Fresh off of his role as Detective Jeb Pyre in Under the Banner of Heaven, which earned him a recent Primetime Emmy nomination, actor Andrew Garfield is set to star as British entrepreneur and billionaire Richard Branson in Hot Air, a limited series produced by Universal International Studios, according to an exclusive from Deadline. The show will be helmed by David Leitch, best known for directing Deadpool 2 and Hobbs and Shaw, a Fast and Furious spinoff.

The limited series will consist of six episodes that will be written by Jon Croker, who previously worked on the script for Paddington 2. The premise of the series will center around Branson and the rise of his company, Virgin Airways, and the conflict he faces as British Airways' campaigns against him. The series will be based on the book, Dirty Tricks: British Airways' Secret War Against Virgin Atlantic, written by Martyn Gregory.

Branson founded his company in 1984 which quickly rose to prominence. In the '90s, in response to the quick rise of Branson's company, competitor British Airways began using dirty tactics against Virgin Atlantic such as attempting to gain inside information and a smear campaign with fabricated stories until Branson eventually sued. With an interesting background story like that, Hot Air could be an engaging and exciting series for audiences to look out for.

Alongside his recent Primetime Emmy nomination, Garfield has also been previously nominated for two Academy Awards for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in both Hacksaw Ridge, directed by Mel Gibson, and Tick, Tick... Boom! directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda. However, the actor is best known for his role as Spider-Man in The Amazing Spider-Man series from 2012 to 2014, before eventually returning to the character in the multiversal crossover film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, alongside Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire. With Leitch at the helm of the project and with Garfield at the center, Hot Air could serve as a fascinating deep look into Branson's feud with British Airways.

Garfield and Croker will be executive producing the series alongside Leitch, Kelly McCormick, and Dan Seligmann from 87North, Babak Anvari and Lucan Toh of Two&Two, and StoryFirst's Michael Grade, Peter Gerwe, and Ivan Dunleavy.

Due to the series still being in its early stages of development, no release date has been set yet. Check out our interview with Garfield about Tick, Tick... Boom! below: