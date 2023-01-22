When one thinks of great horror shows, the traditional standouts come to mind. Think Supernatural, American Horror Story, and Servant, to name a few. While these shows have defined the modern-day horror landscape, there are many, many more that have flown under the radar. These shows, while not having the same clout and viewer-count as its counterparts, cotain the same great themes that the more popular shows have perfected.

So, if you want to do a little digging to expand your horror show catalog, there are plenty of hidden horror gems to choose from. Whether it's Shudder's creepy anthology Creepshow, or a splendid TV adaoptation of Hannibal, these underrated horror shows are up to the task of satisfying that scary itch.

1 'From' (2022-)

Created by John Griffin

Image via MGM+

There are times when viewers can miss out on a great show simply for the service it streams on. That’s the case of From, a great science fiction horror show that happens to be streamed on MGM+ instead of a larger service like Netflix.

From stars Harold Perrineau as the sheriff (and mayor) of a town that traps those who enter it.

What keeps these inhabitants trapped in this town? Creatures who live in the forest surrounding the town keep the town folks on alert and desperately looking for a way out. From is gripping and intense, and Perrineau and Catalina Sadino Moreno do a splendid job in carrying the series. In short, From deserves a much greater following (and larger streaming service) to tell its terrifying story.

From Where to Watch Season All Season 1 Season 2 stream

rent

buy Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date February 20, 2022 Cast Harold Perrineau , Catalina Sandino Moreno , Eion Bailey , David Alpay , Elizabeth Saunders , Shaun Majumder , Scott McCord , Ricky He , Chloe Van Landschoot , Pegah Ghafoori , Corteon Moore , Hannah Cheramy , Simon Webster , Avery Konrad , Paul Zinno Main Genre Drama Seasons 3 Creator(s) John Griffin Writers John Griffin , Jeff Pinkner Streaming Service(s) MGM+ Directors Jack Bender , Brad Turner Expand

2 'American Gothic' (1995-1996)

Created by Shaumn Cassidy

Image via CBS

I’d like to think that the network viewing audience wasn’t ready for a show like American Gothic, which premiered on CBS in 1995 and was canned after just one season. Set in fictional Trinity, South Carolina, American Gothic has everything one could ask for in a horror show: corrupt town officials, supernatural powers, and a truly chilling atmosphere that viewers back in the mid-90s took for granted.

Sure, American Gothic could be hard to watch at times, but it sure was entertaining and thrilling. It was nominated for numerous awards (including a Primetime Emmy), but viewership numbers are the main engine that kept a show on the air, and American Gothic simply didn’t have it; which is a shame, because, had it been allowed to run longer, we could be talking about this show as one of the great horror TV shows of all-time, instead of one of its most underrated.

3 'The Strain' (2014-2017)

Created by Guillermo del Toro and Chuck Hogan

Image via FX

In 2009, Guillermo del Toro and Chuck Hogan teamed up to write a vampire horror novel titled The Strain, and it spawned a whole host of spinoffs in different mediums; from spin-off books, comic books, and, even, a TV series. Premiering on FX in 2014, The Strain followed Dr. Ephraim Goodweather (Corey Stoll), who heads the CDC Canary Team in New York City to trace the spread of a viral outbreak that turns people into vampires.

It’s hard to argue that The Strain wasn’t one of the better horror shows of the 2010s.

Much like American Gothic in the mid-90s, The Strain woved a well-intricate tale of political corruption and power to bring a sense of realism to the show. Sure, The Strain lost its steam toward the end, but it’s hard to argue that The Strain wasn’t one of the better horror shows of the 2010s that didn’t get the love that it truly deserved.

Watch On Hulu

4 'Servant' (2019-2023)

Created by Tony Basgallop

Image via Apple TV+

In Servant, Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose) and Sean Turner (Toby Kebbell) face heartbreak as their thirteen-week-old son dies. Dorothy uses a lifelike reborn doll to help cope with the loss. Strange and frightening events begin to occur for the couple.

The Apple TV show has always been met with critical acclaim. With powerful performances and claustrophobic atmospheres, Rupert Grint proved himself as capable as ever in a role outside the Harry Potter franchise. Scary with hints of humor, this is certainly Shyamalan at his best; but one can't help but think that Servant could be even better on a larger platform such as Netflix.

Watch On AppleTV+

5 'Creepshow' (2019-)

Developed by Greg Nicotero

Image via Shudder

Based on the hit Stephen King anthology film of the same name, Shudder's Creepshow follows the Creep as he introduces a series of fascinating horror tales. Creepshow gives off a Tales From the Crept vibe, but updated for a modern audience.

