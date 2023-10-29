Few genres love reinvention more than horror. Famous for its many franchises and iconic villains, horror fans have always been open to a wild new idea or a hard pivot.

Turning an established legacy on its head doesn't always succeed, but it is always indicative of the bold risk-taking that has made horror the playground and starting point for many of film's most beloved creators and fiercest boundary pushers.

10 'Spiral' (2021)

Image via Lionsgate

When gruesome murder scenes begin popping up around the city, Detective Banks (Chris Rock) begins to believe that the notorious Jigsaw killer has a copycat. Despite his long tenure as a cop, and his family ties to the police force, Banks receives little support from his colleagues as he works to unravel the mystery of the copycat killer and how it relates to corruption within his own office.

Related: 10 Movies That Redditors Would Love to See Remade

Despite subpar reviews, it's undeniable that Spiral aspired to be more than what had come before in the Saw franchise. Unlike its predecessors, which are defined by their sour green color pallet, needlessly complicated chronology and micro-budgets, Spiral takes chances. It embraces daylight, exterior shots and color. It invites us to get to know its characters before simply using them for torture-fodder. And, it has something more substantial to say than just 'I want to play a game'. Not only did Spiral attempt to do away with the complex backstory of the franchise, it also attempted to be something few of the other Saw films ever were: it tried to be an actual movie.

9 'Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives' (1986)

Image via Paramount

Haunted by the memory of Jason Voorhees, and terrified that he will somehow return from the dead, Tommy Jarvis (Thom Mathews) drives to dig up Jason's body and make sure he's in Hell where he belongs. However, as a result of bad luck and a lightning storm, Tommy ends up resurrecting Jason instead.

It's hard to keep a franchise fresh after six films. Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives solved this problem by leaning firmly into camp. The sixth installment in the series knows that one seemingly invincible man on a killing spree can only take a franchise so far. Rather than trying to ratchet up the horror or the tension, Jason Lives ratchets up the silliness.

8 'Aliens' (1986)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Decades after the events of Alien, Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) emerges from hypersleep and warns her employers at the Weyland-Yutani Corporation about the deadly creatures that killed her crew. The alien infested moon is now the site of a colony, and Ripley teams up with the Colonial Marines to destroy the aliens and rescue the survivors.

Ridley Scott made Alien iconic by way of slow-burning tension, slimy body horror and sci-fi world building. James Cameron kept Alien iconic by following the 70s' greatest horror film, with the 80s' best action film: Aliens. Despite the hard left turn Cameron took with genre, Aliens remains true to the DNA and spirit of its predecessor.

7 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' (2022)

Image via Netflix

Fifty years after the events of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre a group of young entrepreneurs descend on the small Texas town of Harlow. Now mostly abandoned, the group plan to auction off the rundown properties and create a new, young and gentrified community.

Related: The 15 Most Stressful Horror Movies, According to Reddit

Reboots, sequels, re-quels and all their ilk are saturating the horror market more than ever. While other reboots are concerned with honoring and sometimes wallowing in the heritage of what came before,Texas Chainsaw Massacre isn't so precious. Love it or hate it, the film gentrifies its origins and presents franchise fans with a new, neon Leatherface.

6 'Evil Dead II' (1987)

Image via Lionsgate

Ash (Bruce Campbell) and Linda (Denise Bixler) arrive at a remote cabin in the woods where they plan to have a romantic getaway. While there, the pair find a mysterious audio tape that contains readings from the Necronomicon (the Book of the Dead). The readings summon demonic entities which possess Linda and wreak havoc on Ash's weekend away.

When a sequel and a remake come crashing together, what's left is Evil Dead II. The peculiar project is just one example of the creativity and outlandish bravery of director Sam Raimi, who is no stranger to big swings. Functioning as a sort of sequel to some elements of Evil Dead, the film embraces darkly comedic undertones and a mean spirited sense of humor that have now become one of the franchise's defining characteristics.

5 '10 Cloverfield Lane' (2016)

Image via Paramount

Michelle (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) is running away from her problems and her boyfriend when she is involved in a serious car accident. Michelle wakes up in an underground bunker where she meets Howard (John Goodman) who saved her from the car wreck. He tells her that while she was unconscious, the apocalypse started, and the only way she will survive is by staying in his bunker and trusting that he's telling the truth.

Related: 15 Not-So-Scary Horror Movies For Those Easing Into the Genre

Cloverfield put found footage horror films on the map and as a result, would help shape the trends of horror filmmaking for the next decade. But despite its influence it would be a full eight years until its successor arrived. 10 Cloverfield Lane dropped the found footage, abandoned the giant monster destroying skyscrapers and instead rebranded as a tight and tense psychological thriller.

4 'Halloween III: Season of the Witch' (1982)

Image via Universal Pictures

In the lead up to Halloween, Dr. Dan Challis (Tom Atkins) becomes entangled in a deadly mystery when a patient is murdered in his hospital. Dan ultimately stumbles onto a conspiracy involving a Halloween novelties store and the costume masks they sell.

Halloween III: Season of the Witch was a huge departure from the previous films and from the slasher genre more broadly. The third film in the series doesn't feature Michael Myers, or a knife-wielding killer. It instead dives head first into the strange and the supernatural.

3 'Candyman' (2021)

Image via Universal

Artist Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) lives and works among the gentrified neighborhoods of Chicago, particularly the Cabrini-Green housing projects. Anthony becomes gradually more obsessed with the history of the area, particularly the legend of the Candyman, the 1977 murder of an innocent Black man at the project and the mysterious crime spree of Helen Lyle (Virginia Madsen).

While Candyman clings closely to the original 1992 film (arguably, too closely) in plot, style and execution, it reinvents the basis for the Candyman legend in a way that aims to reflect modern understandings of race and gentrification in America. Despite biting off more than it can chew, Nia DaCosta's film explores what has changed within the American view of race and justice, and what, if anything, has been learned from these experiences.

2 'Ouija: Origin of Evil' (2016)

Image via Universal Pictures.

In 1960's Los Angeles, widowed mother-of-two Alice (Elizabeth Reaser) struggles to make ends meet. To supplement her income, Alice advertises herself as a medium, and holds staged séances in her home for money. However, when Alice adds a ouija board to her séances, she gets more than she bargained for, and invites an evil spirit into her home.

Reinvention is an understatement to describe the relationship between Ouija and its prequel Ouija: Origin of Evil. Set in a different time and place, and with a new director, Origin of Evil highlights how one concept can transform from unwatchable schlock to underrated gem depending on the care and craftsmanship put into its execution.

1 'Doctor Sleep' (2019)

Image via Warner Bros.

Years after surviving his father's murderous rampage at the Overlook Hotel, Danny Torrance (Ewan McGregor) is trying to turn his life around and overcome his struggles with alcohol abuse. As part of his recovery, Danny begins work at a care home for elderly people, and starts up a telepathic relationship with a stranger who shares his 'shining' abilities.

Related: The 10 Best Horror Sequels of the 21st Century, Ranked

Stephen King was Stanley Kubrick's biggest hater after the release of The Shining. Despite cult classic status, King didn't believe the film did justice to his source material. Perhaps that's why Doctor Sleep feels like such a revelation. The Shining found intrigue with the descent of a man into madness, while Doctor Sleep does the opposite. By choosing to focus on Danny's healing, Doctor Sleep is the refreshing (albeit grim) antidote to the cold cynicism of The Shining.

Next: 10 Popular Horror Franchises That Deserve a Comeback