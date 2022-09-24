Halloween is right around the corner, get to binging!

Colored leaves have begun to fall, there's an unexpected chill in the air, and everything is flavored pumpkin spice, and it can all only mean one thing: it's spooky season. While the upcoming releases of horror films like Halloween Ends and Hocus Pocus 2 are highly anticipated, there are plenty of TV shows of the horror genre making their way back to television this October.

But while you count down the days until the second season of Chucky's reign of terror and the final zombie battle for Daryl and Negan, there are plenty of shows to watch to fill that spooky void.

'The Walking Dead'

Whether you need to catch up before the final season airs on AMC or you simply want to relive Rick's glory days, The Walking Dead is the perfect horror series to ease you into October.

After waking up from a coma, Rick Grimes must navigate the new post-apocalyptic world by finding his missing family, forming a loyal group of fighters, and taking down every walker or barb-wired bat-holding enemy who stands in his way of rescuing the world.

'The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina'

You may know the 1990s sitcom Sabrina, The Teenage Witch, but Netflix's dark take on the witchy tale will have you feeling all the spooky vibes this season.

Starring Keirnan Shipka as Sabrina Spellman, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina follows the teen witch on her journey to discovering her mystical powers while navigating life as a high schooler in this Charmed meets Riverdale series.

'Are You Afraid Of The Dark?'

Despite being considered a kid's show, Are You Afraid of the Dark? was a 1990s horror anthology that aired on Nickelodeon and would often scare kids and adults alike.

Similar to The Haunting Hour and Goosebumps, the series told a new ghost story in every episode and was later rebooted by Nickelodeon in 2019 with an all-new cast to tell brand new scary stories.

'Chucky'

If you're a fan of the 1980s slasher trilogy Child's Play and its many sequels, then you'll love Syfy's fresh take on the evil killer doll.

Brad Douriff returned to voice everyone's favorite murderous Good Guy, Chucky, in the titular series that follows a group of teens who must outsmart killer duo Chucky and Tiffany in the first season of Chucky, with the second season premiering on Syfy in October.

'American Horror Story'

For 10 seasons, American Horror Story has been one of the creepiest and most disturbing horror series on television thanks to writer Ryan Murphy.

Starring an ensemble cast including Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson,Emma Roberts, and Jessica Lange, each season of the show is given a specific theme - like Murder House, Asylum, and Carnival - and is filled with brand-new characters enduring brand-new horrors.

‘Tales From The Crypt’

Anthologies are a popular theme in horrors, and in the 90s, the Cryptkeeper would tell viewers all of his favorite scary stories in the HBO series Tales from the Crypt.

Aside from the spooky tales and wisecracking corpse, the show was known for a string of horrifyingly special guest stars like John Stamos, Tom Hanks, Michael J. Fox, and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

'Buffy The Vampire Slayer'

Long before Edward and Jacob, Sarah Michelle Gellar took on the role of the vampire-slaying Buffy Summers on The WB's supernatural series Buffy The Vampire Slayer.

This cross between Supernaturaland That's So Raven followed Buffy on her adventures to seek out and slay vampires and demons with a group of supportive best friends by her side.

'The Haunting Of Hill House'

Netflix is known for its horrors and thrillers, and in 2018, the streaming service aired the Mike Flanagan-directed miniseries The Haunting of Hill House, and later spawned the spinoff The Haunting of Bly Manor.

The 10-episode show would jump back and forth between past and present-day as a family relived haunting memories of their old home and the supernatural forces that tore them from it, while its spin-off told the story of a live-in nanny who gets visited by spirits at her new home.

'The Twilight Zone'

If you've ever ridden the spooky Tower of Terror attraction at Walt Disney World, you may be surprised to find out that the ride was the result of a hit 1960s television show.

The Twilight Zone followed a psychiatric patient who often shares his dreams about an attack on Pearl Harbor and how he believes he travels back in time during his dream state, but it's not until it's too late that his psychiatrist finally believes him.

'Stranger Things'

If you've somehow been under a rock or lost in the Upside Down for the last six years and have never watched Stranger Things, then the Netflix series is the way to go this Halloween season.

Starring an ensemble cast of talented teens and well-known adult actors alike, Netflix's four seasons (and counting) of Stranger Things tells the story of a superpowered girl who befriends a group of middle schoolers and accidentally drags them into her mysterious, supernatural mess.

