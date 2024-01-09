While not necessarily a bad year for horror, 2023 was a bit all over the place regarding the genre. There were some highly anticipated films that fell flat, like M3GAN, more sequels of popular franchises like Insidious: The Red Door and The Nun 2, and of course, the one that so many had been waiting for: Five Nights at Freddy’s. So going into a new year, it’s hard to know what to expect from the genre, which is why we’ve compiled some of the most anticipated horror films of 2024, to get prepared for a new and exciting year in horror.

1 Baghead

February 8th

Baghead follows a young woman who inherits a run-down pub and soon discovers a dark secret in the basement. It’s the titular Baghead, a shape-shifting creature who lets you speak to lost loved ones, but not without consequences. Starring Freya Allan and Jeremy Irvine, the film is also co-written by Bryce McGuire, who is the director and writer behind Blumhouse's Night Swim, 2024's first wide horror release (and the year's first horror flop).

2 Lisa Frankenstein

February 9th

Described as a “coming of rage” story, Lisa Frankenstein stars Kathryn Newton, an unpopular high school student with an unconventional crush. Said crush happens to be a corpse (played by Cole Sprouse) who is brought to life after a series of events. The pair then embark on a journey to find love… and commit a few murders along the way. Written by Diablo Cody, Lisa Frankenstein is the directorial debut of Zelda Williams (daughter of Robin Williams) and is set to be released just in time for Valentine’s Day.

3 Imaginary

March 8th

Image via Blumhouse

DeWanda Wise leads the cast of Imaginary as Jessica, a woman who moves back into her childhood home. When her youngest daughter discovers a teddy bear named Chauncey in the basement, she develops a strong attachment to the toy that proves to be more and more concerning. Jessica soon discovers that her childhood teddy bear isn’t the cuddly toy she remembers him to be, and that he wants vengeance for being abandoned by her.

4 Late Night with the Devil

March 22nd

Image via Nation Abu Dhabi

Late Night with the Devil is a found footage-style film that portrays a fictional late-night talk show in the 1970s. The highly-anticipated horror had its world premiere at the SXSW Film Festival and also screened at both the London and Sydney Film Festivals. The film follows one specific episode from a popular American talk show: Halloween night in 1977, where the host interviews a parapsychologist and a young girl who was the only survivor of a Satanic church’s mass suicide. Late Night with the Devil will star David Dastmalchian who is no stranger to the genre, having appeared in last year's The Boogeyman and The Last Voyage of the Demeter.

5 You’ll Never Find Me

March 22nd

Image Via Shudder

When a thunderstorm erupts in an RV park, a man named Patrick (Brendon Rock) receives an unexpected visitor looking for refuge from the storm. But as the night goes on, a cat-and-mouse game ensues, and everything is not as it seems. You’ll Never Find Me is the directorial debut of Indianna Bell and Josiah Allen, and will be released on Shudder.

6 The First Omen

April 5th

Close

The First Omen serves as a prequel to the 1976 classic horror film The Omen, and follows a young woman who travels to Rome to begin a life of service to the church. While there, she uncovers a conspiracy that hopes to bring about the birth of evil incarnate. The prequel will star Nell Tiger Free, Bill Nighy, and Ralph Ineson, with a screenplay co-written by Keith Thomas whose horror credits include Vigil and 2022's Firestarter remake.

7 Infested

April 26th

Image Via Shudder

Infested follows residents of an apartment building who become victim to a venomous spider that spawns hundreds of offspring. Led by Théo Christine, who recently starred in 2023's Gran Turismo, Infested is bound to make you squirm when it releases on Shudder in April.

8 Horrorscope

May 10th

Image via Sony

Based on the novel by Nicholas Adams, Horrorscope takes astrology to a whole new level as it follows a group of college friends who get their horoscopes read. All seems well until they each begin dying in ways that are eerily similar to that of their fortunes. Horrorscope is directed by Spenser Cohen and Anna Halberg, and will star Spider-Man's Jacob Batalon.

9 The Strangers: Chapter 1

May 17th

Image via Lionsgate

The Strangers: Chapter 1 follows a woman and her boyfriend as they drive cross-country with the intention of starting a new life. They decide to stop for the night and stay in a secluded Airbnb, where they soon endure a night of unimaginable terror at the hands of three masked strangers. Starring Madelaine Petsch and Froy Gutierrez in the lead roles, The Strangers: Chapter 1 marks the first in a trilogy by director Renny Harlin and is based on the 2008 film The Strangers.

