Horror is an immensely popular genre, but it's usually restricted to movies; for some reason, it just doesn't always work in a serial format, but that hasn't stopped television from trying. Fortunately, a bunch of shows have managed to be pretty good, bringing new takes on the genre and delivering scares in a way that cinema could never do. There have been a lot of these shows over the years, and though many are good, some are just downright amazing.

Fans of horror movies usually flock to these shows in droves to satisfy their hankering for fear. Whereas horror movies end, TV shows are something that can make people scared again and again before they come to a close. The worlds of horror cinema and horror television are vastly different but equally worth exploring. These horror shows are among the best on television, offering compelling narratives enhanced by genuinely chilling frights.

10 'Are You Afraid of the Dark?' (1990-2022)

Created by D. J. MacHale and Ned Kandel

Are You Afraid of the Dark? is a children's horror series produced by Nickelodeon and the first of its kind. Very few other shows had presented child-friendly horror stories in such a way before. An anthology series, the show features a new story every episode framed around a group of kids known as the Midnight Society telling each other the stories while sitting around a campfire.

While other shows, such as R. L. Stine's Goosebumps, have tried to live up to the success of Are You Afraid of the Dark? few have ever come close to the legacy that it left behind. The reason behind its iconic status is its kitschy yet still really creepy vibe, which turns ordinary scary stories into true works of eerie horror. Even adults have admitted to finding certain episodes to be downright terrifying. It was actually so popular that it was brought back for a revival series on two separate occasions, most recently in 2022. Are You Afraid of the Dark? is where many horror fans got their first taste of the genre, further cementing its impressive standing.

9 'American Horror Story' (2011- Present)

Created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk

American Horror Story is the anthology series of the 21st century and the go-to option for many horror fans. Its popularity has decreased in recent years, but it's showing no signs of slowing down any time soon. AHS's success can be attributed to just how varied it is; it covers more than just ghosts and ghouls, but it even takes the occasional dive off the deep end to explore some really wacky topics while still retaining its fear factor.

This may just be one of the longest-running horror shows of all time and if it isn't yet, it will be soon enough. Unlike typical anthology series, the cast of characters, along with the setting and the plotline, changes every season rather than every episode. But this actually works because it gives the scary aspects more time to develop and shine. Some seasons have been received better than others, but American Horror Story remains a staple of modern television and a true before-and-after for horror on the small screen.

8 'Tales From the Crypt' (1989-1996)

Created by William Gaines and Steven Dodd

Tales From the Crypt is a horror anthology series featuring the Cryptkeeper, a freaky puppet who tells viewers horror stories. Each episode follows the same basic format, yet it still manages to keep surprising viewers at every turn. The Cryptkeeper makes for a creepy yet charismatic host and is easily the best part of the show.

Based on a comic series by William Gaines (who also created the show), Tales From the Crypt features many episodes that are chock-full of scares. The show was so wildly popular that it spawned multiple spin-offs, including movies and an animated cartoon for children. The best part is that because it came courtesy of HBO, the showrunners weren't required to adhere to the guidelines of cable TV, meaning they could get away with showing more risqué content. It's the show's boundary-pushing and its frightening effectiveness that really make it a gem in the world of horror shows.

7 'The Walking Dead' (2010-2022)

Developed by Frank Darabont

The Walking Dead is a true TV phenomenon. Adapted from an enormous collection of graphic novels of the same name, The Walking Dead is the quintessential zombie survival series that has become a staple of its genre. Of course, there can't be a zombie series without some decently creepy moments, too. It features a huge cast of characters and plotlines and lasted 11 seasons on the air before coming to a close.

Unlike its titular monsters, The Walking Dead is still very much alive thanks to a series of high-profile spin-offs. Since the show became such a huge success, the franchise has spawned a huge multimedia empire, which eventually broke into other forms of entertainment, such as video games. The Walking Dead encapsulates all the necessary tropes of zombie films or shows that fans love, which is why many can't seem to get enough of it.

6 'Hannibal' (2013-2015)

Developed by Bryan Fuller

Hannibal tells a prequel story to a highly-revered psychological horror classic. The movie in question is The Silence of the Lambs, starring Anthony Hopkins as Dr. Hannibal Lecter, a former psychologist turned cannibalistic serial killer. In Hannibal, the titular character is played by the equally amazing Mads Mikkelsen, who brings a fresh take on the timeless horror villain.

It's hard to beat Hopkins' timeless portrayal of Hannibal Lecter, and while Mikkelsen doesn't compare in quite the same way, he manages to make the character his own. This show explores Dr. Lecter's days as a psychiatrist and his complex, ever-evolving relationship with detective Will Graham. By examining how and why he ends up becoming a serial killer, Hannibal takes a trip into the darkest corners of the human mind with unsettling results. It's a much-needed origin story to one of the most cryptic characters horror has to offer.

