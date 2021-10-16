"Is all that we see, but a dream within a dream?"

The horror-based subscription service Shudder released a trailer for the anthology film Horror Noire. The film is a follow-up to the critically acclaimed 2019 documentary Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror.

The documentary featured interviews with numerous African-Americans with experience and expertise in the horror film industry. It focused on the depiction of African-Americans in film and the roles they have played in the evolution of the horror genre. It included interviews from director and actor Jordan Peele (Get Out, Us), Ken Sagoes (A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors), and director William Crain (Blacula) among others.

Now Shudder is expanding the concept, showcasing six new stories, directed, written by, and starring Black creators and performers. Writers for the anthology series include husband-and-wife writing due Tananarive Due (My Soul to Keep, Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror) and Steven Barnes (Lion’s Blood), Ezra Claytan Daniels (BTTM FDRS), Victor LaValle (The Ballad of Black Tom, The Changeling), Shernold Edwards (All Rise, Anne with an E), and Al Letson (Reveals).

The six stories will premiere together in a two-hour film format. Horror Noire is set to debut Thursday, October 28 on Shudder as well as via AMC+ bundle. Horror Noire will air on AMC at a later date as well. Titles featured in the anthology are Daddy, Brand of Evil, Bride Before You, Sundown, The Lake, and Fugue State.

The trailer features snippets of each story with narration taken from various characters. Also released is the film’s official posters with heavy red coloring and an eerie tone. It is set to star various well known African-American actors including Lesley-Ann Brandt (Lucifer, Spartacus), Luke James (The Chi, Thoughts of a Colored Man), Erica Ash (Survivor’s Remorse, A Black Lady Sketch Show), Brandon Mychal Smith (Four Weddings and a Funeral, You’re the Worst), Sean Patrick Thomas (Macbeth, The Curse of La Llorona), Peter Stormare (American Gods, Fargo), Malcolm Barrett (Genius: Aretha Franklin, Timeless), Tony Todd (Candyman, Night of the Living Dead), and Rachel True (The Craft, Half & Half), alongside others.

Horror Noire is produced by Swirl Films with executive producers Shelby Stone and Derek Dudley from ID8 Multimedia, in addition to Swirl Films founder Eric Tomosunas and Ron Robinson. Consultants for the anthology are author Dr. Robin R. Means Colemand (Horror Noire: Blacks in American Horror Films from the 1890s to Present) and Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror documentary producers Ashelee Blackwell, Phil Nobile Jr. and Kelly Ryan. Watch the spine-chilling trailer for Horror Noire below:

