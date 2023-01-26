Horror movies don't always get the opportunity for big budgets that can allow them creative freedom with any gory and gruesome special effects they can think of. But do they even need a huge budget? For many years, horror movies have been made for what feels like next to nothing in comparison to other movie genres. Because of this stipulation, directors and creative assistants have had to get extra inventive when creating their monsters, jump scares, and special effects.

Sometimes, the most successful horror movies are made using cardboard cutouts, hand sewn costumes, and regular cameras that don't use a fancy gimbal or have the best resolution to them. To get audiences in, horror just needs a good plot and something to scare the audiences into talking about the movie, as well as maybe even losing a little sleep. Let's dive into some of the best horror sleeper hits that had low budgets but produced huge box office successes.

RELATED: The Most Anticipated Horror Films of 2023

Terrifier 2 (2022)

Budget: $250,000

Box Office: $12.4 million

Terrifier 2 was unlikely to have much success. The prequel and original, All Hallows Eve and Terrifier, didn't receive as much interest from audiences and Terrifier 2 was entirely crowd-funded for its budget, so expectations weren't too high. But the story of a sadistic and demonic serial killer clown who massacres anyone who gets in his way in the most vile ways has created quite the cult following and as the weeks went on, amassed more box office success. This is due in large part to word-of-mouth spread with audience members having to leave or passing out because they couldn't handle the gore. As a horror fan, when you hear that it's taken as a challenge, and it's deemed a movie that you have to check out.

Night Of The Living Dead (1968)

Budget: $114,000

Box Office: $30 million

Created by the father of zombie films, George Romero, Night Of The Living Dead was anything but organized. A group of strangers being stuck in a farmhouse and having to defend themselves against the undead seems like it would've been well planned out and have a direction. The group that put the film together had the experience of filming a few commercials and thought they could make some money making a movie, and they were right. Night Of The Living Dead is regarded in horror history as one of the greatest films of all time and really kick-started the zombie genre for what it is today.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)

Budget: $140,000

Box Office: $30.9 million

One of the most influential and widespread horror movies is the original Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Leatherface and the rest of his murderous clan are known not to be messed with in a rural Texas town, but out of towners come stomping on their territory and pay the price with the man who likes to wear his victim's flesh and wave chainsaws in their face. With a low budget, cast members had to wear the same dirty clothes over and over again and special effects were incredibly limited. The filmmakers made use of what they had and learned to shoot kills in new angles while also creating suspense and tension among the audience.

Halloween (1978)

Budget: $325,000

Box Office: $70 million

Halloween is one of the ultimate slasher flicks, spawning 12 prequels, sequels, or requels. Halloween follows Laurie Strode as she is stalked by escaped mental patient, Michael Myers, and his desperate need to continue to exact revenge in his hometown. Focusing a little less on the visuals of the kills and more on making the man in the white mask as creepy and sinister and otherworldly as possible, John Carpenter and crew were able to create a film that influenced horror for years to come.

Saw (2004)

Budget: $1.2 million

Box Office: $103.9 million

Another entry on the list that has perpetuated countless sequels, Saw was almost not made because director James Wan was having trouble receiving funding. The twisted killer, Jigsaw, who forces his victims to solve puzzles and riddles in order to survive almost didn't happen. Lionsgate took a chance on the script and the rest is history. The low budget really made Wan focus on creating suspense and horror filming in one setting and focused less on monsters and more on real scares of humanity.

Paranormal Activity (2007)

Budget: $15,000

Box Office: $193.4 million

One of the more popular found footage horror films in history, Paranormal Activity follows the lives of a couple who is haunted in their own home. To figure out what is going on, they set up home video cameras all over their house to capture just what is going bump in the night. Paranormal Activity was shot over only seven days with handheld cameras and an inexperienced crew. Their saving grace was viral internet marketing that gave them their box office success and eventually spanned 7 total films.

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

Budget: $60,000

Box Office: $248.6 million

The Blair Witch Project popularized found footage films as they are today. Allegedly based on a true story, three film students travel to the woods to uncover information about an infamous murderer. Before social media marketing took off, The Blair Witch Project utilized its "based on a true story" gimmick to create newspaper articles, police reports, and missing posters to drive more attention to the film. Their marketing campaign is one of the most popular and profitable in history.

Get Out (2017)

Budget: $4.5 million

Box Office: $255.4 million

A twisted take on a "meet the parents" story, an interracial couple travel to the girlfriend's parent's house for a weekend getaway, but dark secrets become uncovered. Get Out has been at the top of many horror lists since it released. The Oscar winning film was Jordan Peele's first horror movie and proved that he had what it took, even on a comparably small budget, to create suspense, tension, and a story that haunted its viewers for the more realistic type of scares.

Annabelle (2014)

Budget: $6.5 million

Box Office: $257.6 million

In a prequel to The Conjuring, Annabelle tells the tale of a vintage doll who gets possessed by a demonic force after a Satanic cult invades the home of the couple who owns it. Annabelle is based on a doll from the files of real life paranormal investigators, Ed and Lorraine Warren. This "based on true events" moniker really drew in a crowd. The Annabelle doll was unnerving in itself to look at, making cast and crew members uneasy when they had to be around her. There are currently three films within the Annabelle universe that audiences can't get enough of.

The Exorcist (1973)

Budget: $12 million

Box Office: $441.3 million

The Exorcist, one of the most profitable horror films ever made, is loosely based on true events of a young girl who has been possessed by the devil. Reportedly known as a cursed set, the budget was initially lower but kept being raised due to delays and issues within the making of the movie. When released in theaters, audiences were not prepared for what they were seeing, and there were many individuals leaving the theater, fainting, and throwing up.