One of Cyndi Lauper's next roles will be as a private investigator. According to Variety, Lauper has been cast in the upcoming Prime Video series The Horror of Dolores Roach. Lauper will play Ruthie in the series, a Broadway theater usher who also works as a private investigator.

Lauper's previous acting work includes 2014's Henry & Me (directed by Barrett Esposito), 2009's Here and There (directed by Darko Lungulov), and 1999's The Opportunists (directed by Myles Connell). The series will also star Justina Machado as Dolores Roach and Alejandro Hernandez as Luis. Joining them in the series will be Kita Updike, K. Todd Freeman, Marc Maron, Jean Yoon, Judy Reyes, and Jeffery Self.

The series will follow Dolores, who is released from prison after 16 years. With few people to turn to for help, she moves in with her friend Luis. To help her make money, Luis lets Dolores give massages in the basement under his storefront Empanada Loca. However, as Dolores becomes more successful, it leads to the relationship between her and Luis becoming more symbiotic and dangerous.

Aaron Mark and Dara Resnik will be the showrunners for the series. It is based on the Gimlet podcast series, which Mark also wrote and directed. Resnik's previous work includes Apple TV+'s Home Before Dark, Netflix's Marvel series Daredevil, and Prime Video's I Love Dick. The pilot episode was directed by Roxann Dawson. Dawson's previous directing work includes 2019's Breakthrough, Apple TV+'s Foundation, and Showtime's Penny Dreadful: City of Angles. Dawson will also be an executive producer. Gloria Galderón Kellet will be an executive producer for the series for GloNation Studios. Blumhouse Televisions' Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, and Jeremy Gold will also be executive producers. Daphne Rubin-Vega, Dawn Ostroff, Mimi O'Donnell, and Justin McGoldrick will be executive producers for Spotify. The season will consist of eight episodes.

"We at Amazon Studios fell in love with this story along with everyone else as the podcast captured listeners," Amazon Studios' head of development Marc Resteghini previously said about the series. "We couldn't be more excited and fortunate to be working with such world-class creatives to bring Dolores Roach to screen in what is sure to be a captivating series."

No official release date has been announced for when The Horror of Dolores Roach will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.