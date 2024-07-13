Horror trilogies have come and gone throughout the years, but rarely are they consistent in quality. Usually, this is because the original director abandons the franchise to work on other projects while other filmmakers scoop up their remains to try and profit off of them as much as possible. This isn't always the case, of course, and lots of horror trilogies out there are full of nothing but awful movies.

Every so often, a trilogy comes along that produces three horror movies with equal amounts of time and care. These trilogies may stand on their own or may be part of a larger franchise. Sometimes, they may even bomb with internet critics, but they still always find a place in the hearts of horror fans, who appreciate them immensely and likely always will. It's hard to nail three movies in a row, but on these rare occasions, horror filmmakers did just that.

10 'Firefly' Trilogy (2003-2019)

Comprised of: 'House of 1000 Corpses' (2003), 'The Devil's Rejects' (2005), & '3 From Hell' (2019)

Close

Critics panned Rob Zombie's dark comedy/horror movies that came as part of the Firefly trilogy. But for fans of the singer, or horror fans in general, all three were good, if not fantastic, entries in the genre. The trilogy might not rise above B-movie level, but one person's trash is another one's treasure. In spite of its critical reviews, The Firefly has found success with regular audiences and has developed a huge cult following over the years.

It begins with House of 1000 Corpses, which is then followed by The Devil's Rejects and 3 From Hell. If extreme gore and clumsy humor aren't your thing, it's not likely you'll enjoy the trilogy; those into cheesy slashers or kitschy horror will absolutely love these movies, and not in an ironic way. After all, they're exactly the kind of films expected from Rob Zombie, and they're glorious because of it.

Watch on Tubi

9 Darren Lynn Bousman's 'Saw' Trilogy (2005-2007)

Comprised of: 'Saw II' (2005), 'Saw III' (2006) & 'Saw IV' (2007)