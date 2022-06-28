Birth charts and moon signs have been all the rage over the past few years with friends gathering together to talk about why their sun in cancer makes them cry all day (I’m a cancer, so no shots fired!) and why mercury being in retrograde caused them to lose the apartment they were hoping for. But things surrounding the zodiac are about to take a sinister turn with the announcement of the leading call sheet for Anna Halberg and Spenser Cohen’s Horrorscope. Deadline revealed today that the feature has tapped Jacob Batalon (Jon Watts’ Spider-Man trilogy), Alana Boden (The Invitation, Uncharted), Adain Bradley (Industry), and Avantika (Senior Year) to star with an ensemble set to include Humberly González (Utopia Falls) and Wolfgang Novogratz (Feel the Beat).

Horrorscope, which is an adaptation of the 1991 novel of the same name penned by Nicholas Adams, will tell the story of a reading gone wrong. Hoping to learn more about themselves and what their futures may hold, a crew of pals in their 20s head out to get their horoscopes professionally read. But soon, things turn deadly as members of the group begin to die in ways that are eerily related to their cosmic writings. The feature will see the remaining pals race to understand if their fates can be undone or if the future is set in stone. The original book, which was a piece of classic horror reading if you were of a certain age in the early ‘90s, had its protagonists being chased down by a sadistic serial killer, but whether that plot will be roped in remains to be seen.

Frequent collaborators, Halberg and Cohen co-wrote the film’s script and will also make their first foray as co-directors with it. Screen Gems and Alloy Entertainment are the studios behind the piece, with Alloy being the company backing the original publication by Adams. Alloy’s Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Koplovitz Dutton will produce alongside Ground Control’s Scott Glassgold. Cohen and Halberg will join as executive producers. Screen Gems’ Scott Strauss, Michael Bitar, and Lariah Perara will oversee.

González has landed credits in Workin' Moms, In The Dark, Ginny & Georgia, to name a few, over the course of her career. For Novogratz, his credits include Feel the Beat, Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, The Last Summer, The Half of It, and Yes, God, Yes.

The film’s stars have successful backgrounds in major blockbuster hits. In Batalon’s case, many will recognize him as Ned, the best friend to Tom Holland’s Spider-Man/Peter Parker in the Watts-helmed Spider-Man trilogy. Next, he'll be stepping into two different leading roles, one as the titular character in Syfy’s Reginald The Vampire and the other as a co-lead with Kevin Hart in Netflix’s robbery thriller, Lift.

Most recently on the big screen, Boden has been spotted in Uncharted and will soon take a turn in another Screen Gems feature, The Invitation. She’ll also be hitting smaller screens this summer in Flowers In The Attic: The Origins. Bradley recently nabbed a role in the horror film, Wrong Turn: The Foundation, and was also featured in Paul A. Kaufman’s 2020 drama, Butter. Along with her starring role in Netflix’s Senior Year, Avantika has credits in notable projects including Spin and Diary of a Future President.

At the moment, Horrorscope has not revealed a release date, but stay tuned to Collider for more information.