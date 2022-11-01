Halloween has just wrapped up, but there's always time for excessive horror movie indulgence. Viewers will always have a certain expectation, whether they are high or low, to be scared when watching a horror movie. And while it depends on a viewer’s tolerance towards fear, horror movies have long used jumpscares to maximize the impact of fear on their audience.

Some might find jumpscares cheap or tacky, but others feel that horror movies would be incomplete without them. From an extensive selection of incredible horror movies, some are a cut above the rest and offer the biggest and best jumpscares in films like Insidious, The Conjuring, A Quiet Place, and more.

‘The Conjuring’ (2013)

The paranormal investigations conducted by Ed and Lorraine Warren have inspired films such as The Conjuring, Annabelle, The Nun, and more which take place within The Conjuring Universe. Staring with The Conjuring, the story follows Roger and Carolyn Perron (Ron Livingston and Lili Taylor), along with their five daughters and a dog, who move to a farmhouse in Harrisville, Rhode Island. Within the first few nights of staying in the farmhouse, the Perron family experiences strange encounters, such as finding their dog Sadie dead one morning.

The Warrens (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga), who are asked to come to the house, later conclude that the spirit of Bathsheba haunts the house. Though The Conjuring consists of many well-executed and timed jumpscares, the reveal of the evil entity of Bathsheba is considered one of the film’s most effective scares.

‘Sinister’ (2012)

Sinister follows a true crime writer Ellison Oswalt (Ethan Hawke), who moves his wife and two kids to a new home in the fictional town of Chatford. Unbeknownst to his family, the new home they are moving to was where the Stevenson family was murdered. Ellison, however, is determined to regain his spark as the best-selling author he once was. But things quickly turn sour when Ellison finds a hidden stash of films that show the murders of several families. The sinister truth behind the cursed home eventually comes to light.

Though Sinister has slightly fewer jumpscares than its sequel, Sinister 2, the story and tension in it gave the overall movie a better impression to the audience. In 2020, Broadband Choices conducted a study where it sampled 50 of the highest-rated horror movies based on sites such as IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes and measured the participants’ heart rates while watching the said films. The study deemed Sinister as the scariest movie ever made.

‘A Quiet Place’ (2018)

A Quiet Place follows the harrowing journey of a couple, Lee and Evelyn Abbott (John Krasinski and Emily Blunt), and their children in their journey of surviving a post-apocalyptic world inhabited by blind monsters with an extremely sharp sense of hearing. The Abbott family has taken all the necessary means to survive, including laying and walking on sand paths to avoid stepping on crunching leaves and using American Sign Language to communicate.

Jumpscares work best in silent scenes as the viewers’ anxiety builds up during the anticipation process for the jumpscare. For this reason, they heavily worked in the favor of A Quiet Place, as not much noise nor spoken dialogue is present in the film. On the contrary, any presence of noise moves the plot forward and warns the audience that something is about to happen.

‘Insidious’ (2010)

The Lambert family moves to a new home where one night, the son Dalton (Ty Simpkins) sneaks to the attic but falls from a step stool and encounters a mysterious entity. Dalton slips into a coma. After several months with no improvement, his parents, Renai (Rose Byrne) and Josh (Patrick Wilson), bring Dalton home. Suddenly, the family starts experiencing supernatural encounters and believes that the house they have moved into is haunted.

Later, Renai asks for the help of a psychic, Elise Rainer (Lin Shaye), and her two paranormal investigators, Specs (Leigh Whannell) and Tucker (Angus Sampson). Elise tells Renai that her son Dalton is not in a coma but was born with the ability to "astral travel." However, Dalton has traveled too far into a realm called “The Further,” a place the tortured souls of the dead inhabit. Without Dalton’s mental presence in the physical world, the spirits can use his body to re-enter the physical world as they please. As the family experiences many frightening supernatural encounters in the house, there are many intense jumpscares throughout the film. According to Movie Web, Insidious has earned a reputation as the movie with the best and most unpredictable jumpscares in the history of horror movies.

‘Drag Me To Hell’ (2009)

A Romani woman, Sylvia Ganush (Lorna Raver), goes to a bank loan officer, Christine Brown (Alison Lohman), to request a third mortgage extension. As Christine denies this request, the woman becomes increasingly angry and accuses Christine of shaming her. Christine does not think too much of this situation until she gets attacked by the same woman in her car in a parking lot. The woman rips a button from Christine’s coat and curses it.

Christine and her boyfriend, Clay Dalton (Justin Long), visit a fortune-teller Rham (Dileep Rao). He tells them that she is cursed and that a powerful demon, Lamia, will torture her for three days before dragging her to hell for eternity. Drag Me To Hell has proven its success as a horror movie and has so many jumpscares that there is a dedicated Screen Rant article that ranks the best jumpscares in the film.

