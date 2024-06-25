The horror genre is one of the most beloved in the film industry. Countless iconic films, whether psychological horror or gory slashers, have captured the attention of worldwide moviegoers. Over time, the genre and its subgenres have expanded to the small screen, with television series doing an equally excellent job of making viewers' blood run cold while they're safe and in the comfort of their homes.

From cult classics such as Twin Peaks to fan-favorite contemporary series like The Haunting of Hill House, the horror category has proven to be just as entertaining and adrenaline-inducing outside the movie theater. In celebration of this, we take a look back at some of the most rewatchable horror TV shows that fans may want to pick up for a yearly re-view.

10 'Channel Zero' (2016 - 2018)

Creator: Nick Antosca

Image via Syfy

Nick Antosca's Channel Zero is an unsettling anthology series perfect for fans of the popular Internet Creepypastas, also known as scary tales shared on message boards on the Internet. Some of the stories it includes are Candle Cove, The No-End House, Butcher's Block, and The Dream Door.

Channel Zero's rewatchability value is considerably high, especially when taking into consideration that it is an anthology show and audiences do not have to fully commit to every season (given that every chapter is a different story) to enjoy it. Although the Nick Antosca series is not as popular as other horror shows, it is certainly worth checking for its creative and unique narratives that keep boredom at bay while also managing to send chills up audiences' spines.

Watch on Amazon Prime

9 'The Exorcist' (2016 - 2018)

Creator: Jeremy Slater

Image Via Fox

Based on the novel of the same name written by William Peter Blatty, Jeremy Slater's The Exorcist serves as a direct sequel to the original and iconic 1973 film, ignoring the film's other sequels. It stars Alfonso Herrera and Ben Daniels as two priests dealing with cases of a demonic presence targeting a family and a foster home.

With only two seasons of 10 highly-qualified episodes, this binge-worthy 2016 show is mandatory viewing for anyone who enjoys the cult classic movie or simply wants to cuddle up with scary content that is heavy on the jumpscares. While the first season is arguably better than the second, it is a fantastic and absorbing watch all around thanks to its haunting narrative that also manages to be quite touching.

The Exorcist Release Date September 23, 2016 Cast Ben Daniels , John Cho , Li Jun Li , Alfonso Herrera Seasons 2

Watch on Hulu

8 'Marianne' (2019)

Creator: Samuel Bodin

Image via Netflix

Often underappreciated but very deserving of horror enthusiats' full atention, Marianne sees a famous horror writer (Victoire Du Bois) who heads back to her hometown only for things to suddenly turn sinister when she discovers that the evil spirit that plagues her dreams is also there in real life.

Samuel Bodin's horror show is not only highly rewatchable but also easily binge-worthy. The one-season, limited series features 8 binge-watchable episodes to watch on a day off that are guaranteed to frighten audiences with the incredible way they create tension. Ranking high among the scariest Netflix series, Marianne provides audiences with an absorbing and thrilling premise that will keep any horror fan invested and is also extremely effective at making audiences feel unsettled with its frightening ambiance.

Marianne Release Date September 13, 2019 Cast Victoire Du Bois , Ralph Amoussou Seasons 1

Watch on Netflix

7 'Archive 81' (2022)

Creator: Rebecca Sonnenshine

Image via Netflix

Despite the fact that it has unfortunately been canceled, Rebecca Sonnenshine's Archive 81 is one of Netflix's finest horror series and still very much worthwhile. The compelling plot follows Mamoudou Athie's archivist who is hired to restore a collection of tapes. In the meantime, he finds himself reconstructing the work of a filmmaker and her investigation into a dangerous cult.

Although it should've gotten another season (especially with that ending), Archive 81 benefits from its short runtime, making it an instantly bingeable show. Some of its strongest aspects are undoubtedly the heavy atmosphere and well-crafted storyline. Fans of found-footage horror in particular will probably want to give Sonnenshine's series a shot, as it perfectly blends horror and mystery, inciting audiences to guess the connections between characters and all the mysterious events that take place. There are plenty of intense and disturbing scenes throughout, especially towards its ending and as the show progresses.

Archive 81 Release Date January 14, 2022 Cast Mamoudou Athie , Dina Shihabi , Evan Jonigkeit , Julia Chan Seasons 1

Watch on Netflix

6 'From' (2022 -)

Creator: John Griffin

Image via MGM+

One of the most underrated sci-fi shows currently streaming, John Griffin's high-quality From is set in a mysterious city that imprisons everyone who enters. The residents attempt to maintain a sense of normality and community while seeking a way out. However, they must also fight to survive the threats that inhabit the surrounding forest.

