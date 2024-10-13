The Hostel franchise is known for long, graphic scenes of gore. Created by Eli Roth, one of the most renowned directors of splatter horror, when you sit down to watch a Hostel movie, you expect a nauseating experience and endurance test, as you must watch innocent characters be subjected to intense torture. Even though I knew that going in, nothing could've prepared me for Lorna’s (Heather Matarazzo) brutal death in Hostel: Part II. With all the horror movies I have watched, I am fairly desensitized to gore, but something about Lorna’s death was so excessively cruel and violent that I wish I’d never seen it. The image of her suffering will forever be etched into my brain.

Heather Matarazzo makes Lorna sympathetic and relatable

Lorna is introduced in Hostel: Part II as a mousy, shy individual. She feels like an outcast from the rest of the group and there is even a feeling of animosity and dislike from Whitney (Bijou Phillips) towards her. However, she seems to come out of her shell when the group arrives in Slovakia. Her apprehension makes her relatable and I found myself feeling a great sense of sympathy towards her. As much as I knew in my heart she wasn’t going to make it, it's the extremity of her early death that is so gut-wrenching. The set-up of Lorna’s kidnapping is her being charmed by a man (Roman Janecka) who the audience can clearly see has ulterior motives. Yet, she seems so enamored by the attention that she ignores the warning signs. The pair leave on a boat, presumable to have sex, but the exit is romanticized as opposed to being sexually suggestive. After she doesn't meet up with Whitney and Beth (Lauren German) the next morning, they assume she is still with Roman, and they seem unbothered by her disappearance.

Lorna’s death in 'Hostel: Part II' is the most graphic of the franchise

When Lorna awakens, she is hung nude from her ankles over a dimly lit gothic bathtub. The spareness of the room feels like a physical manifestation of Lorna's isolation and helplessness. The setup is more elaborate than the inhospitable, sparse boxes from the first movie. It immediately expands on the extremity of the Elite Hunting Club from the first film. Her torturer, Mrs. Bathory (Monika Malacova), enters, takes off her robe, and lies below Lorna. Mrs Bathory begins to slash Lorna’s body with a scythe as Lorna’s blood drips down onto her ceremoniously. Matarazzo’s performance is harrowing as she cries out and pleads for over a minute before her throat is slit. It's how the satisfaction Mrs. Bathory gets from the violence makes Lorna's struggle even more torturous to watch. Mrs. Bathory's demeanor is so controlled and callous, and it makes the sequence feel even more drawn out and merciless.

Where the first movie deals with frat culture and all the perpetrators are older men, most of the second movie explores toxic masculinity, with male-on-female violence. This kill feels tonally different, as both the victim and the offender are female. On a personal level, it becomes much more difficult to find meaning from it and to analyze it from a neutral perspective, because it feels particularly difficult to comprehend Mrs. Bathory's psyche and motivation. I think that’s why it incites such a visceral action from me personally. To Mrs. Bathory, there is no hesitation, she knows exactly what she is doing. Contrasting the kill with other death scenes in the movie, the other kills are messy and represent individuals lacking experience in what they are doing. Yes, it is still difficult to watch any of the torture scenes of the Hostel franchise, but Lorna's death is particularly excruciating because it feels so meticulously planned. The cruelty of the scene contrasts with Lorna’s sweet persona; it feels unjust even by Hostel’s standards.

Lorna’s Death in 'Hostel: Part II' Has An Even Darker Inspiration

The scene has an even darker inspiration, with Lorna’s torturer named after Elizabeth Bathory, a Hungarian countess who tortured and murdered more than 600 young women in the 16th and 17th centuries. This context gives an already brutal scene such historical weight that it becomes even more difficult to think about. There is a deeper recognition of real-world violence against young women that makes it so tortuous to watch on a personal level. You can hide in movies because of their fictionality, but when something takes so much inspiration from the real world, that barrier is broken down. The scene has become the most infamous part of Hostel: Part II, and it was single-handedly responsible for the movie being banned in numerous countries. In New Zealand, when the movie was finally released on DVD, the Board of Review determined the country had to have its own special DVD version developed with the bloodbath scene censored.

Hostel: Part II Hostel: Part II follows three American college students studying abroad who are drawn to a Slovakian hostel, only to encounter a sinister and lethal underworld. As they navigate a terrifying ordeal, they must confront the dark and dangerous realities hiding within an unexpected and harrowing vacation experience. Release Date June 8, 2007 Director Eli Roth Runtime 94 minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Eli Roth Franchise Hostel Expand