5 'The Haunting of Hill House' (2018)

Created by Mike Flanagan

The Haunting of Hill House is a limited series that, in theory, is based on the revolutionary novel by Shirley Jackson. However, the show is largely disconnected from the original book and only retains a few basic plot elements along with certain character names. That said, it's still just as exceptional and frightening as the book is. The show took quite an unorthodox approach to television as it tells the story via time jumps between the past and the present, many of which are out of order, leaving the audience to piece the story together on their own.

The Haunting of Hill House is a true horror masterpiece, blending a compelling story about trauma and psychological pain with some of the most genuinely terrifying visuals in television history. The show was received extremely well by horror fans, which warranted a sequel series, The Haunting of Bly Manor, released in 2020. Any fans of supernatural horror will appreciate this limited series, with its tales of ghosts and a family plagued by non-stop paranormal intervention. Even if it is vastly different from the book, it still manages to maintain the same energy, if not the same plot.

4 'Kingdom' (2019-2021)

Created by Kim Eun-hee

Kingdom is a South Korean historical drama/horror series released by Netflix. While reviews were excellent, it sadly remains in a state of limbo, as Netflix has yet to officially cancel or renew the show. Taking place in the Kingdom of Joseon at the tail end of the Middle Ages, Kingdom explores a political struggle for power between two families, one of whom accidentally unleashes a zombie horde while trying to resurrect a deceased member of the clan.

The zombies in Kingdom make The Walking Dead look like Sesame Street. They are absolutely terrifying, not just in the way they look but in the way they behave, swarming their prey, with thirty zombies sometimes seen feasting on the same person. Unlike typical zombies, they cannot be truly killed except by fire. Aside from its unique premise, Kingdom features a cast of memorable characters that up the stakes and make the whole deal even more exciting. This is one no zombie fan will want to miss.

3 'Stranger Things' (2016-Present)

Created by The Duffer Brothers

Stranger Things is arguably Netflix's most successful show to date. It's a series that has pulled in millions upon millions of fans with its tense atmosphere, creepy plotline, and stories about extra-terrestrials. Even though each season takes a few years to come out, fans don't seem to mind too much because they know they'll be rewarded well for their patience. Indeed, each new season proves bigger and better than the one before it.

One of its most endearing attributes is the fact that its cast is primarily made up of young actors, and its style is distinctively influenced by '80s sensibilities. It's a tale not only of terrifying beings from another dimension but about friendship and childhood, two of the most valued things in life. Stranger Things is likely to go down in history as one of the greatest sci-fi/horror shows of all time, thanks to its numerous qualities and careful execution.

2 'Twin Peaks' (1990-2017)

Created by Mark Frost and David Lynch

Twin Peaks is among the most genuinely unsettling and creepiest shows on television, delving into the horror genre through David Lynch's unique vision. It mainly employs surrealism to evoke fear; Twin Peaks has many episodes that go completely off the rails and break the bounds of reality to the point that it's unnerving to see it all unfold. While it only lasted for two seasons, it was eventually brought back in 2017 for a revival series, thanks to its popularity.

Unlike other horror shows, this is not an anthology series. Each episode features the same characters and basic plot as the one before it. Confusion seems to be Lynch's signature style, and it really shines through in this unique, daring show. Aside from the bizarre horror, Twin Peaks is also a great crime show, as much of the plot revolves around a murder mystery. Eerie, enthralling, and narratively complex, Twin Peaks is a true before-and-after in horror television, pushing the boundaries of what's known and producing a singular work of art that mixes visceral chills with ambitious thrills.

1 'The Twilight Zone' (1959-1964)

Created by Rod Serling

The Twilight Zone is nearly 70 years old, yet it still holds up just as much as it did then. Though it's been revived several times, none of these revivals have ever held a candle to the original. The show specializes in featuring a bunch of ordinary people unwillingly thrust into not-so-ordinary situations, with many episodes taking a bizarre and mind-bending turn.

Being an anthology show, the themes of the episodes range from the fantastical to the extra-terrestrial, blurring the lines between sci-fi, fantasy, and horror and mashing them together into one terrifying package. The Twilight Zone is creepy yet thought-provoking; there isn't a single second of any original episode that's wasted or unnecessary, and every frame is curated with so much care that it's a real wonder it only lasted five seasons initially. Thanks to its vast array of concepts, as well as how revolutionary it was in its prime, The Twilight Zone is the best horror show out there, no question about it.

