‘Horse Girl’ Cast and Director Jeff Baena on Their Mind-Bending Netflix Movie

Now streaming on Netflix is director Jeff Baena’s Horse Girl. Co-written by Baena and Alison Brie, the mind-bending drama is about a socially isolated girl (Brie) who has been dealing with strange dreams and begins to wonder if her reality is coming undone. Unlike most movies, which spoon feed you every bit of information, Horse Girl is led by an unreliable narrator, and the film consistently surprised me with its storyline. Watch the trailer and you’ll get a small taste of what to expect. The film also stars Molly Shannon, Paul Reiser, Jay Duplass, Robin Tunney, Debby Ryan, and Toby Huss.

Shortly after seeing Horse Girl, I sat down with Alison Brie, Debby Ryan, John Reynolds, and Jeff Baena at the Collider studio at Sundance. They talked about the unusual way they filmed the movie, what they like figuring out the dialogue on set, memorable moments from filming, why they shot the wide-shot first, what it was like in the editing room, and more.

Check out what they had to say in the player above, and below is exactly what we talked about and the official synopsis.

Alison Brie, Debby Ryan, John Reynolds, and Jeff Baena:

What is the film about.

How the film has an unreliable narrator.

How they didn’t have fully written script.

Did they ever go back to a scene they previously shot?

What surprised them when they got into the editing room?

Memorable moments from filming.

How many takes could they do with their limited schedule and budget?

Why they do the wide-shot first.

Glow season 4 talk.

Here’s the Horse Girl official synopsis: