The zodiac holds a special place in pop culture. As personality quizzes, birth chart readings, and mercury retrograde have become more popular over the years, it's hard for people not to assign their favorite characters and villains a zodiac sign that fits them.

Horror movies are notorious for their larger-than-life fan base and cult audiences. There's nothing quite like a slasher villain or a demonic entity to get your adrenaline running. Whether you believe in the purpose of astrological signs, or just like to have a little fun, every iconic horror villain has a ton of personality behind them to fit into the zodiac.

Aries - Betelgeuse, 'Beetlejuice' (1988)

Betelgeuse, otherwise known as, Beetlejuice, has a hot temper, a loud mouth, and a crude demeanor that causes chaos wherever he goes. He is the ultimate mischievous trickster, hellbent on causing trouble after spending 600 years in the afterlife.

He is every bit the Aries archetype. They are known to be a bit of a tornado, with their assertiveness bordering on aggression, and courage that borders on impulsivity. Despite their boldness, they are also incredibly determined and optimistic, just like Beetlejuice is when it comes to marrying Lydia Deetz.

Taurus - Black Phillip, 'The Witch' (2015)

Taurus is known for valuing all of life's luxuries – good food, nice clothes, comfort, and most importantly – living deliciously. Just like what Black Phillip offers Thomasin at the end of The Witch, Taurus desires an existence of serenity. They are also some of the hardest workers of the zodiac and Black Phillip puts an entire film's worth of work into recruiting Thomasin.

The sign also struggles with a deep-seated need to feel loved and like they belong, which is good, since this demonic goat relishes in the covens of witches that he creates.

Gemini - Pumpkinhead, 'Pumpkinhead' (1988)

While many think of Gemini as being two-faced, they are also the sign of cleverness, impulsivity, and nosiness, which are all things that describe the demonic creature known as Pumpkinhead. The sign is also known for its unpredictability, especially when it comes to those who have wronged them. It's fitting that Pumpkinhead's other name is the Demon of Vengeance.

Pumpkinhead is the king of doing others' dirty work – the demonic creature needs a summoner to exist. Being two-faced happens in a literal sense for him. The summoner who conjures Pumpkinhead will see the deaths being performed through the demon's eyes, never suffering the consequences of murder.

Cancer - Mister Babadook, 'The Babadook' (2014)

Like Cancers, Mister Babadook is a little bit of a softie. The sign is known for being sensitive and nurturing, just like the bedtime story connoisseur, Mister Babadook. Hailing from a children's book, his scares get worse as his prey becomes more frightened.

The Babadook is also the embodiment of grief, and the five stages play out in his hauntings. There is nothing more Cancer than that. Nobody in the film ever actually dies because of him either. He'll scare you to near death, but killing is not his name.

Leo - Captain Spaulding, 'House of 1000 Corpses' (2003)

As the star of the zodiac, Leo is always in the spotlight regardless of trying to or not. They are joyful and know how to suck up all of the attention in the room, just like House of 1000 Corpses' Captain Spaulding. The sadistic clown is the leading man of the deranged Firefly family, standing out as a caricature of sweet, childhood jokesters.

Leos are known as being fiercely proud and confident, and Captain Spaulding sees himself as a noble killer, taking great pride in his lengthy criminal past. Just like Captain Spaulding, Leos might feel at home at the Firefly family's offbeat roadside attraction.

Virgo - Sam, 'Trick 'r Treat' (2007)

Trick 'r Treat remains one of the best horror movies to watch on Halloween night, thanks to its anthology of spooky Halloween lore and a particular trick-or-treater with a burlap sack on his head. Much like your typical Virgo, Sam is a bit controlling and very organized; he enforces the "rules" of Halloween.

Not only does he implement these rules, but he is also the creature that watches over everyone in the movie. Practical and obsessed with perfection, the Virgo also likes to compartmentalize and make sure everything is going as planned.

Libra - Silent Hill Nurse, 'Silent Hill' (2006)

The nurses of Silent Hill aren't great with words. This is not surprising, seeing as their entire heads are wrapped up with grotesque wounds and bandages. But neither are Libras – they are known for their less than stellar communication skills and for not speaking up when they should.

Libras are the balancing act of the zodiac, represented by the scales, and are considered non-confrontational. In the movie, the nurses don't chase after anything that's not in their line of sight, leaving their enemies to make their own terrible choices. They also symbolize anxiety, which Libra struggles with, thanks to their extraordinary indecisiveness.

Scorpio - The Angry Princess, 'Thir13en Ghosts' (2001)

There is no sign in the zodiac that loves revenge more than Scorpio. Scorpio will curse your mother, your pet, and your entire bloodline when wronged, and they'll still feel like the punishment wasn't enough. The Angry Princess in Thir13en Ghosts remains bound to earth because of her hatred of people and the revenge she seeks on those who wronged her in life.

She is described as sensual like Scorpio, but she also carries the sign's resentment. In life, The Angry Princess was unable to recognize her beauty, and her self-loathing led to a string of plastic surgery procedures. Her eternal bitterness towards her exes, and the world, is peak Scorpio.

Sagittarius - Tiffany Valentine, 'Bride of Chucky' (1998)

Sagittarius is the fun, adventurous, and optimistic sign of the zodiac. Drawn to the unknown, and with imaginations larger than life, they have no trouble getting what they want. Just like Tiffany in Bride of Chucky, Sagittarius lives life on the wilder side and has a knack for the profane.

Tiffany also possesses the sign's quintessential undying loyalty to her lover, Chucky. Just watch out though, like Sagittarius, she has a short fuse and a hot temper.

Capricorn - Bughuul, 'Sinister' (2012)

Capricorns are described as hardworking, but very cold. They rarely show their emotions, and the same could be said for Bughuul, the Pagan deity that feeds on children in Sinister. With a terrifyingly gnarled face, there is no way anyone is comprehending what Bughuul is feeling.

He shows up only when he is needed for a job and leaves when he's done. Like Capricorn, he is also highly manipulative and uses it to his advantage while controlling the lives of children and killing their families.

Aquarius - Samara Morgan, 'The Ring' (2002)

Samara Morgan is one of the most sympathetic villains in horror. She was simply born as the human incarnation of a demonic spirit and her mother wanted to drown her. Aquarius is very in touch with their emotions, and feels things differently than the other zodiac signs, much like how Samara was different when she was born.

Aquarius is known as the visionary of the zodiac and is interested in making the world a better place. While Samara did do a lot of killing under the guise of a demonic entity, the little human girl only wanted to be loved by her mother.

Pisces - Jigsaw, 'Saw' (2004)

Ah, Pisces. The sensitive and highly intuitive sign of the zodiac. They are known for being compassionate and gracious, which Jigsaw handles to some extent. Thhowwhich he gets his points across are more on the sadistic side, he is incredibly sharp like Aquarius.

After battling a terminal cancer diagnosis, John Kramer (AKA Jigsaw), gains a newfound appreciation for life and vows to dedicate the rest of it to ensure others appreciate theirs as well. As a killer, he comes up with some seriously sadistic torture traps. But deep down, his goals are actually kind of right, and he just wants to do a little good in the world.

