The horror franchise Hostel is making a chilling and totally unexpected return, this time to the small screen, with an exciting update reported exclusively by The Hollywood Reporter. The outlet has confirmed that the Oscar-winning actor Paul Giamatti is set to star in the upcoming TV adaptation. The Hostel series, currently in development, is said to be a "modern adaptation" and an "elevated thriller," reinventing the gruesome story that first shocked audiences in 2006. With Eli Roth, Chris Briggs, and Mike Fleiss all returning to the project, fans of the original franchise will surely be hoping for more the same bloodburdling gory horror that made the films cult classics.

Giamatti, fresh off his award-winning performance in The Holdovers, has signed off on a deal to take on a pivotal role in the Hostel TV series. While specific details about his character remain under wraps, Giamatti’s involvement adds a significant draw to the project given his career to date. The unexpected collaboration marks a reunion of sorts for Giamatti and Roth, who first crossed paths during the production of the original Hostel and The Illusionist.

In a 2013 interview, Giamatti recounted his initial meeting with Roth: “Eli was shooting Hostel in Prague and I was shooting The Illusionist, and I met him. We talked about me actually killing somebody in that movie but it never panned out.”

Who's Making the 'Hostel' TV Series?

Giamatti’s casting in the Hostel series follows a successful run in both film and television. His performance in The Holdovers earned him a Golden Globe and multiple other accolades. On television, Giamatti is best known for his seven-season stint on Showtime’s Billions and his Emmy-winning role in HBO’s John Adams. He is also set to appear in the third Downton Abbey film.

Roth, known for his knack for horror, made his directorial debut with Cabin Fever in 2002. He has since built a reputation with films like Knock Knock and the Discovery/Travel Channel franchise Eli Roth Presents. Most recently, Roth directed and produced the slasher film Thanksgiving, which performed well at the box office, and is preparing its sequel. His next project, Borderlands, is due for release this summer.

The original Hostel movie, which grossed $82 million worldwide and spawned two sequels, followed the harrowing experiences of three backpackers lured into a nightmare in a Slovakian city. The upcoming series aims to put a new spin on the story, offering a new yet just-as-bloody take on the story. Stay tuned to Collider for more.