‘Lights Out’ (2016)

Paul’s (Billy Burke) son Martin (Gabriel Bateman) notices his mother, Sophie (Maria Bello), talking to a mysterious figure in the dark. Not long after, Martin begins to see visions of a figure, which distract him and his well-being. Rebecca (Teresa Palmer), Martin’s older half-sibling, is called into school and questioned about their mother, Sophie. Rebecca reveals that Sophie has depression and is on antidepressants. When Martin tells Rebecca that their mother has been talking to a mysterious woman named Diana (Alicia Vela-Bailey), she quickly assures him that Diana is merely a fragment of their mother's imagination.

Later, however, Rebecca starts experiencing strange encounters and Diana's evil presence. When Rebecca, her boyfriend Bret, and Martin devise a plan to get rid of Diana, they soon realize that it is not an easy task and more sacrifice is needed to eradicate her once and for all. As suggested in its title, Diana only operates in the dark and is afraid of the light. Lights Out use darkness to its advantage by scaring its audience with its unpredictable jumpscares throughout the film.

‘Annabelle: Creation’ (2017)

Dolls, such as Chucky or, in this case, Annabelle, have long been used as a scary element in many horror films, as their life-like qualities often scare people. Not only that, dolls have proven highly effective for jumpscare moments in horror films. In Annabelle: Creation, a dollmaker named Samuel Mullins (Anthony LaPaglia) and his wife Esther (Miranda Otto) grieve the loss of their daughter Annabelle “Bee” to a tragic car accident. Many years later, they opened their home as a shelter for people such as Sister Charlotte and the orphans who were left homeless after the closing of their orphanage.

Despite being warned about Bee’s locked bedroom, one of the orphans, Janice (Talitha Bateman), sees a note that writes “Find Me” and sneaks into Bee’s bedroom. The room is filled with pages from the Holy Bible and a terrifying-looking porcelain doll. Janice opens the closet and unknowingly releases a demon that terrorizes everyone in the house. Thus, the story of Annabelle begins. Annabelle: Creation serves as the prequel to 2014’s Annabelle, and the story takes place within The Conjuring Universe.

‘The Exorcist III’ (1990)

Following the original 1973 The Exorcist and ignoring the events of Exorcist II: The Heretic, The Exorcist III is set in 1990, seventeen years after the exorcism of Regan Macneil (Linda Blair). An incident indicates the presence of an evil entity at a church, and a series of murders suggest that a serial killer is at loose. Lieutenant William F. Kinderman (George C. Scott) is called in for duty to the crime scenes of the said murders. Kinderman tells the hospital staff that the murders fit that of James Venamun (Brad Dourif), or “The Gemini Killer,” a serial killer who had been executed fifteen years prior.

The Gemini Killer, aided by a “Master” and the same entity who possessed Regan, is now in the body of the hospital patient Damien Karras (Jason Miller), who was responsible for the exorcism of Regan back in 1973. The “Master” is taking their revenge by using Karras’ body to continue his killing spree, and Kinderman must now put the entity to an end. Although The Exorcist III received mixed reviews upon its release, one of the jumpscares in the film, which takes place in the hospital hallway, has often been referred to as one of the best, if not the greatest, jumpscare of all time.

‘White Noise: The Light’ (2007)

White Noise: The Light, sometimes called White Noise 2, is the sequel to the 2005 film White Noise. Abe Dale (Nathan Filion) attempts to take his own life after witnessing his wife and young son murdered by a man named Henry Caine (Craig Fairbrass). A near-death experience gifts Abe the ability to identify individuals who are about to die. Abe soon learns that before his wife and son were murdered by Henry, he had saved them from their deaths. From this, Abe deduces that Henry shares the same ability as him.

Upon learning more about Henry, Abe discovers the “Tria Mera” phenomenon, which translates to The Third Day, specifically, the day Christ was resurrected. However, in Abe’s world, the third day is when the devil takes possession of those who cheated death. Therefore, three days after Abe saves their lives, those he has saved will be possessed by the devil and obliged to take the lives of others.

‘Banshee Chapter’ (2013)

Banshee Chapter (or The Banshee Chapter) starts documentary-style as the screen informs its audience about a secret CIA program called Project MKUltra. The project involves a number of chemists and doctors who inject hallucinogenic drugs into their test subjects (people) and study the results. Soon enough, the project is sanctioned due to a lack of moral implications that should have been considered and put in place before conducting the project.

An investigative journalist named Anna (Katia Winter) digs deep into Project MKUltra and tries to discover what happened to her college friend, James (Michael McMillian). In one of the “found” video footage, James is seen taking the mind-altering drug, where he immediately starts to react strangely and recites “something is coming.” James has not been seen or heard from since the incident. Anna soon learns that there is something seriously disturbing about Project MKUltra.

