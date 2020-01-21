Netflix’s ‘Horse Girl’ Trailer Teases a ‘Twilight Zone’-ish Story with Alison Brie

Netflix has released the first trailer for Horse Girl and it’s looks trippy with a capital “T”. The film sees Alison Brie re-teaming with her Little Hours director Jeff Baena as the lead of a story which follows a shy girl dealing with some exceedingly strange symptoms that may or may not be caused by a supernatural presence.

The Horse Girl trailer introduces us to Sarah (Brie), a shy, kind arts-and-crafts store clerk who is about to celebrate her birthday. Sarah loves horses, her job, and Zumba, but most days she flies solo. What Sarah doesn’t know is that things are about to dramatically shift in her life. Sure, there is a new love interest (played by Search Party alum John Reynolds), but there are also some strange dreams and incidents of sleepwalking plaguing Sarah’s life. As she tries to figure out what’s going on, Sarah believes her symptoms may be connected to something that happened to her grandmother and might even be alien-related. It’s not long before things begin to unravel quickly for Sarah as the line between what’s real and what isn’t blurs. All things considered, if that isn’t a reason to add this to your Netflix queue immediately, then you might need to reassess your life, pal.

In addition to starring in Horse Girl, Brie co-wrote the script with Baena. Additional cast features a who’s who of stars, including Molly Shannon, Paul Reiser, Jay Duplass, Robin Tunney, Debby Ryan, and Toby Huss. This unsettling and intriguing tale with premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival before heading to the streaming giant.

Following its Sundance premiere, Horse Girl will land on Netflix on February 7. Check out the trailer below and make to read up on everything coming to this year’s Sundance Film Festival.