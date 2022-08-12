When it comes to movies that belong to the horror/thriller genres, it's common to see life or death stakes. That's particularly so for horror movies, which aim to cause fear in viewers by showing them characters who are in terrifying and often deadly situations. And when it comes to thrillers, few things are as suspenseful as wondering whether the people stuck in a tense, thrilling situation will make it out alive.

That makes it interesting when a movie belonging to one (or both) of these genres features no actual, on-screen death, or at least limits the deaths to people who aren't main characters. These films can all be classified as horror or thriller films with little to no death, and particularly no deaths of any prominent characters. They do this while still having life or death stakes and, therefore, an expectation that things will be deadlier than they ultimately end up being.

The following list contains some spoilers.

'Poltergeist' (1982)

Poltergeist is an iconic 1980s horror movie that spawned sequels and a more recent 2010s remake. It's a simple premise about a fairly ordinary family plagued by extraordinary, supernatural forces inside their house and the lengths they go to to try to rid themselves of the ghosts that haunt them.

It's probably the best-known film by director Tobe Hooper that isn't the original Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and it holds up well today. Poltergeist pushes boundaries when it comes to what a PG movie can show and is probably one of the scariest horror movies not to feature any human deaths (the one character that does die - as long as you're also not counting the already-dead ghosts - is a pet bird named Tweety).

'Inside Man' (2006)

Inside Man stands out among Spike Lee's filmography as it's a crime thriller, contrasting with the sorts of comedy dramas (or straight dramas) for which Lee is best known. It's a heist movie at its core, with a great cast and a few twists on the formula that transforms the movie and takes it in unexpected directions.

To give away one unexpected aspect of the movie: it has a body count of exactly zero, which is surprising for a crime-thriller/heist movie. There's a great deal of tension, many people seemingly being held hostage, plenty of weapons being brandished, and a sense that things could go deadly at any moment, but no one dies throughout the entire runtime. That can't be said about most comparable thrillers that feature bank heists.

'Inception' (2010)

Inception largely takes place inside people's dreams, or at least that's where the action scenes can be found. There are plenty of shootouts, fistfights, chases, and explosions that play out inside these dreamscapes, but given the characters and their enemies are not physically there, no one properly dies for real (as in dies in the outside, conscious world) if they die inside a dream.

There's a threat of being cast into limbo, but it's not the same as dying. Essentially, it's an action/thriller (and even a heist movie of sorts) where the threat of death isn't really there, but the suspense comes from the idea of avoiding being cast into a state of limbo or failing the mission at hand. It's a testament to Christopher Nolan's skills as a filmmaker that he can keep things exciting in an action movie like this without the regular threat of death.

'The Old Dark House' (1932)

A horror movie with a healthy dose of comedy that lightens things up, to contrast, that "dark" from its title, The Old Dark House is a classic Universal horror movie that still holds up, much the same way that the company's original Frankenstein and Dracula movies from that era also still work.

It's a simple but fun premise involving a group of people who take shelter from a storm in a mysterious mansion. To no viewer's surprise, the house ends up being strange, eerie, and dangerous, but given there weren't as many horror movies back in the early 1930s, we can cut the characters some slack when it comes to not knowing how foolish it was to go in there. But luckily for them, they all manage to survive the film without dying, unlike many horror movie characters from the following decades, who often seem to die because of their stupidity or naivety.

'The Martian' (2015)

The Martian is a science-fiction survival film about a man stranded on Mars and the risky mission taken by those back on Earth to rescue him. For a premise like this, with perilous space travel and a story about staying alive, you might expect someone to die, but everyone makes it to the end alive.

The survivors include the character played by Sean Bean, too, who is notorious for being one of the most frequently killed actors of all time (though, in reality, he doesn't quite crack the top ten). At least the threat of death or getting hurt is always there, and in the end, it's not a movie that needed anyone to die to keep this tale of surviving in space exciting.

'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2' (2012)

Well, okay. None of the Twilight movies are technically horror movies, but they are fantasy movies that heavily feature characters and ideas typically associated with the horror genre. There's a focus on romance over action, though, meaning the horror/violent elements are downplayed, at least until Breaking Dawn - Part 2, the fifth and final film in the series...

...Or so it seems, initially. There is a huge and surprisingly violent battle scene near the film's end where tons of people appear to die, only for the film to cop out by showing that no, it was actually just a vision given to the main villain to persuade him not to escalate a situation. This does make it an extreme example of a deathless film, given it goes so far as to convince its audience they've seen a bloodbath before effectively reversing it all, so for that alone; it deserves to be counted amongst films that are surprisingly free from death.

'Zombieland' (2009)

This is another film that needs a disclaimer before being counted as "free from death." In this comedic take on the zombie genre—one of the best zombie films in recent memory—plenty of undead foes get slaughtered, as do a couple of minor characters (including, unfortunately, Bill Murray, who plays himself).

But the zombie genre is one of the bloodiest and most death-heavy out there, and so for this reason, it's quite amazing that none of the four main characters bite the bullet during Zombieland. There are very few zombie movies—if any—that could say that every single core survivor in the film makes it through to the end in one piece (i.e., no dying and no becoming a zombie), so that's one of the things that makes Zombieland unique.

'The Babadook' (2014)

The Babadook is one of the best horror films released within the last decade. It's a fantastically acted and genuinely unsettling film that follows a mother struggling to raise her child and the terrifying monster he believes is in their house, hunting and intending to kill the two of them.

With a relatively small number of characters, The Babadook doesn't feel like a traditional sort of horror movie where there's a large group of people who get picked off one by one by the film's villain. Instead, it's a smaller-scale horror movie that's far more intimate, and much of the discomfort and nervous energy of the film comes from the fact it's so psychological and so direct when depicting things like grief, anxiety, and depression. With a great deal of horror and sadness already present in the film, there's every chance that throwing some death in there too would have just been too much, and the act of killing off anyone ultimately wasn't needed.

