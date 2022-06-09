Every movie has a perspective and a message, whether intended or unintended, and horror has traditionally been used as a genre that can reflect the world around us, even through metaphor. So, it makes sense that there are plenty of horror movies with lots to say about the real world.

Men is the most recent example of the modern state of horror, where you have production companies like A24 putting out horror movie after horror movie with direct social critique. It isn't anything new though, it is the latest in a long legacy of horror. Beware of spoilers below as we're going to break down every aspect of these movies' messages.

Men (2022)

Alex Garland's Men isn't trying to be subtle, but instead ambiguous in its depiction of an obvious message. The message, realized in the way that Rory Kinnear plays every man in the movie, is that men collectively have a problem with the way that they diminish women's experiences, and view them as nothing more than supporting roles in their own story.

In the end, the otherworldly man continually gives birth to smaller versions of himself, while trying to attack the main character Harper, played by Jessie Buckley. The movie leaves it to the audience to decipher how the supernatural elements of the movie tie into the message, as it is not exactly clear. It's one of those cases where you can be sure there is a deeper meaning to what happens in the movie, but we probably need more time to decipher what exactly it is.

The Stuff (1985)

The Stuff is his undeniable masterpiece by director Larry Cohen. The film is about an alien substance that lands on Earth and get packaged and sold as an incredibly popular dessert. Unfortunately, though it may taste good, it turns the people who eat it into mindless zombies.

The Stuff is a clear allegory for the American food industry which stuffs everything with chemicals and sugars that are horrible for our health. There's even a part in the movie where the company producing The Stuff tries using less of it in their ice cream to keep people addicted without giving it up entirely, even though it causes incredible harm to their consumers. But, as the age-old business philosophy goes, "The customer is always right."

Get Out (2018)

Get Out has already cemented its place in film history as the movie that kickstarted modern horror's obsession with overt social themes. The low budget, Blumhouse produced, directorial debut of comedian Jordan Peele blew all expectations away, becoming a cultural phenomenon that established Peele as a modern auteur.

The movie is about the racists who think that they're being an ally by playing into stereotypes they deem positive. The film centers on Chris (Daniel Kaluuya), a black man who goes on a trip to meet the parents of his white girlfriend, Rose (Allison Williams). While they are nice enough to his face, the family, including Rose, have a secret plan to steal Chris' body and give it to the highest white bidder. There's plenty of room for nuance when discussing race, and Get Out turns that nuance into an all-time great horror movie.

The People Under The Stairs (1991)

Horror movies often get written off as shock for the sake of shock with nothing underneath, but with Wes Craven, that's never true. The People Under The Stairs is one of his most thoughtful films.

The film focuses on a boy named Fool (Brandon Quentin Adams) who breaks into the house of his family's landlords, the Robesons, played by Everett McGill and Wendy Robbie, in order to steal enough valuables to save themselves from eviction. What he discovers is a group of children that have been locked underneath the stairs for breaking the house rules. The film emphasizes the way that the Robesons represent a satirical version of Reagan-era conservatism.

Videodrome (1983)

The psychological body techno-horror stars James Woods as Max Renn, the president of a local Toronto TV station looking for something sensational to draw in more viewers. When he discovers a show called Videodrome, in which people are tortured and murdered with no discernible plot, Max becomes obsessed. The show is revealed to be a weapon designed to give its viewers cancer in order to punish North America for its obsession with sex and violence.

Videodrome proposes that the effects of sex and violence in media are complicated. You could read Videodrome as a condemnation of violence and sex, and yet, the movie itself is incredibly violent and sexual. It's that weird place in between the two ends of the debate that Videodrome finds its home.

The Fly (1986)

David Cronenberg's The Fly is one of the all-time great horror movies. It combines incredible body horror, Cronenberg's specialty, with a genuinely compelling romance, thanks in part to the chemistry between real-life couple Jeff Goldblum and Geena Davis. These two elements are integral to the message of the movie.

The plot revolves around Seth Brundle (Goldblum), a scientist who is working on developing teleportation technology. Meanwhile, he is falling in love with Veronica (Davis), a reporter covering his research. When he tests the machines on himself, Seth experiences is a slow and brutal death as his body turns into a giant fly and his humanity is stripped from him. Veronica has no choice but to watch the man she loves fall apart, both physically and mentally, until, in the end, she has to pull the metaphorical plug and end his suffering.

The Purge (2013)

The Purge has become a very successful and popular franchise, composed of five films and a two-season TV show. The movie takes place in a world where America has undergone a political revolution and the new normal is a yearly event where all crime is legal for 12 hours. This serves as a release for those who are criminally inclined, and reduces the national crime rate by a massive amount.

There are people within the world who disagree with the purge happening, but all they can do is try to use the lacking political tools at their disposal to stop it. There are also plenty who defend it as a right they are entitled to as Americans. The similarities between The Purge and our actual political system are frightening.

Night Of The Living Dead (1968)

The general message of the movie has to do with the way that America isn't afraid to turn on itself and destroy itself from the inside out. This message is continued by the way the characters interact with each other.

The film focuses on a small group of survivors hiding from the zombies in a Pennsylvania farmhouse. The character of Ben wasn't explicitly written to be a black person, but when Duane Jones was cast, the context of the character evolved. The ending sees Ben as the only survivor as an armed posse move through the area looking for survivors. When they see Ben, instead of saving him like they're supposed to, they shoot him dead. While initially unintended, Night Of The Living Dead ends with a message about how those who are supposed to protect us fail when it comes to minority communities.

Jennifer's Body (2009)

When Karyn Kusama's Jennifer's Body was released into theaters in 2009, it was considered a failure, both in terms of critical reception and box office. However, over the years since it's release, the film has been reevaluated as a modern horror classic and has developed a strong cult following. This change is largely due to how many people have connected to the feminist message that screenwriter Diablo Cody integrated into the script.

The film stars Megan Fox as Jennifer, a high-school cheerleader who begins killing her male classmates one by one after they tried to sacrifice her for their own benefit, but something went wrong, and she became possessed by a succubus. If it was released today, it would be hailed as a movie that speaks to the #MeToo movement in how Jennifer fights back against men who view her as nothing by an object for them to do with as they please.

Rosemary's Baby (1968)

Rosemary's Baby is a masterpiece, but you can't ignore that Polanski is a fugitive from the law for raping a 13-year-old girl. So, while the work he does is fantastic, the man behind the films is not.

Rosemary's Baby is a movie about gaslighting, about consent, and about the way women are devalued by society as just means to an end. The movie stars Mia Farrow as Rosemary, a pregnant woman in New York City who becomes convinced her neighbors are conspiring to take her child. In the modern context of the #MeToo era, Rosemary's Baby is more relevant than ever. It's ironic that it comes from someone like Polanski who is guilty of the same things that the film speaks against.

