Amazon Studios has announced today that it’s ordering to series a new project with Justina Machado (One Day at a Time) as the lead. The Horror of Dolores Roach, a thriller and dark comedy series based on a popular podcast of the same name, is set to tell the story of an ex-convict who is driven to extremes in order not to lose her newfound stability.

If you’re wondering to what “extremes” this refers to, just keep in mind that Amazon dubs The Horror of Dolores Roach as a “contemporary Sweeney Todd-inspired tale of eat or be eaten.” So, while we cannot say for sure that music will factor in the story, it’s safe to assume that we can expect eight macabre episodes about deceit, survival, and cannibalism. You know, the light stuff.

The series is based on the Gimlet podcast series that you can listen to on Spotify right now – in the audio version, the title character was played by Daphne Rubin-Vega (In the Heights), who was brought in to produce the series. Before the podcast, Rubin-Vega played the same character in the one-woman play Empanada Loca, in New York’s Bank Street Theater - which was how the story was originally conceived.

The creator of the play and podcast, Aaron Mark, was also invited to produce and co-showrun the series. He will write the episodes alongside Dara Resnik, who has tried her hand with unusual stories in shows like Pushing Daisies and Apple TV+’s Home Before Dark. The pilot of The Horror of Dolores Roach has been directed by Gloria Calderon (One Day at a Time) and Roxann Dawson (Penny Dreadful: City of Angels).

Marc Resteghini, head of development at Amazon Studios, released an official statement in which he revealed his love for the story and praised the people involved in the production:

“We at Amazon Studios fell in love with this story along with everyone else as the podcast captured listeners. We couldn’t be more excited and fortunate to be working with such world-class creatives to bring Dolores Roach to screen in what is sure to be a captivating series.”

Amazon Studios is yet to reveal further information about The Horror of Dolores Roach, such as other cast members or a release date.

You can check out the official synopsis below:

Dolores Roach is released from prison after 16 years and returns to a severely gentrified Washington Heights with $200 and the clothes on her back. Her boyfriend missing, her family long gone, Dolores reunites with an old stoner buddy, Luis, who gives her room and board and lets her give massages for cash in the basement under his dilapidated storefront, Empanada Loca, the only remnant of her former life. When the promise of her newfound stability is quickly threatened, “Magic Hands Dolores” is driven to shocking extremes to survive, and in the face of unexpected professional success, Dolores and Luis become dangerously symbiotic, and Luis must unleash his own peculiar predilections.

