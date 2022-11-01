October is always the special time of the year to justify your reason for indulging in sundry horror films and shows, especially in the year 2022 which sees innumerable tantalizing independent horror films from Pearl (2022) to Barbarian (2022). Nevertheless, you might find yourself growing tired of live-action horror pictures, so why not give these scary horror anime series a shot, both instantaneous classics as well as underrated gems.

Aided by the versatile medium of animation which recognizes the importance of taking advantage of audiences' imagination, many gripping horror anime shows utilize not only conventional jump scares, but explore the depth of psychological and folklore horror that both alienates and terrorizes viewers.

'Soul Eater'

An obvious choice for the spooky season given its salient Halloween-inspired characters, Soul Eater is a supernatural action-comedy anime that not only offers a unique take on iconic horror icons ranging from witches to Japanese death god - Shinigami, the show even throws in a David Lynch's Twin Peaks reference that screams crossover.

Soul Eater takes place in a world where human hybrids with the ability to transform their bodies into deadly weapons capable of destroying evil beings, and the famous Death Weapon Meister Academy exists solely for the purpose of raising these demon weapons and weapon meisters to battle the malignance lingering in the world whilst learning the importance of unity in body and soul.

'Mononoke'

A spin-off of the horror anime anthology series Ayakashi: Samurai Horror Tales, Mononoke sheds light on traditional Japanese folklore albeit with a modernistic stylish animation style that elevates its unsettling storytelling and atmosphere.

This often overlooked anime gem sees a vagabond-like character known as the "Medicine Seller" who travels across feudal Japan in search of vengeful spirits called mononoke to slay. Armed with the mighty Exorcism Sword, the Medicine Seller must learn the spirit's form, truth, and reason before returning peace to both the human world and the supernatural realm.

'Hell Girl'

The world is in no shortage of cruelty and injustice, propelling many affable individuals to the brink of morality before resorting to extreme and irreversible actions. Hell Girl is an episodic supernatural horror anime series that explores the good, the bad, and the ugly of being human.

Each episode usually follows the formula of a self-contained story where a person encounters a problem that has brought along more suffering than one can handle. Rumor has it that an ominous website domain will become active at the stroke of midnight, where the tormented can access the Hell Correspondence website, and Ai Enma, the "Hell Girl" will take the name of the grudge to hell, not before moments of physical and emotional torture that feels like forever.

'Blood C'

If you're a fan of torture porn and body horror films, be sure to check Blood C out. This is an action horror series that is most notorious to the anime community for a specific sequence involving terrfiying monsters feasting on harmless citizens in the most creatively gross-out, blood-splattered manner.

A follow-up to the equally entertaining vampire anime series Blood +, Blood C follows Saya Kisaragi who is a normal high school girl and shrine maiden by day whilst a fearsome monster hunter at night. Trained by her father to be a skilled swordswoman, Saya will do anything she could to protect the quaint little town she resides in, but everything changes when she overhears a disturbing truth about her village.

'Ghost Stories'

Ghost Stories is a controversial anime series due to its vastly different versions of storytelling from the Japanese and English dubs respectively. While the original Japanese series is a decent horror anime series on its own, the myriad of forth-wall breaking and pop-cultural references in addition to the lack of political correctness are what cements Ghost Stories' status as one of the best English-dubbed anime shows.

Centering around a group of children who learns that their local school ground is haunted, the mystery-filled show sees a pair of siblings with their new friends attempting to flee from sinister ghouls whilst attempting to exorcise them according to a book left behind by the pair's deceased mother.

Sankarea: Undying Love

Ever dreamed of a zombie girlfriend? Sankarea: Undying Love gives audiences a sneak peek into what life will be like if you manage to stumble across an undead love interest who eats hydrangea leaves to survive.

The supernatural romance show follows protagonist Chihiro Furuya, a high school student with a keen interest in zombies. He encounters a girl named Rea Sanka who is in constant agony due to her overpossessive father, and she decides to drink a resurrection potion made by Chihiro according to an old manuscript, thinking that it's poison. Although failing to kill her on the spot, the potion becomes effective when Rea survives after falling from a cliff, subsequently becoming an undead.

xxxHolic

Based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by popular manga group Clamp, this supernatural mystery drama is brimming with wondrous and elaborate illustrations, dealing with Japanese urban legends like "The Angel Game" and local superstitions such as the taboo of clipping your nails after 6 pm.

Exploring humans' deepest insecurities and fears, xxxHolic mainly revolves around the daily interactions between a high schooler with the troublesome ability to see the supernatural, Kimihiro Watanuki, and a powerful, mysterious woman, Yuuko who owns a wish-granting shop that only those with complications can enter.

Shiki

Shiki is a vampire horror anime series that rejects mainstream media's interpretation of vampires as romanticized, charming bloodsuckers with redeeming qualities. The shiki, or corpse demons, in this anime show constantly force the characters into fight-or-flight situations as it's all a matter of survival of the fittest.

Set in a small isolated town in Sotoba, Japan, a horrendous string of deaths starts besetting the once idyllic village, causing citizens to mistrust and be wary of one another. The town's doctor Toshio Ozaki begins to investigate and discovers that the mysterious disease might be originated from the Kirishiki family who have just moved into a castle built on the outskirts of the town.

Death Parade

Not involving any ghouls or otherworldly beings, Death Parade is a fine example demonstrating that humans can be complex monsters scarier than any urban legends or vindictive ghosts.

The suspenseful supernatural drama takes place in the Quindecim Bar, a place between heaven and hell where only pairs of people can enter at the same time. Hosted by arbiters posing as bartenders, the dead will have to participate in games with painfully high stakes, where the participants' souls will be judged and either sent for reincarnation or banished into the void.

Kemonozume

From the creators of Devilman Crybaby and Ping Pong The Animation comes to a criminally underappreciated anime that is an amalgamation of different genres from romance to supernatural action elements, not to mention Masaaki Yuasa's signature frenetic and psychedelic animation style that guarantees an adrenaline-inducing watching experience.

Kemonozume focuses on the forbidden romance between a young woman who happens to be a flesh-eating monster called shokujinki and the heir of a martial arts school dedicated to hunting down these creatures who consume humans in the shadows. Unwilling to kill the young woman when others have discovered her true identity, the man abandons his responsibility and settles on a life of constant fleeing in order to be with the one he loves.

