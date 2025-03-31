Once a genre restricted to the big screen, horror has found a home on television as well. The rise of streamers and premium cable channels allows stories of terror to air without cutting out the blood and gore. While that’s great for the hardcore horror fans, what about the viewers who need something a little bit tamer?

Those squeamish few are in luck, because the creators haven’t forgotten about the horror newbies who prefer a solid story over decapitated limbs. The following horror TV shows are perfect for people who need to watch with the lights on.

10 'Penny Dreadful' (2014–2016)

Created by John Logan