the upcoming Robert Eggers feature of the same name, proving the story's undying appeal. On top of being entertaining and undeniably spooky, Nosferatu is breathtakingly beautiful — its dark visuals make the viewing experience all the more impactful. This nightmarish classic leaves a sense of dread in the air and embraces audiences through its haunting imagery.

Nosferatu (1922) Release Date May 18, 1922 Cast Max Schreck , Alexander Granach Runtime 94 minutes

Watch on Amazon Prime

2 'Suspiria' (1977)

Director: Dario Argento