Often in horror films, there is a tangible, visible antagonist — a demon, a creature, a cult, an axe-wielding murderer. The audience can physically see what they should be scared of. While these monsters may thrill, scare, and terrify in the moment, oftentimes they do not leave a lasting impact. Viewers will not be thinking about whether the demons from The Conjuring are in their closet, nor will they worry that clouds are really camouflaged UFOs from Nope. This is because these monsters are not real. Horror films that stay with the audience the longest have no monsters at all, just humans going through a horrific experience. These films are harder to digest because there’s no monster to pin the horror on. They’ve shown that horror isn’t always so easily tangible, and that scares people. While it’s easy to dismiss the idea that monsters exist, one cannot deny madness, illness, or authentic human cruelty. Laying these hard subjects about life bare in a film, with no metaphorical creatures to represent them, often land a more critical hit on viewers. These films are effective because they are monstrous without needing any monsters. They are just simply, reality.

'Pearl' Asks How Far One Would Go to Achieve Their Dream

Films that showcase realistic horror such as this are rare when considering the broad array of horror films that exist, but those out there have cultivated both critical acclaim and a wide fan base. Most recently, X and Pearl released by A24 in 2022 have become a smash hit among the horror community. Written and directed by Ti West and starring Mia Goth, the films are a part of a trilogy with the upcoming MaXXXine. While neither film mines supernatural tropes, X leans much more into the slasher genre than Pearl. What makes Pearl so unbelievably terrifying is that it chronicles a young woman’s psychotic breakdown.

Set in 1918 during a very relatable pandemic and during World War I, the film follows Pearl (Goth) as she helps her parents manage a farm while her husband is serving in the war. From the beginning, it is obvious Pearl is deeply unhappy with her life so far. She’s stuck in a position where she can barely leave her family’s farm because of the pandemic and the need for extra help due to her ailing father, she is sexually frustrated since her husband is away at war, and her mother constantly and cruelly shuts down any of Pearl’s dreams for a grander future. While it is acknowledged in the film that Pearl is admirable for helping her folks out, it begs the question, should you sacrifice all your hopes and dreams for the sake of others?

The majority of the film features little gore and focuses on emphasizing how suffocated Pearl feels and her gradually declining psyche. Pearl finally snaps when she decides to defy her mother and audition to land a role as a performer. She essentially kills anyone who gets in the way of her and her dream including her parents, her lover, and her friends. Ultimately, Pearl is rejected at the audition, and is left utterly alone. The final scene, when her husband returns from the war to see the carnage she has unleashed, and Pearl smiles at him, is heartbreaking. Her smile is pained, and she’s holding back tears; the audience can really see that Pearl herself is horrified by what she’s done, and that she can’t undo it. What’s so raw about this film is that it is not a slasher, but a story about a woman who has broken so completely that she can’t turn back. It’s so disturbing because this could really have happened to someone during this time period, and even today. People break under the pressures of life all the time, as Pearl so powerfully reminds us.

The Monster in 'Saint Maud' Is Not Religion — But the Human Ability to Warp It Into Something Horrific

Religious horror has been around for a while, with films such as The Exorcist becoming one of the scariest horror films of all time, and Midnight Mass becoming an instant hit on Netflix. A more nuanced and subtly disturbing look at the horror of religion however, is Rose Glass’ Saint Maud. Again, completely straying away from demons and psychotic priests, the film follows Maud (Morfydd Clark), a home caretaker and devout Christian. As Maud takes care of a patient whom she believes she is destined to save from damnation, Maud spirals deeper into the darker areas of her faith and begins to experience auditory and visual hallucinations. Convinced God has a higher purpose for her, and that she is on her way to becoming a saint, Maud pushes her religion on her patient and this doesn’t end well.

While Maud is not likable, she is certainly sympathetic. A lonely and lost woman, clinging to the hope that there is something more to life and a reason for the hardships she’s suffered, Maud definitely isn’t a monster. She is, again, a person who has crumpled under the weight of life’s burdens and lost her grip on sanity because of it. The film is disturbing because religion, while healing for most, can become easily warped. Maud’s vulnerability turned religion into a poison, and she ultimately succumbed to outlandish beliefs which resulted in her death.

The film is difficult to watch, as there are some truly horrific and graphic scenes, but ultimately the film critiques not necessarily religion, but how humans can twist and mold it into something horrific.

