Remakes and reboots of popular movies have been a prominent part of the Hollywood machine for decades at this point. This is true for all genres, but it is especially prominent for the ever-popular and remarkably versatile horror genre. From widely beloved remakes such as David Cronenberg's 1986 version of The Fly to more obscure updates such as the 2006 version of The Hills Have Eyes, just about every classic horror film has had a remake.

In spite of the prevalence of remakes in Hollywood, the quality of these remakes can vary wildly, from being vastly superior to the original to barely even being worthy of being considered a film. There are so many, in fact, that a few end up slipping through the cracks without receiving the attention they deserve. These are the best remakes of horror films that sadly remain underappreciated and are just waiting to be discovered.

10 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre' (2003)

Directed by Marcus Nispel

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is a 2003 horror movie directed by 2009's Friday the 13th director Marcus Nispel, serving as a remake of the 1974 Tobe Hooper classic of the same name. The plot follows a group of five friends who come across a hitchhiker and are subsequently stalked by a family of cannibals, including the vicious Leatherface.

The performances in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre are particularly effective. R. Lee Ermey of Full Metal Jacket fame as the sheriff, Hoyt, is great at embodying the character's insanity through barely contained violence. Additionally, the remake embraces the necessary creepiness and gore of such a story. For instance, Leatherface's masks appear almost exactly like actual human skin, thus enhancing the movie's visceral terror. It might not reach the heights of the 1974 original, but 2003's The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is a worthwhile remake that lives up to the legacy.

9 'The Crazies' (2010)

Directed by Breck Eisner

The Crazies is a science fiction horror film released in 2010 as a remake of the 1973 George Romero film Night of the Living Dead. The story follows a sheriff named David (Timothy Olyphant) as he leads a small group of survivors in a town that has been infected with a virus that causes violent insanity.

The Crazies excels at letting the tension gradually ramp up, as the audience is led to believe the characters might actually die at every turn. The makeup for the infected is also very good, as the puffy, discolored disfigurement of an infected face lets the audience more easily comprehend the horror of the infection by making it appear comparable to real-life infections. Olyphant himself is a criminally underappreciated actor, so it makes sense that The Crazies is an equally underrated horror remake.

8 'The Hills Have Eyes' (2006)

Directed by Alexandre Aja

The Hills Have Eyes is a horror film directed by Piranha 3D director Alexandre Aja and a remake of the 1977 film of the same name by A Nightmare on Elm Street director Wes Craven. The plot follows a family on a road trip to San Diego who become stranded in the New Mexico desert and are slowly picked off by a family of cannibalistic mutants.

One of the best aspects of The Hills Have Eyes is the makeup effects, as the mutants have drastically varied designs. For example, there is a bald, almost inebriated-looking mutant, and another has extended, protruding teeth. These unusual visual appearances help to emphasize the threat that they pose to the protagonists while still giving them distinctive personalities; for instance, one of the mutants, Lizard, has a facial deformity that gives him a constant scowl. Additionally, the action is also highly effective, as the impact is felt with every blow, making The Hills Have Eyes a brutal and visceral horror remake that some might find hard to endure.

7 'My Bloody Valentine 3D' (2009)

Directed by Patrick Lussier

My Bloody Valentine 3D is a slasher film directed by Dracula 2000 director Patrick Lussier. A remake of the 1981 Canadian cult horror classic of the same name, it follows a small town preyed upon by a former coal miner named Harry Warden, who has seemingly returned from death.

The suspense regarding the true identity of the killer is handled particularly well in this film. Toward the end, new information suggests that both the town sheriff, Axel (Kerr Smith) and the mine owner, Tom (Jensen Ackles), are the killers, thus increasing the suspense by presenting two equally plausible possibilities and allowing the actual reveal to be all the more impactful. At the time, My Bloody Valentine 3D was somewhat dismissed as a lesser entry in the large line of so-bad-they're-good slashers. However, the film is far more competent than many give it credit for, with innovative kills and a truly surprising twist.

6 'Dawn of the Dead' (2004)

Directed by Zack Snyder

Dawn of the Dead is a horror action zombie film by Man of Steel director Zack Snyder and a remake of the 1979 George Romero film of the same name. The story follows a group who try to survive a zombie apocalypse while hiding inside a shopping mall. Dawn of the Dead has awesome gore effects. For example, in the scene in which a zombified Andy is shot, his head is blown off, splattering blood against the wall.

