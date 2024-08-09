The Big Picture Shudder has been killing it with new classics like Revenge and Color Out of Space.

Horror’s Greatest will feature a wide range of films, from classics to modern gems.

A star-studded lineup of talent will dissect the genre's most dreadful stories in the upcoming series.

When it comes to horror, no one has impacted the modern genre like Shudder. The beloved horror-centric streamer has been pushing the boundaries with an endless supply of new classics like Revenge, Color Out of Space and Mad God. 2024 has arguably been their most successful year to date with films Late Night With the Devil and In a Violent Nature making a killing at the box office. However, in the last half decade, Shudder has also impacted the small screen with a great number of original shows. On the documentary side, The 101 Scariest Movie Moments of All Time took the community by storm a few Halloweens ago with an all-star lineup of celebrity guests. Now the producers of that acclaimed series, Marwar Junction Productions, will be back to frighten us this fall with their new series Horror’s Greatest.

In the vein of 101 Scariest Movie Moments, Horror’s Greatest will act as a scream-worthy love letter to a genre covering a wide range of films. Whether it be classics like Don’t Look Now or modern gems like Jordan Peele’s Nope, no stone will be left bloodless as the leaves outside start to change color. The trailer for the series teased other popular films, like Edger Wright’s Shaun of the Dead, Godzilla vs Kong, Wes Craven’s Scream, John Carpenter's They Live and Mike Flangan’s masterful adaptation of Stephen King’s Gerald’s Game. This is all about the dreadful stories that have made the genre stand the test of time. The poster even invokes the old William Castle films like The House on Haunted Hill with a golden skeleton award that honors the “Movies to die for”.

Finally, the trailer also showcased the long list of talent that will take fans through some of their favorite horror films. This includes David Dastmalchian (Late Night With the Devil, The Boogeyman), Tom Holland (Not that Holland, the director of Child’s Play), Alex Winter (Destroy All Neighbors), Jordan Vogt-Roberts (director of Kong: Skull Island) and Ryan Turek (Halloween Legacy trilogy). They’ll be dissecting the genre alongside their peers made up of directors, actors. Producers, writers and makeup artists.

Shudder Has Been to Die For

While the streaming honeymoon phase is over for most consumers, horror fans have been eating well with a diverse lineup of films and television programs that have had us howling at the moon. Films like Influencer, Jakob’s Wife, Psycho Goreman, Willy’s Wonderland and Mandy have been some of the best films to come out in the last decade, while shows like their Creepshow revival and Cursed Films have captured the community’s undead hearts. 101 Scariest Movie Moments was particularly a great history lesson for old-school fanatics and newcomers alike, so it’ll be exciting to see what Horror’s Greatest has up its chilling sleeve.

Halloween is coming early this year because Horror’s Greatest will be premiering on Shudder and AMC+ later this month on August 27, 2024. The new trailer and poster can be viewed below. While horror fans wait for the spooky season to kick off on the streamer, you can watch Shudder’s back catalog of films like A Nightmare on Elm Street to prepare for the series.