Amazon's upcoming thriller series The Horror of Dolores Roach has added four new cast members to its lineup. Per Deadline, Marc Maron, Judy Reyes, Jean Yoon, and Jeffery Self will appear in recurring roles for the show. They join the previously announced Justina Machado, Alejandro Hernandez, Kita Updike, and K. Todd Freeman.

Maron will play Gideon Pearlman, a landlord who takes over ownership of the building where Luis and Dolores live and that also houses Empanada Loca. Reyes plays Marcie. She runs the neighborhood's weed business and eventually becomes rivals with Dolores after Dolores turns down an offer to work with Marcie. Yoon will play Joy, the owner of the laundromat next door to Empanada Loca and one of Dolores' regular customers. Self plays "an up-and-coming influencer/podcaster" who also resides in the Empanada Loca building. He is another of Dolores' regulars who helps bring in new business for the restaurant.

Maron is well-known for starring in the Netflix original series GLOW as Sam Sylvia. He also starred in his own TV show titled Maron and recently starred in Joker and Respect. His next project is a voice role in the upcoming animated film DC League of Super-Pets. Reyes has appeared in a number of TV shows, including Netflix's One Day at a Time with Machado. She was a series regular in Claws and will next star in the film adaptation of Turtles All the Way Down. Yoon is best-known for her role as Umma in Kim's Convenience and has appeared in shows like Orphan Black and Peg+Cat. Self most recently held a recurring role in HBO Max's Search Party and has appeared in a number of TV shows including Difficult People and Gay of Thrones.

The Horror of Dolores Roach is an eight-episode series based on the Gimlet podcast of the same name. It follows Dolores Roach (Machado), a recently released prisoner who returns to her home to find it gentrified, with her boyfriend missing and her family gone. The only proof of her former life is the rundown storefront called Empanada Loca. Dolores reunites with an old friend, Luis, who gives her a place to stay and make some cash. Soon, Dolores' newfound stability is threatened, and Dolores takes drastic measures to protect her success while Luis reveals his own strange inclinations.

Aaron Mark, creator of the podcast, serves as writer, director, executive producer, and co-showrunner of the TV series. Dara Resnik acts as co-showrunner and executive producer. Additional executive producers include Daphne Rubin-Vega; Blumhouse Television's Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, and Chris McCumber; Spotify Studios' Dawn Ostroff, Justin McGoldrick, and Mimi O'Donnell; Gloria Calderón Kellett for GloNation Studios; and Roxann Dawson, who will direct the pilot episode.

There is currently no release date for The Horror of Dolores Roach.