While perhaps not underrated, there certainly can be more awareness for Greg Nicotero's Creepshow. With episodes that include a variety of tones and sub-genres, from werewolves fighting Nazis to an Evil Dead-inspired rip-off, there is really something for everyone here. It certainly has star power, too, with horror royalty in the form of Tobin Bell, (Saw) Justin Long (Barbarian), and Jeffrey Combs (Reanimator) starring in certain episodes.

Creepshow Where to Watch Season All Season 1 Season 2 Season 3 Season 4 stream

rent

buy Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 26, 2019 Seasons 4 Story By stephen king Writers Stephen King Streaming Service(s) Prime Video Directors Stephen King Showrunner David Bruckner , Stephen King Expand

6 'The Haunting of Hill House (2018)

Created by Mike Flanagan

Image via Netflix

What would you do if paranormal trauma from your childhood followed you into adulthood, affecting everything around you? That's the scary premise of Netflix's The Hunting of Hill House, which follows two distinct timelines that tell the story of five adult siblings who find that their previous paranormal experiences as children continue to affect them in the present day.

Mike Flanagan made quite a name for himself in the horror community in the 2010s, with the likes of Gerald's Game and Doctor Sleep extremely successful, and he brought that same energy to The Hunting of Hill House. With this limited series, he also proved that he could cope on the small screen too. Alongside the other spin-off shows, Flanagan is a master of the big and small screen.

7 'iZombie' (2015-2019)

Developed by Rob Thomas and Diane Ruggiero-Wright

Image via CW

Horror comedies have long made their niche on the big screen, but the sub-genre has been harder to translate to the small screen, until iZombie arrived. Liv (Rose Mclver) is a doctor-turned-zombie who uses her natural instincts for flesh as a Seattle police medical examiner. She eats the victims' brains to absorb their memories temporarily.

This supernatural procedural drama ended with a fifth season and has a great legacy regardless of a lackluster ending. It naturally combined zombie horror with witty humor brilliantly and was undoubtedly an interesting variation of the zombie sub-genre. Based upon a comic of the same name, it certainly appealed to a teenage demographic.

Watch On AppleTV

8 'Being Human' (2009-2013)

Created by Toby Whitehouse

Image via SyFy

So, a ghost, a werewolf and a vampire walked into a bar. I know, it's the start of a pretty bad Dad joke, but that was the actual premise of Being Human, which follows a ghost, a werewolf, and a vampire as they are forced into battling the realities of domesticated everyday life.

This British series is definitely one that deserves more global recognition, as it has been critically acclaimed and loved by audiences. It was impressive how easily it managed to stick to a solid endpoint without outstaying its welcome. Lenora Crichlow and Russel Tovey were among the stars. Its success led to a North American version of the same name, which began in 2011.

Being Human Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date January 17, 2011 Cast Sam Witwer , Meaghan Rath , Sam Huntington , Kristen Hager , Gianpaol Venuta , Connor Price , Mark Pellegrino , Deanna Russo Main Genre Drama Seasons 4 Creator(s) Jeremy Carver , Anna Fricke

9 'Scream' (2015-2019)

Developed by Jill Bloevogel, Dan Dworkin, Jay Beattie, and Brett Matthews (Season 3)

Image via MTV

Let's get this out of the way now; the TV version of Scream will never live up to the Wes Craven classic that changed the modern horror movie landscape; but that doesn't mean that it was a bad show, far from it. Scream went in a bit of a different direction than its movie counterpart, instead, taking on a serialized anthology format that focuses on teenagers targeted by an anonymous Ghostface killer (I mean, what's a Scream series without Ghostface?).

This is a horror series that certainly deserves more recognition than it got. We get that the show doesn't hold a candle to the iconic movie franchise, but there was a lot to enjoy here, especially for diehard fans of the Scream franchise. Season 2 is the show's best, with a great blend of horror and light tones. If you loved the movies, do yourself a favor and check out this underrated gem.

Scream: The TV Series Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date July 30, 2015 Cast Willa Fitzgerald , Bex Taylor-Klaus , John Karna , Carlson Young Main Genre Drama Seasons 3

10 'Hannibal' (2013-2015)

Developed by Bryan Fuller

Image via NBC

Finally, Hannibal Lecter got his own TV series. Hannibal follows the titular character (Mikkelsen), who is a renowned psychiatrist, and a secret serial killer. His relationship is explored with a young FBI criminal profiler (Hugh Dancy), who actually finds himself empathizing with serial killers.

Fans of Hannibal Lecter are spoiled; they have had two fantastic lead performances to choose from, with Mikkelsen's interpretation perhaps as iconic as Anthony Hopkins'. Critically acclaimed and the winner of many awards, it may even be difficult to deem this underrated. But, there can still be some more awareness of its existence. Mikkelsen truly made the role his own, and it was a shame the show didn't actually continue.