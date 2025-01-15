Remakes might well be an inescapable reality at this point but, to be fair, they're not always terrible. Sometimes, a filmmaker will take a pre-existing story and put a new spin on it, or modernize things in a way that feels like an improvement. If remakes didn’t exist outright, something like 1983’s Scarface would never exist, and that would indeed be a slightly darker world to live in.

But to turn to horror specifically, it’s a genre that seems ripest for remakes, and the sheer quantity of them means there’s just a higher chance overall of getting some that are really not very good. All the following movies were released in the 2010s, all can be considered horror either wholly or in part, and all attempted to remake/reboot/update a pre-existing film rather unsuccessfully.

10 'Carrie' (2013)

Directed by Kimberly Peirce