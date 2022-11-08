The end of Halloween doesn’t mean that you are not allowed to indulge in tasteful horror content. Though horror is a more prominent genre in movies, there has been a spike in the number of horror television shows in recent years. More television networks are becoming more open and accepting of stories that contain darker undertones as our tolerance towards stories of that nature has increased over the years.

From the recent Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities and All of Us Are Dead to older horror shows such as Hannibal and Twin Peaks, there is a wide selection of horror television shows that will certainly send chills down your spine.

‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities’ (2022-)

Guillermo del Toro’s work has always been characterized and inspired by his profound love of fairy tales and horror. Throughout his successful filmmaking career, his unique style is apparent through many award-winning films, such as Hellboy, Pan’s Labyrinth, and The Shape of Water.

His most recent work is a horror anthology television series called Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities. The series contains eight episodes, which feature eight, separate horror tales with a modern twist. With Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities having been released just before Halloween, viewers can now watch the full series on Netflix and fulfill their desires of being terrified to the bone.

‘Hannibal’ (2013-2015)

The NBC psychological horror thriller television series was first released in 2013. The story follows Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen), a psychology professor who is also secretly a serial killer and cannibal, and Will Graham (Hugh Dancy), a criminal profiler who specializes in hunting down serial killers. The head of Behavioral Sciences of the FBI, Jack Crawford (Laurence Fishburne), recruits Graham to help with an ongoing investigation on a serial killer in Minnesota.

Lecter, who is intrigued by Graham’s ability to empathize with serial killers and murderers, takes an opportunity to push Graham’s fragile mentality where he hopes he could turn him into a psychopathic killer. Lecter and Graham's unlikely relationship quickly turns into a series of dark and disturbing events.

‘All of Us Are Dead’ (2022-)

All of Us Are Dead is a South Korean zombie apocalypse horror series that was released by Netflix on January 2022. When a zombie apocalypse suddenly breaks out in a South Korean high school, the safety of the teachers and students is under threat. With no food, water, and communication with the government, they must do everything they can to survive. Everyone is at high risk of becoming part of the infected zombies.

With an approval rating of 7.5/10 on IMDb and 87% on Rotten Tomatoes, the series received positive and favorable views from the audience and critics.

‘Chucky’ (2021-)

The success of the Child’s Play franchise has made Chucky one of the most notorious and recognizable horror icons, and the character is often referenced in popular culture. In 2021, the creator of the franchise, Don Mancini, released the character-titled horror television series around the character of Chucky.

The series follows a 14-year-old Jake Wheeler (Zackary Arthur), who spots the Chucky doll at a yard sale and decides to purchase it to use it as part of his art project for the Halloween season. Jake soon discovers that the supposed inanimate doll is possessed by the soul of the Hackensack serial killer Charles Lee Ray, otherwise known as Chucky. Chucky was renewed for a second season, and the sixth and seventh episodes have just been released for viewing.

‘American Horror Story’ (2011-)

Ryan Murphy, who along with Brad Falchuk co-created American Horror Story, originally started working in shows such as Glee and Nip/Tuck. For eleven seasons, American Horror Story has served its audience with pure horror and thrill satisfaction, each season filled with a different story and cast members.

Throughout its run, American Horror Story has starred the likes of Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Paris Jackson, Matt Bomer, Lady Gaga, and many more prominent names in the acting industry. In January 2020, the FX Network confirmed the renewal of American Horror Story to thirteen seasons. The seventh and eighth episodes of the eleventh season of American Horror Story: NYC have just been released for viewing.

‘The Haunting of Hill House’ (2018)

The Haunting of Hill House follows two different timelines which go back and forth between the past and the present times. In the summer of 1992, Hugh (Timothy Hutton) and Olivia Crain (Carla Gugino), along with their five children, Steven (Michiel Huisman), Shirley (Elizabeth Reaser and Lulu Wilson), Theo (Kate Siegel and Mckenna Grace), Luke (Oliver Jackson-Cohen), and Nell (Victoria Pedretti), move into a mansion called Hill House to renovate and sell it to build a house of their own.

After arriving at the house, the Crains start experiencing strange and paranormal phenomena, which unfortunately results in the tragic death of the wife and mother of the family, Olivia. In the present time, the remaining members of the Crain family reunite after yet another tragedy, and this time they have to confront how the events which occurred in Hill House have affected them in the present day.

RELATED:Holy Horror: 10 Best Religious Horror TV Shows

‘Midnight Mass’ (2021)

Midnight Mass is a supernatural horror series that revolves around the mysterious and isolated town of Crockett Island. Riley Flynn (Zach Gilford) returns to Crockett Island after serving four years in prison for killing a woman in a drunk driving accident. Upon returning to his hometown, Riley meets a mysterious but charismatic young priest, Father Paul Hill (Hamish Linklater), who has recently just arrived at the island to temporarily replace the town’s existing priest, Monsignor Pruitt.

Upon the priest's arrival, the town begins to experience strange occurrences, such as finding hundreds of dead cats by the beach one morning and witnessing the sights of an unseen entity that is haunting the town. Despite those tragedies, however, the priest also performed miracles, such as making the wheelchair-ridden Leeza (Annarah Cymone) walk again and bringing himself back to life after dying.

‘Twin Peaks’ (1990-1991)

David Lynch is known for having created and directed many popular and surrealist films such as The Elephant Man, Blue Velvet, and Mulholland Drive, but most importantly for the mystery drama series, Twin Peaks. What has attracted many to the series, is Lynch and Frost’s ability to turn a common murder case into a surreal world of dream-like states where many things don’t make any sense, but in the best way possible.

The premise of the series follows the murder of the high school homecoming queen, Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee), whose body was found on the bank of a river outside the town of Twin Peaks. As the small town of Twin Peaks is shocked by the situation and needs external help on the murder investigation, FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) is called into town. The arrows point toward something much bigger than he or any other town folk can even fathom.

‘Channel Zero’ (2016-2018)

Channel Zero is a horror anthology series whose storylines for each series are based on popular Creepypastas - horror-related tales and stories that are shared on the Internet. The plot of the first series, Candle Cove, revolves around a child psychologist who returns to his hometown to attempt to find the missing links between his brother’s disappearance and a bizarre children's television series that aired around the same time. The second series, No-End House, follows a group of friends whose visit to a house of horror attraction turns into something far more sinister than they could ever imagine.

The third series, Butcher’s Block, follows a woman and her schizophrenic sister who move to a city that experiences a series of mysterious disappearances, while the fourth series, The Dream Door, follows newlyweds Jillian and Tom, whose discovery of a secret door in their basement start to threaten their lives. For those who were (and still are) avid readers of Creepypasta stories in their teenage years, Channel Zero had made those stories a haunting reality.

‘Black Mirror’ (2011-2019)

The groundbreaking British anthology series, Black Mirror, was first released on Britain’s Channel 4 network before being moved to Netflix in 2016. Most episodes are set in dystopian futures where the existence of technologies is the product of exaggerated traits in modern culture. For instance, "The Entire History of You" allows its characters to look back through every second of their memories and physically block out people in real life.

Bandersnatch, takes a different approach by being an interactive film where viewers get to decide the fate of the main protagonist and consecutively how the film ends. Black Mirror is known not only for its technology-filled dystopian worlds, but also for exploring prevalent themes such as data privacy, virtual reality, individualism, and consumerism.

