There have been many horror movie franchises over the years, with some producing multiple sequels following a linear timeline. Some of these series have attempted to produce origin stories for either their main baddies or the characters crucial to the narrative. Many have been great, while others have been underwhelming. The good ones really shine, though, and give fitting and much-needed backstory to the other films.

These prequels aren't restricted to only series of films because even some standalone movies have origin stories, with many even going on to win awards and multiple excellent reviews as a result of their quality. More often than not, these horror prequels expand their movies' worlds and can be watched either before or after the main film, depending on how audiences choose to experience them. These are the best horror prequels in cinema, welcome and compelling additions that enrich an already fascinating and terrifying world.

10 'Final Destination 5' (2011)

Prequel to: 'Final Destination' (2001)

Final Destination 5 wasn't even really supposed to happen, but thanks to the financial success of the fourth film, the filmmakers thought it fitting to create a prequel story. It was also filmed in 3D, which is usually a sign that a movie is going to be terrible when it comes to horror. Yet, this movie actually made effective use of 3D technology and didn't come off as gimmicky or cheap.

As always, the movie brings some of the most creative, gory, and brutal deaths that cinema has to offer, which is pretty much the franchise's calling card. It also increased the reputation of the overall series, as some of its predecessors were not good at all. Final Destination 5 offered a solid twist ending that few saw coming, making it the Final Destination series' last "hurrah!" It's always nice to see a series end on a high note, and while it's not the best horror prequel out there, it's still worth the watch.

9 'Paranormal Activity 3' (2011)

Prequel to: 'Paranormal Activity' (2007)

It's no secret that the Paranormal Activity franchise has seen its ups and downs; most recently, it's the latter. Indeed, many of the latter films in the series aren't very good, but once upon a time, the franchise was really innovative and effective. It began with the original film, an ambitious project with an extremely limited budget that still managed to be scary. Paranormal Activity 3 offered this same format but took place before the events of the original.

Paranormal Activity 3 was the last good Paranormal Activity film before the franchise went off the rails. Even though it's already a multi-million dollar franchise, this third entry maintains the charm of the original indie flick, which makes it one of the better ones in the series. By returning to the original's roots, Paranormal Activity 3 reminded audiences why the series was a worthy horror saga in the first place.

8 'Red Dragon' (2002)

Prequel to: 'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991)

The Silence of the Lambs is the first in several films featuring Dr. Hannibal Lecter, a psychologist turned serial killer. He has become an icon in cinematic history thanks to his creepy politeness and unflinching brutality, all expertly performed by Anthony Hopkins. Red Dragon came out 11 years after Silence, and it certainly doesn't hold a candle to the first film; alas, it remains an entertaining watch. Hopkins returns as Hannibal Lecter in a movie that isn't quite an origin story but does show a new series of events in the killer's life.

In The Silence of the Lambs, Hannibal is more of an ally since he is assigned to help Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) find a new serial killer. On the contrary, Red Dragon offers the deserved opportunity for Hannibal to be the main villain. It's always thrilling to see more of the character, and while this isn't the best horror prequel out there, Red Dragon is still good and worth a watch for those who want some more backstory on this cryptic criminal.

7 'Orphan: First Kill' (2022)

Prequel to: 'Orphan' (2009)

When a movie's main character is a child, it's going to be hard to get the main actress to reprise her role 13 years later, but Orphan: First Kill made it work. Isabelle Furhman returns as Esther, the titular character who hides a dangerous secret. Fuhrman was 12 when the first movie was released, and at the age of 25 in 2022, she still successfully played the character as if she'd spent some time in Neverland and hadn't aged a day.

The first Orphan wasn't great, but it was above average. However, this prequel is actually good, with a chilling story and a bonkers twist. Esther is the typical creepy little girl archetype that is all too common in horror, but Fuhrman makes her more interesting, giving her nuance and layers. In the end Orphan: First Kill was something that nobody really asked for, but many loved all the same.

6 'Ouija: Origin of Evil' (2016)

Prequel to: 'Ouija' (2014)

The first Ouija movie was nothing short of terrible, so expectations weren't very high when a prequel was announced. Somehow, Ouija: Origin of Evil ditched everything that made the first film awful and reinvented itself into something that horror fans ended up really appreciating. It's not every day that a prequel manages to be better than the original, but Ouija: Origin of Evil was a smash hit with both critics and audiences, all of whom were surprised at its quality.

Set in 1967, the plot concerns a young widow who works as a spiritual medium, eventually acquiring an Ouija board and inviting a malevolent spirit into the family home. This spirit possesses the medium's youngest daughter, and chaos quickly unfolds. Apart from its simple yet effective plot, Ouija: Origin of Evil features a perfect tie-in to the original in the form of a post-credits scene taking place 47 years later. However, considering Ouija's less-than-stellar reputation, perhaps it's better to see Origin of Evil as a standalone horror movie.

