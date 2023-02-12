This year is shaping up to be a hot year for horror. Fans have come to expect sequels every few years from powerhouses like Saw and V/H/S, but in 2023 fans are being treated to long-awaited installments of some iconic horror films. Not only will fans be treated to sequels from some of 2022's most popular horror films, but franchises like The Omen and The Exorcist will be getting new stories as well.

Sequels have a reputation for being not as good as the original, but with some of the talent breathing new life into these franchises, that could change. Filmmakers like Ti West and David Gordon Green are subverting expectations around franchise films. This could allow for more creative stories and risks while still providing thrills and gore.

1 'Scream VI' (March 10)

Hot on the heels of its 2022 predecessor, Scream 6 is one of the most anticipated horror films of the year. Moving the action out of Woodsboro, the newest installment follows Scream 5 survivors Sam (Melissa Barrera), Tara (Jenna Ortega), Chad (Mason Gooding) and Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown) to New York where they are hunted by a new Ghostface killer. Returning to the fold are Gale Weathers (Courtney Cox), and Scream 4 survivor Kirby Reed (Hayden Panettiere).

Despite the absence of Neve Campbell, Scream 6 is revving up to be the bloodiest sequel yet. Director Tyler Gillett has said that while Scream 5 was to play to familiar tropes, with Scream 6 they wanted to "make something that's grittier and rawer". Both Ortega and Barrera have confirmed this is a much gorier film.

2 'Renfield' (April 14)

A minor character in Dracula is finally getting his due. Set in modern-day New Orleans, Renfield follows the titular character (Nicolas Hoult) as he tries to escape the grasp Dracula (Nicolas Cage) has over him. After accidentally getting involved with a traffic cop (Awkwafina) and the mob, he realizes he might not be able to get away as soon as he'd hoped.

The Red Band trailer premiered earlier this year too much excitement. The playful tone and high-octane action sequences promise a fun theater-going experience. Nicolas Hoult is a consistent high-range comedic actor, being paired for a second time with the enigmatic Cage (2005's The Weather Man was the first), this will be an event that could very well change the direction of Universal's Classic Monster franchise.

3 'Evil Dead Rise' (April 21)

In a sequel to the original trilogy, Beth (Lily Sullivan) travels to Los Angeles to visit her estranged sister, Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland), and her three kids. When one of the kids finds a mysterious book (not the Necronomicon seen in previous films) in the basement of her apartment, they unleash an evil that takes over their mother's body. Beth has to not only survive but protect the kids from the ancient evil they've unleashed.

Set in the same world as the first three Evil Dead films, fans shouldn't expect to find Bruce Campbell's Ash Williams. But what it lacks in campy one-liners, it makes up for in creep factor. The trailer, which premiered earlier this year, proves that they are taking the gore and the stakes to the next level.

4 'Insidious: Fear the Dark' (July 7)

Patrick Wilson makes his directorial debut in the fifth installment of the Insidious franchise. Set a decade after the second film, Josh Lambert (Wilson) drops his oldest son, Dalton (Ty Simpkins), off at college. But soon both Dalton and Josh are haunted by demons from The Further.

In addition to Wilson, both Rose Byrne and Ty Simpkins are returning to their roles from the first and second films. Previous installments have focused on events leading up to the first film and demonologist Elise Rainier (Lin Shaye). This will be the first film to take place in the present day since Insidious: Chapter Two and without the presence of Shaye.

5 'The Nun 2' (September 28)

Arriving in theaters five years after the first film, The Nun 2 sees the return of Taissa Farmiga as Sister Irene. Little is known about the plot, the filmmakers are keeping their cards close to their vest, but we can assume that it will take place in France in the mid to late 50s and that Valak will be raising literal hell. Many viewers are hoping for more answers and more connections to The Conjuring universe.

Bonnie Aarons will be returning to play the titular Nun, joining Storm Reid in an undisclosed role. Aleka Cooper (M3gan) has written the script with Michael Chaves (The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do it, The Curse of La Llarona) directing.

6 'The Exorcist' (October 13)

Originally intended as a reboot, this new installment will be a direct sequel to the 1973 film and kick off a new trilogy. Leslie Odom Jr. plays a father of a possessed child who seeks out the help of someone who has had a similar experience, Chris MacNeil (Ellen Burstyn). The Exorcist will see the return of Ellen Burstyn reprising her role from the original, and adds Ann Dowd (Hereditary, The Handmaids Tale) to an incredible cast.

David Gordon Green will be directing, with a screenplay he co-wrote with Peter Sattler and based on a story from the duo along with Scott Teems and Danny McBride. Knowing the fan base has a deep love for the franchise, Green decided against the route he took with Halloween and has confirmed that all sequels in The Exorcist franchise will remain canon alongside his new additions.

7 'MaXXXine' (October 27)

Viewers were lucky enough to get two Ti West projects last year, but it might not be long until they get a third. Set in 1985, the film follows Maxine (Mia Goth), the sole survivor from X, as she travels to Hollywood to make a name for herself in the adult entertainment industry. It will explore another subgenre so don't expect another straight slasher.

In addition to Goth, we can expect Ti West and much of the crew to return when filming starts later this year. Fans have a lot to look forward to, Goth teased that MaXXXine is her favorite of the three scripts because the stakes are so much higher. Audiences can expect the top-notch performances and nuanced camera work of a Ti West film with the excessiveness of Hollywood in 1985.

8 'Saw X' (October 27)

While there isn't much information about Saw X yet, there are some reports to keep audiences satiated. Filming has wrapped in Mexico City, a first for the franchise (most installments were filmed in Toronto) and Tobin Bell will be returning to the role of Jigsaw. The film will take place between the first and second films, though no returning cast other than Bell has been confirmed, there are rumors Shawnee Smith may return as Amanda Young, last seen in Saw VI.

Though filmmakers are keeping audiences in the dark, fans can expect the return of classic Saw gore. Kevin Greutert, who also directed Saw VI and Saw 3D, will be returning to helm the film. Fans have been speculating about Saw X's connection to the larger franchise but will have to wait until Fall to find out.

9 'V/H/S/85' (2023)

This found footage anthology has become a staple of the horror genre. With the distribution of Shudder and the decision to set their more recent films in specific years, they have hit their stride. Nostalgia combined with low-budget thrills is a perfectly delicious combo.

V/H/S/85 will see the return of heavy-hitting directors like David Bruckner (The Ritual, The Night House), Scott Derrickson (The Black Phone,Sinister), Gigi Saul Guerrero (Bingo Hell), Natasha Kermani (Lucky) and Mike P. Nelson (Wrong Turn) will all be directing segments. In October 2022, Bloody Disgusting announced that V/H/S/85 was secretly shot back to back with its predecessor and will be released in 2023. There has not been a confirmed release date but based on the previous films, fans can expect it sometime in October.

10 'The First Omen' (TBD)

A prequel to the 1976 film The Omen, not much is known about this project yet. The original starred Gregory Peck as a diplomat, who believes his son may be the antichrist. The film spawned three sequels, a reboot and a short-lived television series.

Arkasha Stevenson (Brand New Cherry Flavor, Leigon) will make her directorial film debut. Deadline had reported Nell Tiger Free (Servant) will star. Disney's 20th Century Studios is producing though it's not clear if the film will be released theatrically or on one of the many streaming platforms.

