HanWay Films has just announced the addition of Jessie Buckley, Fiona Shaw, and Vicky Krieps to their upcoming film Hot Milk, the directorial debut of playwright and writer Rebecca Lenkiewicz.

Based on the novel of the same name by Deborah Levy, the film will explore the complexities of a mother-daughter relationship as it follows Rose (Shaw) and her daughter Sofia (Buckley), who visit the Spanish beach town of Almería in order to visit a shaman who might be able to cure Rose's mysterious illness, which has bound her to a wheelchair. But the Spanish town will awaken something in Sophia, who becomes enraptured by the impulsive and enigmatic Ingrid (Krieps). The mysterious town of Almería become will serve as the backdrop for a story that explores sex, love, and the nature of human connection.

Hot Milk is produced by Christine Langan, an Academy Award nominee and BAFTA winner who has previously worked on The Lost King, The Phantom of the Open, and The Queen. The film is executive produced by Farhana Bhula, Ollie Madden, and Daniel Battsek for Film4. Of the film, Langan said:

“I couldn’t ask for a bolder, more seductive script for Bonnie Productions’ first film than Hot Milk. From Deborah Levy’s hypnotic, powerful novel of longing, guilt and love, Rebecca has crafted a tense, visceral, cinematic script and brought together a magnificent triumvirate in Fiona, Jessie and Vicky. It’s inspiring to work with this deep seam of female talent and to support Rebecca’s vision as director in bringing Hot Milk to the big screen.”

Gabrielle Stewart, HanWay Films MD, said of the project, "We are such fans of Rebecca's incredible talent...To be launching her debut as a director is a huge privilege and Hot Milk fits perfectly alongside her incredible female driven body of work."

Hot Milk is currently in pre-production, with filming set to begin in Spain in September. No release date has been set.

