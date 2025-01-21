Unfortunately, horror remakes tend to be pretty bad. While they promise to reinvigorate old classics, most wind up being soulless cash grabs or pale imitations. That said, a few horror remakes do succeed (even if their ranks are criminally lean). The 2010s saw a slew of horror remakes, most of which were disposable, but a handful stuck the landing, remaining compelling years later.

With this in mind, this list looks at some of that decade's best horror reinterpretations. They range from wild carnage to elevated horror, slashers to Stephen King adaptations, hardcore pulp to impressive exercises in style. From the brutality of Evil Dead to the artful eeriness of Suspiria, these 2010s movies prove that horror remakes can hit hard as long as they're done right.

10 'Child’s Play' (2019)

Directed by Lars Klevberg

"That’s not a knife. This is for Tupac." Lars Klevberg’s Child’s Play reimagines the story of the murderous doll Chucky with a tech-savvy twist. Instead of a supernatural origin, this version centers on a malfunctioning AI doll programmed with a corrupted safety protocol. The film follows young Andy Barclay (Gabriel Bateman) and his single mother Karen (Aubrey Plaza) as they grapple with the escalating violence caused by Chucky’s growing obsession with Andy.

While no masterpiece, this version of Child's Play is a lot better than the flaming dumpster fire it could have been. While it may lack the voodoo curses and Brad Dourif's iconic scary-comic performance, the AI angle is decent. Some of the one-liners are admittedly terrible (so much so that a few of them became memes), but the movie as a whole is moderately entertaining, at least for fans of this subgenre. It helps that Mark Hamill's voice-acting is so good, infusing the killer doll with a lot of personality.

9 'We Are What We Are' (2013)

Directed by Jim Mickle

"It’s tradition. It’s who we are." This version of We Are What We Are relocates the 2010 Mexican original to the Appalachian Mountains. There, the Parker family, seemingly devout and reserved, harbors a dark secret: they adhere to a generations-old ritual of cannibalism. When a torrential storm unearths human remains near their home, the local authorities start closing in on the truth, threatening to unravel the family’s tightly held-traditions.

This take on the tale is a little more accessible, sanding down the original's extremely dark edges. This new approach still works, however, turning We Are What We Are into a somber meditation on inherited trauma and blind faith. It's a great slow burn, with the filmmakers expertly delaying the inevitable descent into carnage. The climax, when it finally rolls around, is worth it. In short, mounting tension, psychological realism, and explosive bloodshed are the order of the day.

8 'Maniac' (2012)

Directed by Franck Khalfoun