Even though we haven’t hit the peak of the spooky season, the signs are already pointing to the most joyful time of the year. Yes, that sound you’re hearing is Mariah Carey engaging in some vocal warm-ups and this week, Netflix has been busy releasing a lineup of holiday-themed trailers fresher than your favorite batch of gingerbread cookies. Today, it’s Mean Girls and Christian Mingle star’s Lacey Chabert’s turn in the official teaser for her upcoming film, Hot Frosty. In your classic star-crossed-lovers tale but with a holiday twist, Chabert’s character finds herself falling in love with a snowman whose time on this Earth is threatened by rising temperatures.

Living a self-proclaimed out-of-control life, Kathy (Chabert) is looking for a bit of magic when she wanders around her town’s center gazing at the holiday decorations. After sharing a one-sided flirty interaction with a muscle-bound snowman (this is real), she tosses a newly gifted scarf around his hulking neck and continues on with her sad life. Obviously, as soon as she turns the corner, the jacked snowman comes to life and, with his simpleness and looks, becomes the talk of the town. On a mission to melt Kathy’s heart, the snowman does everything he can to turn her otherwise straight-up terrible life around, but there’s just one (a multitude) of problems. In typical snowman fashion, as soon as the heat turns up, he melts down, putting a giant question mark on the blossoming couple’s future.

Joining Chabert in her latest rom-com feature is a lineup that includes Dustin Milligan (Schitt’s Creek), Craig Robinson (The Office), Joe Lo Truglio (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Katy Mixon Greer (Eastbound & Down), Lauren Holly (Dumb and Dumber), Chrishell Stause (All My Children), Sherry Miller (The Best Years), Dan Lett (Made in Canada), Matthew Stefiuk (Double Christmas), Heleene Lohan Cameron (Essex County), Allan Royal (Night Heat), Sarah Desouza-Coelho (Tinder) and Bobby Daniels (The Handmaid’s Tale). The production hails from filmmaker Jerry Ciccoritti (Paris, France) and was penned by Russell Hainline (The Santa Summit).

What Else Does Netflix Have On the Way?

One of the top destinations for holiday productions, Netflix has plenty of other themed treats on the way for audiences to sit by the fire with. Continuing her run with the streamer, Chabert’s Mean Girls co-star, Lindsay Lohan will be back again for another Christmas-centered movie titled Our Little Secret, while Christina Milian joins the cast of the rom-com, Meet Me Next Christmas.

You can check out the debut trailer for Hot Frosty above and see it when it comes to life on Netflix on November 13.

Watch On Netflix