This realistic approach allows for a grittiness lacking in other zombie movies and conveys the threat of the ongoing zombie infection by establishing genuine consequences for the audience. Snyder keeps the tension throughout through the ambiguity about whether or not one of the group members is infected. Well-received by critics and audiences, Zack Snyder's Dawn of the Dead allowed him to go into bigger projects, even if it sadly has been overshadowed by those very same projects.

5 'Maniac' (2013)

Directed by Franck Khalfoun

Maniac is a psychological thriller slasher film directed by Franck Khalfoun. It serves as a remake of the 1980 film of the same name by Maniac Cop trilogy director William Lustig. The plot follows a mannequin store owner named Frank Zito, played by Elijah Wood of The Lord of the Rings trilogy fame, as he indulges in increasingly violent acts against women. The atmosphere here is extremely effective. The mannequin shop that Frank operates is filled with naked female mannequins with hair taken from the victims that he killed and scalped, thus creating a bizarre monument to his dark obsession.

The film creates a profound sense of discomfort for the audience by showing an unflinching look at the disturbed nature of Frank's violent tendencies. The performances are also quite good, especially Elijah Wood, who perfectly encapsulates Frank's obsessive, violent nature. When Frank goes to kill one of his targets, he has a burning hate in his eyes, providing a subtle clue to the type of violent rage that such a ruthless criminal might actually have.

4 'Body Snatchers' (1993)

Directed by Abel Ferrara

Body Snatchers is an alien invasion horror film from director Abel Ferrara. It is the second remake of the 1956 film Invasion of the Body Snatchers, following the 1978 film that shares its name with the 1956 version. The plot follows a teenage girl named Marti (Gabrielle Anwar), who, after moving to a military base with her father, begins to slowly uncover an alien conspiracy to replace humanity with plant-based duplicates.

The tension in regards to whether or not one is a pod person is manipulated to the furthest extent throughout. The ambiguity is increased further with each new scene, thus creating a tense feeling of suspense for the audience by creating a "trust no one" atmosphere that borders on paranoia. The transformation effects for the alien pods are also very effective, as the gradual transition from human to plant provides a visual metaphor by showing the loss of humanity, hinting at body horror without actually going all-in.

3 'Cat People' (1982)

Directed by Paul Schrader

Cat People is a supernatural horror film by renowned director Paul Schrader, a remake of the 1942 film of the same name directed by Out of the Past director Jacques Tourneur. The plot follows a woman named Irena Gallier (Nastassja Kinski) as she tries to deal with her ancestral curse of turning into a feral panther in the event of physical arousal.

One of the best aspects of Cat People is the psychedelic dream sequences; for example, there is one scene in which a panther is seen sitting in front of a barren tree in a desert caked in a red hue. These scenes provide an air of mystery to the central premise, draping it in a strange environment and enhancing the curse's forbidden, otherwordly nature. A worthy successor to Simone Simon, Nastassja Kinski effectively conveys Irena's conflicted nature, her attraction to Oliver, and her fear that she might hurt him if they get together.

2 'Willard' (2003)

Directed by Glen Morgan

Willard is a psychological horror film directed by Glen Morgan, best known as a writer and producer on Final Destination. A remake of the 1971 film of the same name and an adaptation of the Stephen Gilbert novel Ratman's Notebooks, it follows an abused man named Willard (Crispin Glover), who befriends a large family of rats and uses them to gain revenge on his abusers.

Glover's performance in Willard is particularly impressive. At the start of the movie, he is highly repressed to the point of being unable to express almost any emotion. However, as the film goes on, he finds himself expressing affection for his favorite rat, Socrates. Glover effectively conveys this extreme range of emotion from absolutely none to intense outbursts, depicting both the adverse effects of his mother's abuse and his disturbing development. The rats are brought to life practically with real rodents and play as large a role as Willard, adding a layer of discomfort to this already unnerving movie.

1 'House of Wax' (1953)

Directed by André de Toth

House of Wax is a mystery-horror film by Day of the Outlaw director André de Toth. It serves as a remake of the 1933 movie Mystery of the Wax Museum and follows a sculptor, played by horror icon Vincent Price, who kills people and integrates their corpses into his sculptures. One of the best aspects of House of Wax is the performances of its various actors. For example, Vincent Price plays the sculptor Professor Henry Jarrod with an air of charisma, drawing the audience into his world of intrigue while also conveying a subtle sinister feel, hinting at his murderous nature before this is fully revealed.

In addition, the visual effects are also very effective. For instance, there is a scene in which Jarrod's face is clawed, revealing a waxy face resembling a sculpture bust and drawing an interesting parallel between Jarrod and his sculptures, almost like he crafted them just as much as himself. Chilling, atmospheric, and darkly humorous, House of Wax is the most underrated horror remake of all time.

