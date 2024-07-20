The Big Picture Prepare for a spooky season with scary-good Halloween collectibles from companies like Funko and NECA.

Spirit Halloween unleashes exclusive Horror Movie Babies, depicting iconic horror monsters as infants.

Look forward to the return of horror legends like Ghostface, Pennywise, and Michael Myers in upcoming films and series.

Although we’re in the dog days of summer, the spooky season is right around the corner. Because of that, companies like Funko and NECA have been preparing by rolling out their scary-good Halloween lineup. However, for horror fans, it's not truly Halloween until you walk into a Spirit Halloween for the first time. The one-stop retailer for all things costumes, horror collectibles and blood-soaked animatronics always have their own batch of exclusive items. Now, just as the days are starting to get a bit shorter, Spirit Halloween has unleashed their Horror Movie Babies to warm your undead heart.

The chilling collection is exactly what the name describes. They’re static props that depict some of the genre's most deadly monsters as infants. This adorable and frightening line includes six icons. This would be Michael Myers from Halloween II (1981), Ghostface from Scream. Leatherface from The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Pennywise from IT, Art the Clown from Terrifier and Sam from Trick ‘r Treat. Despite being in a smaller package, these killers come with a ton of razor sharp detail. For instance, Michael’s eyes are bleeding just like in the finale of his first sequel, Sam is holding his half-eaten pumpkin lollipop (very fitting for a child) and Art is wearing his sunflower sunglasses that he dawned in the nerve racking Halloween store sequences from Terrifier 2. Particularly, given the dark unrated nature of Art’s franchise, it’s hilarious to see this modern slasher king as a baby. Then again, he was horrifically reborn at the end of Terrifier 2.

Horror’s Bloody Bright Future

More than a few of these horror legends will be returning in some form in the near future. Art is the closest, with Terrifier 3 stabbing its way to theaters on October 11, 2024. This is the first film in the franchise not to be set during Halloween. Instead, Art has set his deadly eyes on the joyful Christmas holiday season. That has garnered a lot of excitement from the horror community. Ghostface will also be making a slash-tastic comeback to the silver screen in Scream 7. That film will also see Neve Campbell return as Sidney Prescott after sitting out the last outing. The franchise’s original writer, Kevin Williamson, will be directing the project as well.

On the small screen, Pennywise will be haunting Derry once again in the IT prequel series Welcome to Derry. Bill Skarsgård will be reprising his role as the dreaded dancing clown and is set to debut sometime in 2025 on Max. As for Halloween, It recently wrapped up its legacy sequel trilogy starring Jamie Lee Curtis with Halloween Ends in 2022. Of course, for something as evil as Michael Myers, he can never truly die. Miramax has big plans for Halloween soon, which would include TV.

You can order your Horror Movie Babies on Spirit Halloween’s website for $49.99 USD each. Horror films like Terrifier 2 and Texas Chain Saw Massacre are also streaming for free on Tubi.

Your browser does not support the video tag.