From's rewatch value is high for its investing plot and the scares it features. Plus, it is a relatively new series with very few episodes. This captivating slow-burn show perfectly blends the science fiction, mystery, and horror genres, making it the perfect pick for anyone who enjoys these categories and hasn't watched it yet. The worldbuilding is nothing short of fantastic, too, and the characters are three-dimensional and believable.

Watch on Amazon Prime

5 'American Horror Story' (2011 -)

Creators: Brad Falchuk, Ryan Murphy, Halley Feiffer

Image Via FX

Even though everyone has probably heard of American Horror Story by now, it is worth noting how impactful it was back in the day for the genre, especially considering that The Walking Dead — which also deserves a nod, despite not featuring as many horror elements as other picks on this list — was the biggest thing in the horror genre. The story follows different characters and locations, showcasing different aspects of the horror genre with entertaining results.

American Horror Story was one of the first of its kind in that it is a composed anthology horror series with new intriguing plots rotating every season. Considering that audiences do not have to watch the entire show and can stick with their favorite seasons (and there is a lot to choose from), it is not surprising that many may find themselves reaching toward the Brad Falchuck, Ryan Murphy, and Halley Feiffer show time and time again.

Watch on Hulu

4 'Hannibal' (2013 - 2015)

Creator: Bryan Fuller

Image via NBC

Starring Mads Mikkelsen and Hugh Dancy in the lead roles, Hannibal follows a criminal profiler, Will Graham, as he helps the FBI pursue a particularly complicated serial killer with the help of none other than the brilliant psychiatrist Hannibal Lecter. The two form an unlikely bond, but Lecter's dark secret threatens to get in the way.

Featuring a high rewatch value for its absorbing episodes and chemistry between the two leads, Bryan Fuller's top-notch horror series has become a fan-favorite worldwide ever since its release, and it is far from difficult to understand why. With absorbing, artsy, and beautifully shot cinematography (though also quite disturbing) and an incredible narrative with two memorable characters at its center, Hannibal successfully sweeps audiences off their feet and equally breaks out a cold sweat.

Watch on Amazon Prime

3 'Twin Peaks' (1990 - 1991)

Creators: Mark Frost, David Lynch

Image via ABC

This David Lynch and Mark Frost surrealist, Lovecraftian show is a must when it comes to unforgettable horror on television. The trailblazing series centers around an idiosyncratic FBI agent, played by Kyle MacLachlan in an unforgettable performance that has earned him global recognition, who investigates the murder of a young woman in the eerie town of Twin Peaks.

Atmospheric and engrossing, Twin Peaks remains a landmark in horror and a highly influential series of its genre that has shaped TV history given how it introduced audiences to different concepts and provided them with immersive, well-crafted worldbuilding, and eccentric, memorable characters. The 1990 show is highly binge-worthy for a number of reasons, namely how it keeps audiences invested and endures the test of time (especially during the first two seasons).

Watch on Amazon Prime

2 'The X-Files' (1993 - 2018)

Creator: Chris Carter

Image via Fox

In Chris Carter's The X-Files, two distinct F.B.I. Agents, Fox Mulder and Dana Scully (David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson) go on intriguing quests while investigating unusual and unsolved cases, known as X-Files, that involve elements of the supernatural or paranormal the strange and unexplained. In the meantime, hidden forces work to impede their efforts.

In addition to the electric chemistry between the two leads which had many viewers starting the series (just like the previously mentioned Hannibal did), The X-Files benefits from a genuinely absorbing premise with wild sci-fi elements and top-notch conspiracy theories to keep viewers endowed. For these reasons, Chris Carter's series holds up quite well and features a high rewatchability value despite its long runtime.

Watch on Hulu

1 'The Haunting of Hill House' (2018)

Creator: Mike Flanagan

Image via Netflix

Although any Mike Flanagan series could have easily made it to this list (with Midnight Mass and the most recent The Fall of the House of Usher being worthwhile, rewatchable watches), The Haunting of Hill House is still one of his works that audiences find themselves revisiting most. The plot centers around an emotionally and psychologically wounded family that confronts haunting memories of their old home and the terrifying events that drove them from it.

Flashing between the past and present and resorting to a very effective non-linear narrative technique, The Haunting of Hill House is an easily bingeable series that remains as great on a second watch. This is mostly because audiences anticipate its twists and turns, ultimately getting a better understanding of the complex series through its jaw-dropping foreshadowing. All in all, Flanagan's show is a fantastic example of incredible horror on television, doing a great job at not relying on jumpscares for shock value and being just as great of a horror tale as a heartbreaking drama about grief and loss.

Watch on Netflix

NEXT: It Looks Like the 'Friday the 13th' Show Is Dead in the Lake — Good!