'Relic' Shows the Real Nightmare Is Not the Boogeyman, But How Fragile Our Human Lives Are

Viral horror is a beloved sub-genre, with films or shows like Contagion, The Walking Dead, and currently The Last of Us, amassing a huge fan base. People love zombies and disgusting, over-the-top diseases. After all, the zombie apocalypse isn’t realistically a plausible scenario. While the world has recently suffered a serious pandemic, there are other illnesses out there that afflict people every day, and not all of them are viral. The threat of dementia and Alzheimer's plagues more than 6 million people in the U.S. alone, robbing people not of their physical health, but their memories and their personalities, the very things that make them who they are. Relic, directed by Natalie Erika James, depicts how horrific watching a loved one with Alzheimer’s can be.

Relic is, while terrifying, a viscerally heartbreaking film. Following a mother and daughter as they go to check on the matriarch of the family (Robyn Nevin), the film intricately and authentically portrays a person suffering from Alzheimer’s. With sequences of simultaneously shocking and saddening horror in the grandmother’s declining behavior, Relic doesn’t seek to simply spook viewers. The film wants to remind its audience that real nightmares are not the boogeyman or ghouls or zombies, it is watching the woman who used to cook for you, sew with you, love you, fade away until nothing is left.

While the ending to Relic leans into the abstract, it is still conveying the truth. The skeletal-like figure the grandmother transforms into by the end of Relic symbolizes just how a disease like Alzheimer’s chips away at a person, and how there is nothing but a frail, hollow shell left after the disease has run its course. Relic displays an extremely realistic scenario and leaves viewers terrified that this may happen to them or someone they love. It is a reminder of human’s very fragile, mortal bodies and minds, and how little control they truly have over them.

The Monster In 'The Skin I Live In' Is Pure Violation of Human Life

Arguably the most disturbing film discussed in this article, The Skin I Live In directed by Pedro Almodóvar and starring Antonio Banderas and Elena Anaya, is a Spanish film that has received countless accolades including being nominated for the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival in 2011. The Skin I Live In explores numerous heavy hitting subjects such as rape, body horror, gender, and captivity. It is a psychologically mind-bending film that ultimately comes together with a disturbing and jaw-dropping twist, forcing viewers to think about the film for a long while after they’ve finished.

The film has two timelines, one following Robert Ledgard (Banderas), a pioneer in plastic surgery, as he develops an artificial skin that is impenetrable. His test subject is a woman with a mysterious past, Vera (Anaya), and as the film progresses it is obvious she is not with Robert willingly. The second timeline is years earlier, when Robert witnesses his daughter’s rape and the revenge he exacts on the man who violated her. As the two timelines merge, the audience begins to wonder, who is the antagonist here? No character in this film is innocent, making them so very human in the choices they make, no matter how terrible.

The Skin I Live In, while slightly unrealistic in the experimental aspect surrounding impenetrable skin and other outlandish surgeries, is rooted in reality in regard to the discussion around how humans violate other humans. This film is probably most shocking not for the initial rape of Ledgard’s daughter, but how Ledgard turns into the very monster he sought to punish. Whether driven by some primal instinct such as lust or pure revenge, violating another human is abhorrent, and this film highlights how there is no circumstance that can make such an act acceptable. The Skin I Live In is a sickening film that stays with viewers because it lays bare the worst parts of humanity. People can be so blinded by emotion and revenge that they commit unthinkable acts of depravity, and this extends to real life. The film is a cautionary tale, reminding its audience not only that there are people out there who are capable of barbarism, but to also make sure one doesn’t fall prey to such urges for any reason themselves.

The startling reality of all these films elevates them above standard horror. Because there are no literal monsters, audiences are forced to look at the ugly parts of humanity and themselves. The most despicable terrors to exist are not fabricated ones, but those in our everyday lives. These films terrify people because they point out that which most would rather deny or forget. However, films that feature no monsters and just the horrors of humanity are vital to both horror and cinema as a whole. They serve as lessons, keeping viewers aware of the unsavory aspects of life. Horror isn’t simply ghosts or demons, but oftentimes much worse. While this reminder is surely uncomfortable, it is necessary, and these films seek to aid in providing this revelation in equally terrifying but beautiful ways.