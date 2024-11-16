The Big Picture Collider's Steve Weintraub talks with Hot Frosty stars Lacey Chabert and Dustin Mulligan.

Netflix's Hot Frosty is a magical, flirty spin on Frosty the Snowman with a surprisingly heartfelt message.

During their conversation, Chabert and Mulligan talk about their own favorite holiday films, movie magic on set, sharing scenes with Craig Robinson and Joe Lo Truglio, and being each other's partner and allies on set.

Every year around this time that jolly red gift-bearer rolls out the warm, fuzzy feelings and holiday cheer — that's right, it's time for Netflix's holiday movies! As part of the streamer's new line-up, Lacey Chabert (arguably the reigning queen of Christmas) joins Schitt's Creek alum Dustin Milligan in Hot Frosty.

In an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub, the co-stars explain that though this feel-good romantic comedy does kick off "as superficial as the title might suggest," Chabert's character Kathy brings "the nuance and the depth" as she grapples with the lingering grief from losing her husband. Sprinkle in a dash of yuletide magic, some styrofoam snow sculptures, and a six-pack snowman come to life, and you have Hot Frosty!

Before hitting play on this heartwarming rom-com, check out our conversation with Chabert and Mulligan, where they discuss the movie magic it takes to bring these cozy features to screen, director Jerry Ciccoritti's (Schitt's Creek) Hollywood Golden Age inspiration, their own favorite Christmastime movies, and working with Craig Robinson and Joe Lo Truglio. Mulligan also opens up about having the camera's gaze turned on him and how Chabert was his "partner and ally" throughout production.

'Hot Frosty' Recalls the Golden Films of Yore in the '40s and '50s

COLLIDER: I like throwing some curveballs at the beginning of every interview, so for the two of you, you’ve both worked on a lot of things. What do you think was the hardest shot or sequence you've had to film and why?

LACEY CHABERT: There was actually a scene in this movie that didn't end up making it into the final cut of the movie. It was one long shot, and it almost became a bit of a dance number. There were so many characters, we were all converging, and we all had dialogue, and trying to take our cues off the next line, and it was this really cool almost choreography.

DUSTIN MILLIGAN: Yeah, our director, Jerry Ciccoritti, was really looking at a lot of older movies from the ‘40s and ‘50s, and some of the dance numbers in there, and using that in how he was directing specifically this one sequence at the end where everyone had to cross at certain times, and we had to change clothes behind the diner counter at one point. There was quite a lot of choreography. It’s fun, though. That kind of makes the day way more interesting. It makes for a long day, but it's an interesting day.

Do you have a go-to holiday movie and has it changed as you've gotten older?

CHABERT: Yes and no. Every year, for as long as I can remember, we watched Christmas Vacation, Elf, Home Alone, Christmas with the Kranks, The Santa Clause. I loved that as a kid. Now, my eight-year-old daughter loves all of those movies. I think that's the thing about a holiday movie that becomes a part of your family's tradition or your personal tradition, it just, for me, reminds me of the first time I saw that movie and it gives me that same nostalgic feeling every year that I watch it over and over. I just never tire of those kinds of movies. I love them so much.

MILLIGAN: I love The Nightmare Before Christmas. As a weird kid, there was something about the subversive nature of it that really appealed to me, but at the same time, it still had all the warmth and heart, and kind of cozy goodness that, again, you want out of a holiday movie. I watch it every now and again. Sometimes not even on Christmas, just to really mix it up. But yeah, I love that one.

Yes, He's 'Hot Frosty,' But He'll Melt Your Heart, Too

"There's so much more going on."

Image via Netflix

Dustin, I definitely have to ask you, what is it like getting a script called Hot Frosty and they are asking you to play “Hot Frosty?”

MILLIGAN: It's a combination of being flattered and also very hesitant because you're kind of like, “Okay, it's called Hot Frosty — what is it gonna be?” But I think that was what was so wonderful about this is, literally, on the very first page you understand that there's so much more going on than just something as superficial as the title might suggest. With Lacey's character, it's such a beautiful journey that she goes on, and Lacey does such a beautiful job in showing the nuance and the depth of somebody working through grief and also having to deal with this maniac in a sleeveless jumpsuit and perpetually wearing a scarf. It really is something that, as much fun and and levity and comedy and lightness as there is in this movie, there's also so much heart, so much warmth and depth that it got me right away. I was hooked.

