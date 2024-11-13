With grocery aisles stocked with turkeys and neighborhoods sparkling with holiday lights, it’s clear—the season is nearly here. And, of course, Netflix is right on cue, getting ready to deliver its latest batch of holiday movies, including The Hot Frosty. This film puts a spin on festive romance, featuring a snowman who’s… well, not your average 'Frosty' snowman. Starring Christmas movie queen Lacey Chabert and Schitt’s Creek favorite Dustin Milligan, Hot Frosty is a magical rom-com about love, loss, and holiday cheer.

The charming rom-com is joining Netflix’s growing list of holiday movies, and you’ve come to the right place to learn more! Whether you’re a die-hard fan of holiday rom-coms or just looking for something fun to add to your Christmas watchlist, here’s everything we know so far about Netflix’s soon-to-be snowman sensation.

7 When Does 'Hot Frosty' Come Out?

Image via Netflix

Hot Frosty made its worldwide debut on Netflix on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. The romantic comedy joins Netflix's annual lineup of Christmas movies, which also includes Meet Me Next Christmas starring Christina Millian, The Merry Gentlemen starring Britt Robertson, and Our Little Secret, starring another Mean Girls star, Lindsay Lohan.

6 Is There a Trailer for 'Hot Frosty'?

The official trailer for Hot Frosty was released on Netflix's YouTube channel on October 23, 2024.

The trailer opens with a stunning shot of Christmas snow blanketing a small town. We then see Cathy (Lacey Chabert) smiling as she meets a friend, saying, "It’s so nice to see you." The scene shifts to Cathy reflecting on her messy life, with a friend (Lauren Holly) offering a piece of advice: "Good things come to you when you're out in the cold, Cathy." The trailer shows Cathy wandering through the "cold" city, taking in the Christmas lights alone before she meets a snowman and drapes her scarf around its neck. A montage of quirky, magical moments then follows.

Next, a handsome man (Jack) appears in front of Cathy's car window, and the plot takes an unexpected turn: Jack begins to suspect he might be the snowman, leading to hilarious situations—like him interacting with confused neighbors and Cathy helping him find clothes to wear. The local cop gets involved, noticing Jack's strange behavior. As the trailer progresses, Cathy and Jack’s connection deepens, culminating in a kiss in the final shot.

5 What Is 'Hot Frosty' About?

Image via Netflix

In Hot Frosty, Lacey Chabert stars as Cathy, a widow still coping with the loss of her husband, who passed away two years earlier. While her heart is weighed down with grief, Cathy has found solace in her art, creating ice sculptures as a way to channel her emotions. As Christmas approaches, Cathy carves a snowman, pouring her heart into the piece. Thanks to a mystical scarf, this snowman unexpectedly comes to life, with the innocence, wonder, and charm of a winter creature experiencing the world for the first time.

Though initially shocked by this turn of events, Cathy warms to her new companion, who becomes more than just a source of seasonal joy—he becomes someone she can open her heart to. As the two bond, the snowman (affectionately known as “Jack” or “Frosty”) becomes her closest friend, bringing a lot of light, laughter, and, eventually, love back into her life. But the caveat is, as their connection deepens, a bittersweet truth becomes clear: Jack’s time in Cathy’s world is limited. Like any snowman, he can only last as long as winter’s chill does, and he will inevitably melt when the season ends.

The official synopsis for Hot Frosty, from Netflix, reads:

Two years after losing her husband, Kathy magically brings a handsome snowman to life! Through his naïveté, the snowman helps Kathy to laugh, feel and love again, as the two fall for each other just in time for the holidays...and before he melts.

4 Who Stars in 'Hot Frosty'?

Close

Lacey Chabert takes on the role of Cathy, a widow trying to rediscover holiday joy after a tough few years—until she unexpectedly meets Jack. While Chabert is forever beloved as Gretchen Wieners in Mean Girls, she’s also become the queen of holiday rom-coms, starring in A Merry Scottish Christmas, A Royal Christmas, Family for Christmas, and many other seasonal classics. Dustin Milligan will be playing Jack, the "snowman with a heart of gold" —he's best known for his role as the lovable Ted Mullens in Schitt’s Creek.

The cast also includes some fan-favorite actors, such as Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Joe Lo Truglio and The Office’s Craig Robinson who play two well-meaning, slightly clueless cops, giving the movie a fun, comedic subplot. You'll also see some familiar faces, such as Katy Mixon, Lauren Holly, and Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause.

3 Who Made 'Hot Frosty'?

Image via Netflix

Hot Frosty is directed by Jerry Ciccoritti, a seasoned filmmaker with a talent for crafting uplifting feel-good movies. The screenplay is written by Russell Hainline, and produced by Joel S. Rice and Michael Barbuto, along with executive producers Aren Prupas and Jonas Prupas.

2 What Other Holiday Films Are Coming to Netflix This Season?

Image via Netflix

With Hot Frosty leading the charge, Netflix has a festive lineup prepared for the 2024 holiday season. Following Hot Frosty, viewers can look forward to Meet Me Next Christmas, a rom-com featuring Christina Milian; The Merry Gentlemen, starring Chad Michael Murray and Britt Robertson; and Our Little Secret, headlined by Lindsay Lohan. Beyond romantic comedies, Netflix is also expanding its holiday content to include other genres: a Christmas thriller titled Carry On, starring Taron Egerton, and an animated holiday feature, That Christmas.

1