In a modern world full of CGI and endless amounts of animators contributing to big-budget films, movies that use practical effects have become a rarity. But during the golden age of horror in the 80s, it was a time for monster lovers and special effects artists to thrive creatively.

The practical effects of days past became a token of horror, with gnarly head explosions, alien babies bursting from chests, and monster transformations that looked straight out of a nightmare. Practical effects became a serious form of art – and it allowed audiences to stay in the moment because of its realism. While some horror directors still choose to use practical effects today, the pioneers of these effects are the ones that left lasting images in our brains.

10/10 'The Thing' (1982)

John Carpenter's The Thing is still one of the scariest horror movies where you don't see the monster. Scenes from The Thing linger in your mind for long after the film ends, which is why it has obtained such a cult status among horror fans. The movie follows a group of research scientists in Antarctica, who unknowingly help a vicious creature that starts picking them off one by one.

Special effects artist, Rob Bottin, poured himself into his ever-evolving monster in the film, so much that he even sacrificed his own health. He worked every day for over a year and even slept on the sets of the Universal lot where filming took place. This eventually led to hospitalization because of pneumonia and a bleeding ulcer, but his unfortunate sacrifices turned into a masterpiece of practical effects.

9/10 'Scanners' (1981)

The head explosion scene in Scanners remains one of the most memorable practical effects in horror to this day. During the iconic scene, the villain, Darryl, uses his telekinetic powers to burst the head of an anchor on camera.

This scene could have looked a lot different though if the practical effects artists had been able to perform the stunt as planned. Dick Smith and special effects supervisor, Gary Zeller, had originally tried using explosives on the prop head. When the explosives didn't work how they wanted, the men used a shotgun instead to blow off the dummy's head, birthing one of the most effective practical effects head explosions.

8/10 'Scary Stories To Tell In the Dark' (2019)

Guillermo del Toro is a man who loves the art of cinema with his whole heart. It is because of this that he often chooses to relish in practical effects instead of CGI when possible, and takes his adaptations very seriously. His work with director, André Øvredal, turned the cult horror story anthology into a near-flawless replication of iconic characters such as Harold the Scarecrow, and the “big toe” monster.

The crew created sensationally accurate costumes, all of which were built from the ground up using practical effects and makeup. This was done with the help of Spectral Motion, a creature effects design studio that Del Toro has used numerous times. The studio created the book's iconic monsters and realistically brought them to life by using performers' bodies to work around some very inhuman forms.

7/10 'Pumpkinhead' (1988)

Stan Winston's Pumpkinhead special effects team made a seriously iconic vengeance demon in the late 80s. The movie was Winston's directorial debut about a man who conjures a mythical demon to avenge the death of his son after a hit-and-run accident.

Winston and his studio were initially hired to create the Pumpkinhead monster, but Winston eventually used the script as a jump into the directorial world instead. With the help of two visionary artists at his studio, Alec Gillis and Tom Woodruff Jr., the creature began to take on a life of its own. Gillis and Woodruff even went on to work on the Alien franchise, Tremors, Starship Troopers, and Death Becomes Her, often playing the creatures themselves.

6/10 'The Fly' (1986)

The Fly remains David Cronenberg's magnum opus and one of his most well-known horror films. With the help of Jeff Goldblum's onscreen charisma, Cronenberg created a masterpiece of terrifying body horror and disgustingly gross practical effects.

With boundary-pushing makeup and special effects, The Fly turns Seth Brundle's slow insect transformation into a superbly revolting decomposition of gore and questionable bodily fluids. Makeup artist, Chris Walas, spent months designing seven different stages of Brundle's metamorphosis and the puppetry at the end is one of the most repulsive transformations in cinema.

5/10 'An American Werewolf in London' (1981)

There is no other werewolf transformation in film that can compete with An American Werewolf in London. Even though it was made 40 years ago, Rick Baker's work on the character's painful transition into pure agony and horror is still a total feast for the eyes.

While the movie is just as likely to make you laugh as it is to frighten you, the practical effects remain unsettling and realistic. David Naughton spent a week of 10-hour days in prosthetics just for the transformation scene alone. If this wasn't difficult enough, director John Landis insisted that none of the transformation be hidden behind shadows or in the darkness, which is often how artists can swindle an audience.

4/10 'Alien' (1979)

At times, it's hard to remember that Ridley Scott's Alien came out four decades ago. The practical effects were inventive for their time and so creative that it made the movie seem believable. The Alien movies went on to become one of the highest-grossing horror franchises of all time and are beloved by film fans.

While the practical effects start subtle with a moving alien egg (thanks to Scott's own hands in latex gloves), the creativity ramps up as the film goes on. One of the most iconic scenes in movie history is the alien chestburster scene, in which a small alien bursts through Kane's chest after an unknown creature was attached to his face for days.

3/10 'Hellraiser' (1987)

Clive Barker's remarkable directorial debut birthed Pinhead and the cenobites as quintessential villains of horror. While Barker had previously known success in the literary world as an author, the visionary took to film easily. A lot of the movie's success is thanks to its special effects brought to life by designer, Bob Keen, and his talented crew of artists.

The team had a penchant for making masterful effects with very little time and budget. Despite this, the creativity on display in the movie is a wonder, filled with beating hearts under floorboards made of glue, condoms, and other bits and pieces, and a gruesome resurrection of Frank Cotton that steals the show.

2/10 'Pan's Labyrinth' (2006)

Guillermo del Toro is a bit of a practical effects connoisseur. He is no stranger to preferring them over CGI and has used makeup artists and creature creators in most of his films. In one of his more terrifying horror-fantasy films, Pan's Labyrinth, the best scene comes when the heroine, Ophelia, meets the Pale Man.

The strange, lanky creature holds his eyes in the palms of his hands and moves around like something straight out of a nightmare. The eyes are partially CGI but the rest of the costume is entirely makeup and prosthetics. Thanks to Doug Jones playing the Pale Man under the skin suit, film fans got to witness one of the strangest fantasy creatures come to life.

1/10 'The Blob' (1988)

Chuck Russell's The Blob remake is more well-known today than the original 50's drive-in horror shocker for good reason. The remake turned an already disturbingly disgusting premise into an outright practical effects bonanza, with Tony Gardner's effects work a highlight of 80s horror.

Gardner and his team used a simple, but effective, combination of everyday materials like glitter and spandex to create some of the coolest effects in horror. And they aren't just gory for the sake of it, you can see the horror on victims' faces as they are shrouded in Pepto pink slime, melting their faces away until they become a part of the creature.

