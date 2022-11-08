The end of Halloween doesn’t mean that you are not allowed to indulge in tasteful horror content. Though horror is a more prominent genre in movies, there has been a spike in the number of horror television shows in recent years. More television networks are becoming more open and accepting of stories that contain darker undertones as our tolerance towards stories of that nature has increased over the years.

From the recent Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities and All of Us Are Dead to older horror shows such as Hannibal and Twin Peaks, there is a wide selection of horror television shows that will certainly send chills down your spine. So, with the spooky season in mind, let's list the best horror series to watch on the small screen to get your fright-fix not only for Halloween, but year-round.

13 'From' (2022-)

Created by John Griffin

From is the underdog of horror TV, but it's also one of the best shows on TV right now. With season 3 underway, the mystery of From slowly unravels while focusing on its characters. The story doesn't have a determined protagonist, but the person in charge of keeping the peace in a very small town is Sheriff Boyd Stevens (Harold Perrineau). Boyd welcomes people who get lost on the road and stranded in their town; though it's tough to explain, he and the locals tell newcomers that they must stay indoors at night and seal off all their windows and doors.

Strange events, unknown voices that call the residents by their names, and desolate woods that cause intense, lifelike hallucinations surround the residents of From, who are working their hardest to understand where they are and why. There aren't many jumpscares, but the overall atmosphere of From is eerie, providing chills and intense plot twists along the way. Fans of understated horror like this would love From, with all its virtues and flaws.

12 'Them' (2021-)

Created by Little Marvin

One of the most terrifying shows on Prime Video that seems to fly under the radar is Them. It's an anthology series, which, in its first season titled Covenant, set in 1953, shows the Emorys, a Black family, moving into a home in a predominantly white Compton, Los Angeles. Their experience is hindered not only by neighbors who don't want to accept their presence, but also by supernatural forces that haunt each member. Beyond the real-life terrors that Black Americans faced during the Great Migration between the 1910s and the 1970s, the supernatural horrors represent the trauma each person carries after facing some terrifying events.

Season two, titled The Scare and set in 1991, follows LAPD Detective Dawn Reeve, who's adamant in finding the perpetrator of one of the most gruesome murders she's seen. Again, the season shows supernatural hauntings, but being set in one of the most chaotic times in LA, it again combines real-life terrors with their impact on people's mental health, thus reinventing horror in some ways. In both seasons, the lead is the fantastic Deborah Ayorinde, who may just be one of the best modern scream queens.

11 'The Fall of the House of Usher' (2023)

Created by Mike Flanagan

Another Mike Flanagan limited miniseries, The Fall of the House of Usher, is worth all its praise. Adapting Edgar Allan Poe's stories was always done well, but each would always miss something vital. Flanagan didn't miss any of the points in The Fall of the House of Usher, where he took Poe's most famous stories, from Black Cat to Masque of the Red Death, and put them in a modern setting.

The series follows Roderick and Madeline Usher and their family; after Roderick's six children die mysterious deaths in a span of two weeks, he calls the district attorney, C. Auguste Dupin, to tell him how he and Madeline became so powerful. In the background is always the character only known as Verna (Carla Gugino), who seems to have a connection to the Ushers. What makes Poe's stories scary and intense was perfectly depicted in the miniseries, with intense and innovative filmmaking. The cast seems to love working with Flanagan, since they gave their 100% to this, with Rahul Kohli and Mary McDonnell as the highlights. Fans of horror, Poe, or Flanagan—or all three—will relish the chills in The Fall of the House of Usher.

10 ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities’ (2022-)

Created by Guillermo del Toro

Guillermo del Toro’s work has always been characterized and inspired by his profound love of fairy tales and horror. Throughout his successful filmmaking career, his unique style is apparent through many award-winning films, such as Hellboy, Pan’s Labyrinth, and The Shape of Water.

His most recent work is a horror anthology television series called Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities. The series contains eight episodes, which feature eight separate horror tales with a modern twist. With Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities having been released just before Halloween, viewers can now watch the full series on Netflix and fulfill their desires of being terrified to the bone.

9 ‘Hannibal’ (2013-2015)

Developed by Bryan Fuller

The NBC psychological horror thriller television series was first released in 2013. The story follows Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen), a psychology professor who is also secretly a serial killer and cannibal, and Will Graham (Hugh Dancy), a criminal profiler who specializes in hunting down serial killers. The head of Behavioral Sciences of the FBI, Jack Crawford (Laurence Fishburne), recruits Graham to help with an ongoing investigation on a serial killer in Minnesota.

Lecter, who is intrigued by Graham’s ability to empathize with serial killers and murderers, takes an opportunity to push Graham’s fragile mentality where he hopes he could turn him into a psychopathic killer. Lecter and Graham's unlikely relationship quickly turns into a series of dark and disturbing events.

8 ‘All of Us Are Dead’ (2022-)

Created by Chun Sung-il, Lee Jae-kyoo, and Kim Nam-su

All of Us Are Dead is a South Korean zombie apocalypse horror series that was released by Netflix on January 2022. When a zombie apocalypse suddenly breaks out in a South Korean high school, the safety of the teachers and students is under threat.

With no food, water, and communication with the government, they must do everything they can to survive. Everyone is at high risk of becoming part of the infected zombies. With an approval rating of 7.5/10 on IMDb and 87% on Rotten Tomatoes, the series received positive and favorable views from the audience and critics.

7 ‘Chucky’ (2021-)

Created by Don Mancini

The success of the Child’s Play franchise has made Chucky one of the most notorious and recognizable horror icons, and the character is often referenced in popular culture. In 2021, the creator of the franchise, Don Mancini, released the character-titled horror television series around the character of Chucky.

The series follows a 14-year-old Jake Wheeler (Zackary Arthur), who spots the Chucky doll at a yard sale and decides to purchase it to use it as part of his art project for the Halloween season. Jake soon discovers that the supposed inanimate doll is possessed by the soul of the Hackensack serial killer, Charles Lee Ray, otherwise known as Chucky. Chucky was renewed for a second season, and the sixth and seventh episodes have just been released for viewing.

6 ‘American Horror Story’ (2011-)

Created by Ryan Murphy and DBrad Falchuk

Ryan Murphy, who along with Brad Falchuk co-created American Horror Story, originally started working in shows such as Glee and Nip/Tuck. For eleven seasons, American Horror Story has served its audience with pure horror and thrill satisfaction, each season filled with a different story and cast members.

Throughout its run, American Horror Story has starred the likes of Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Paris Jackson, Matt Bomer, Lady Gaga, and many more prominent names in the acting industry. In January 2020, the FX Network confirmed the renewal of American Horror Story to thirteen seasons. The seventh and eighth episodes of the eleventh season of American Horror Story: NYC have just been released for viewing.

5 ‘The Haunting of Hill House’ (2018)

Created by Mike Flanagan

The Haunting of Hill House follows two different timelines which go back and forth between the past and the present times. In the summer of 1992, Hugh (Timothy Hutton) and Olivia Crain (Carla Gugino), along with their five children, Steven (Michiel Huisman), Shirley (Elizabeth Reaser and Lulu Wilson), Theo (Kate Siegel and Mckenna Grace), Luke (Oliver Jackson-Cohen), and Nell (Victoria Pedretti), move into a mansion called Hill House to renovate and sell it to build a house of their own.

After arriving at the house, the Crains start experiencing strange and paranormal phenomena, which unfortunately results in the tragic death of the wife and mother of the family, Olivia. In the present time, the remaining members of the Crain family reunite after yet another tragedy, and this time they have to confront how the events which occurred in Hill House have affected them in the present day.