Justina Machado is about to become a modern Sweeney Todd in Prime Video's new horror dramedy series The Horror of Dolores Roach. The first images from the Blumhouse-produced property show a sinister Machado as she eyes her next potential victims. She plays the titular Dolores Roach who's finally free from an unfair 16-year prison sentence and returns to a gentrified Washington Heights to work as a masseuse under her stoner friend Luis's empanada shop. She quickly takes a page from the book of the Demon Barber of Fleet Street, however, when complications threaten to topple her new life.

The key image of the bunch depicts Machado against the glow of a red light which, coupled with her icy expression, teases the horrific lengths her character will go to in order to keep her stable new setup. The rest of the shots are decidedly less sinister as they set up the partnership at the heart of The Horror of Dolores Roach. If Machado's Dolores is the series's Sweeney Todd, Alejandro Hernandez's Luis seems to be the Mrs. Lovett of the show. They figure to share a complicated bond as the tale is full of "love, betrayal, weed, cannibalism, and survival of the fittest," but the images show them together in the empanada shop. One final shot shows Luis manning the counter at his shop when Marc Maron enters the picture as a customer. He's one of several potential victims for Dolores on board the series including fellow recurring cast members Cyndi Lauper, Judy Reyes, Jean Yoon, and Jeffery Self with stars Kita Updike and K. Todd Freeman.

The Horror of Dolores Roach was ordered to series by Prime Video last year based on the successful Spotify podcast of the same name. Daphne Rubin-Vega of In the Heights fame starred in the lead role of the Gimlet-produced project after originating the story in the one-woman play Empanada Loca written by Aaron Mark. She's on board as an executive producer of the show.

When Does The Horror of Dolores Roach Premiere on Prime Video?

Mark created, wrote, and directed the original podcast and penned the script for the Prime Video pilot. He also serves as co-showrunner and executive producer alongside Dara Resnik. Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold, and Chris Dickie executive produce for Blumhouse Television with Dawn Ostroff, Mimi O'Donnell, and Justin McGoldrick for Spotify, and Gloria Calderón Kellett for GloNation Studios. The pilot was directed by The Americans and House of Cards alum Roxann Dawson who also executive produces.

The Horror of Dolores Roach premieres the first of its eight macabre episodes on July 7. Check out the images below:

