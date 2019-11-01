‘Hot Ones’ Host Sean Evans Turning His Spicy Concept Into truTV Game Show

0

You’ve likely seen an episode or two of the Sean Evans-hosted Hot Ones on the First We Feast YouTube channel (produced by Complex Networks). The premise is simple. Evans sits down with celebrity guests and asks them personal questions while they dine on progressively hotter chicken wings. The result, often, is a pretty entertaining reaction to the fiery sauced poultry.

But a web talk series isn’t enough. truTV has stepped in with a 20-episode series order for Hot Ones: The Game Show, according to Deadline. The network has also licensed episodes of the original Hot Ones series, which has run for more than 10 seasons.

The new half-hour show will feature two teams of two over three rounds, answering pop culture questions while devouring mouth-burning wings, collecting as much money as they can in the process. At the end of each episode, the team with the most money will head to The Ring of Fire, where the contestants will work in tandem to defeat a password-based game, while consuming more hot wings. Five rings will separate them, set ablaze. With each correct password cracked, a ring will be extinguished, moving them nearer to the prize. If they can solve five of them in 90 seconds, $25,000 will be theirs.

Said Evans of the new show:

“Our Hot Ones interview show is all about deconstructing celebrities and making them seem like normal people. With Hot Ones: The Game Show, we’re excited to flip the script and give everyday people the chance to achieve hot sauce glory.”

Evans will host the show, which will precede an episode of the original series during truTV’s one hour block of spicy farm fowl based programming each week.

Hot Ones has become something of a sensation online. The First We Feast YouTube channel has 7.47 million subscribers, and each celebrity interview quickly reaches tens of millions of views. Currently, Gordon Ramsay’s episode tops them all, having been viewed over 45 million times. Evans has even appeared on The Tonight Show, putting Jimmy Fallon and his own celebrity guests through the bewildering mealtime interviews.

Hot Ones: The Game Show will begin production this fall with a target premiere date set for early 2020.

Check out the latest Hot Ones episode with Parks & Recreation’s Nick Offerman below.