10 The Watchers

June 7th

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

From Ishana Shyamalan (daughter of M. Night Shyamalan) comes The Watchers, which follows a young woman who gets stranded in the woods. She encounters three strangers who are trapped as well, and they all soon become victims to mysterious creatures that stalk them every night. The film stars Dakota Fanning and Georgina Campbell — who recently made waves in the horror genre with her role in 2022's Barbarian — and is based on the novel by A.M. Shine.

11 A Quiet Place: Day One

June 28th

The highly anticipated A Quiet Place: Day One is set to be released on June 28th. The plot is under wraps, but it is known that the film is a prequel to 2018’s A Quiet Place, and will tell of how the world fell victim to the hearing-sensitive monsters that now take up residence. John Krasinski is returning as a writer on the film, which will star Lupita Nyong’o, Joseph Quinn, and Alex Wolff.

12 Trap

August 2nd

Trap is M. Night Shyamalan’s latest release after 2023's Knock at the Cabin. Not much is known about the plot except that it’s a psychological thriller set at a concert, and that it stars Josh Hartnett. But knowing Shyamalan's track record when it comes to his films, Trap is bound to have some twists in store.

13 Speak No Evil

August 9th

Image Via Nordisk Film

Speak No Evil is a remake of the 2022 Danish movie of the same name. The film follows a family that is invited to spend a weekend at a country house, only for their idyllic vacation to descend into utter terror. The remake is directed by James Watkins, whose previous horror credits include Eden Lake and The Woman in Black and will be produced by Jason Blum under Blumhouse. Speak No Evil will star Mackenzie Davis and James McAvoy.

14 Beetlejuice 2

September 6th

Image via Warner Bros.

After years of will-they-won’t-they, Beetlejuice 2 is finally happening on September 6th. No plot details have been revealed, but Jenna Ortega will be joining the original cast as the daughter of Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder). Michael Keaton is returning as the ghost with the most, and of course, Tim Burton is back in the director's seat. Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara are also confirmed to be returning as Lydia and Deelia Deetz, respectively. Also joining the cast is Monica Belucci, who will play Beetlejuice's wife, Justin Theroux, and Willem Dafoe.

15 Sax XI

September 27th

Marking the 11th installment in the Saw franchise, Sax XI will be released on September 27th. There are no plot details at the moment, but the film will likely pick up after the events of 2023’s Saw X and is sure to provide plenty of twisted gore for our viewing pleasure. It's also likely that Tobin Bell will once again be returning as John Kramer for the sequel. The same goes for Costas Mandylor who plays Hoffman and made a surprise appearance in Sax X's end credits.

16 Smile 2

October 18th

After the success of Smile, a sequel was a no-brainer. No plot details have been revealed, but Parker Finn is returning to direct the sequel, and Naomi Scott has been announced as the lead. Finn did reveal that he intentionally left some ideas out of Smile that could be explored in a follow-up film.

17 Terrifier 3

October 25th

Image via Cineverse

Art the Clown is back on October 25th, with the release of Terrifier 3. This time he’s unleashing murderous chaos upon the residents of Miles County on Christmas Eve. Once again written and directed by Damien Leone, the film will star Lauren LaVera, Chris Jericho, and will see the return of Samantha Scaffidi's character Victoria, who first appeared in Terrifier 2.

18 The Wolf Man

October 25th

The 1941 classic The Wolf Man is getting an update on October 25th. Directed by Leigh Whannel, the film will star Christopher Abbott in the lead role. Ryan Gosling was originally attached to play the lead role, but departed and was replaced by Abbott. Ozark's Julia Garner will star opposite Abbott. However, he remains on board as an executive producer. There are no plot details, but it is believed that the film will be set in the present day.

19 Nosferatu

December 25th

Close

Yet another classic that’s getting an update is Nosferatu on December 25th. The film tells the tale of a young woman, and a vampire who is infatuated with her. The film is written and directed by Robert Eggers, who is no stranger to the genre, having done acclaimed films such as The Witch and The Lighthouse. If that wasn't exciting enough there is also an all-star cast of Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Willem Dafoe, Emma Corrin, Nicholas Hoult, and Bill Skarsgård as Count Orlok — just to name a few.

20 I Saw the TV Glow

TBA

Image via Sundance

While a release has not been set for A24’s I Saw the TV Glow, we do have some plot details. The film follows two teenagers who bond over their love for a scary television show — until the show gets mysteriously canceled. Directed by Jane Schoenbrun who also did the 2021 horror film We're All Going to the World's Fair, the film will star Justice Smith and Brigette Lundy-Paine in the lead roles. The film is set to premiere at 2024's Sundance.