I love learning about the behind-the-scenes and the making of movies and TV. Is there anything you think would surprise soon-to-be fans to learn about the making of this film?

MILLIGAN: There was tons of fake snow, the snowballs were fake. All the snow sculptures were made out of styrofoam! Is that surprising enough?

It is. It's called movie magic, and you'd never know.

MILLIGAN: You would never know. Honestly, I was struck by that when we were walking up and down. Going into the diner set every day, we would walk past all those sculptures, and I was always just like, “This feels so Christmasy.” You almost get a little bit of a chill just walking past it.

Image via Netflix

CHABERT: Totally. And the diner wasn't a real diner!

MILLIGAN: Not a real diner. It was an old bank or something.

CHABERT: It was created for this, I believe.

MILLIGAN: All the pancakes and everything that was on people's plates were completely edible. We won't see it in the movie, but I licked almost every single pancake that was in that diner at one point.

CHABERT: [Laughs] That scene was really funny.

I was gonna say the most fake thing about this movie is that snow still exists.

MILLIGAN: Hey, there we go. Too soon, Steve. Come on, man!

It's five years too soon. I'm sorry.

Craig Robinson and Joe Lo Truglio Allowed the Cast Freer Performances

Image via Netflix

I'm a big fan of Craig Robinson and Joe Lo Truglio, and they add a lot to this movie. Were you a little disappointed you didn't have more scenes with them?

CHABERT: Oh my goodness, every time I was on set with them, and off-set because they're both so lovely and hilarious in real life, it was just a joy to be around them. I was excited when we had scenes together. Again, I felt like I became almost an audience member and would forget sometimes that I was in the scene with them because I just enjoyed watching them so much. They’re hilarious and creative.

MILLIGAN: They're so funny and there was so much improvising that I think having them there on set also gave us permission to do even more of that. Our director, Jerry, as well, wanted it to be live. So, there was a lot of that play, and definitely, anytime they were around, that just got heightened even more. They're so funny.

What are you most excited for people to get out of this movie? What are you excited for them to see?

CHABERT: I think it's the magic of it. There's such a sense of magic in the air around the holiday season anyway, and it has that feel-good, cozy, holiday warmth, but it also has a lot of heart, a lot of comedy. I think people are going to be surprised when they see how layered the characters really are, and it's something that I hope brings some hope and joy.

MILLIGAN: It's disarming, I think, based on the title and the premise, how much this movie can actually hit you right in the feels. That's something that, we talked about it, really we hope people can take away, is this is just a chance to sit down by yourself or with the people you love and just feel good for a little while.

Dustin Milligan on Advocating for Himself

He calls Chabert his "partner and ally" on set.

Image via Netflix

Dustin, women have been objectified for a very long time in movies.

MILLIGAN: How so? Really?

I've never noticed! [Laughs] How did it feel for you to have the camera's gaze sort of objectifying you a little bit?

MILLIGAN: Incredibly uncomfortable. It's not something that I recommended. It was something that I knew going into it was going to be very uncomfortable, and I was very intentional with where my head was at every single day that I was exposed the way that I was. You have to kind of protect yourself and advocate for yourself. Luckily, this was a conversation I had with Lacey, as well, and she was there very much as my partner, my ally, in that specifically where sometimes things would feel maybe not quite so great, and even just with a look between us, I knew that I was allowed to speak up for myself in a way that would just make me more comfortable and make the entire day just run with a little more ease and a little more comfort. I think that, in turn, allowed for a freer performance, a much more uninhibited performance that I hope made Jack that much more of a stronger character.

Hot Frosty is available to stream on Netflix now.

Hot Frosty Widow Cathy magically brings a snowman to life. His innocence helps her heal and find love again. They bond before the holidays, but he's doomed to melt. Director Jerry Ciccoritti Writers Russell Hainline

Watch on Netflix