5 'Annabelle: Creation' (2017)

Prequel to: 'Annabelle' (2014)

2014's Annabelle wasn't very good, especially compared to The Conjuring, which was successful enough to start the Conjuring Cinematic Universe. Then along came Annabelle: Creation, which showed how the titular doll came to be. Following a girls' orphanage at a toymaker's mansion, the girls eventually become haunted by the doll after a curious girl sets her free from her hidden prison.

Anabelle: Creation's aesthetics and setting are really unique for a horror movie, and the scares and story deliver more of a punch than the first Annabelle film. Overall, Anabelle: Creation is a great entry into the Conjuring Universe and serves as some much-needed backstory to the infamous doll. The filmmakers opted to get a little more creative, as their previous films were sort of bound by the allegedly true stories surrounding them. Instead, Annabelle: Creation took a little more liberty with its plot and is made all the better for it.

4 'The First Omen' (2024)

Prequel to: 'The Omen' (1976)

Making a prequel to a nearly 50-year-old movie is an ambitious move, especially considering it was director Arkasha Stevenson's feature film debut. But The First Omen nailed it in nearly every single aspect. Set in Rome in 1971 amidst political instability, the movie features some big names like Bill Nighy and Charles Dance in supporting roles while allowing the ever-underrated Nell Tiger Free to take center stage.

Free plays an American nun named Margaret, sent to Rome to work at an orphanage, when supernatural events begin. One of the orphans bonds with Margaret but is often seen making foreboding and ominous drawings, which a priest warns Margaret about. Things slowly spiral out of control into a hellish nightmare that is actually pretty frightening. Many critics were pleased with how the movie incorporated a contrast of beautiful visuals mixed with disgusting sights. The film marks a fresh revival of The Omen series, with bright things in store for the franchise.

3 'Saw X' (2023)

Prequel to: 'Saw II' (2005)

The Saw films have garnered a huge following throughout their 20-plus-year run, even though some have been pretty lackluster. Yet, the recent Saw X is the first movie in the franchise thus far to receive very positive reviews, while most others were either negative or mixed; even the first one, as iconic as it is, was only so-so, critically speaking. It's widely agreed among fans that Saw X is by far the best in the popular series.

A prequel not to the first film but to Saw II, Saw X features all of the bells and whistles that Saw fans know and love, including deadly traps and gruesome body horror. However, it also exceeds expectations in nearly every other department. This is a movie that knows what fans like while acknowledging the critics, too, pleasing both and cementing itself as one of the all-time greats. The future looks bright for the Saw franchise with this entry, so fans should be on the lookout.

2 'Prey' (2022)

Prequel to: 'Predator' (1987)

1987's original Predator is an all-time classic action-horror movie featuring the iconic Arnold Schwarzenegger as a soldier in Vietnam who encounters the titular alien. A few other movies have been released, but they never held a candle to the original and tended to lack imagination. Then along comes Prey, which explores the Predators' first visit to Earth in the 18th Century. Following a Comanche woman named Naru (Amber Midthunder), the movie mixes historical fiction with science fiction, creating one unique and outstanding experience for the viewer.

Whereas previous Predator movies focused more on action, Prey succeeds in telling a somewhat scary story, and it's a wild ride from start to finish. The juxtaposition of indigenous warriors mixed with the highly advanced Predator is unlike anything horror has ever seen before. Prey received considerable praise for this creativity and is currently the highest-rated movie in the Predator franchise, getting an even higher score than the original film and proving there are still many stories to tell.

1 'Pearl' (2022)

Prequel to: 'X' (2022)

Normally, a horror prequel comes out after a movie has its chance to establish itself and become a household name. Not Pearl, though. Pearl made the gutsy move to come out in the same year as its primary film, X, which took many by surprise. Yet somehow, it subverted all expectations and proved to be a fantastic movie.

In Pearl, Mia Goth reprises her role as the titular character, a young aspiring star living in Texas in 1918. This aspiration goes beyond just dreams; indeed, Pearl will stop at nothing to achieve her ambitions, no matter who she has to kill. Pearl is very clearly destined to be a horror movie icon, as she is creepily polite and bubbly while harboring many dark secrets. Mia Goth plays the role like no other actress could have, delivering an utterly unhinged yet endlessly compelling performance. Pearl is one of the best horror movies of 2022, largely thanks to Ti West's blatant passion for the material, making it a breath of fresh air when compared to some other Hollywood productions.

