A talk show concept doesn't get any simpler than YouTube favorite Hot Ones. Since 2015, the format of the show, with the tagline, "The show with the hottest questions, and even hotter wings" hasn't changed: Host and creator Sean Evans interviews a celebrity guest over a platter of chicken wings, 10 each, with each wing getting increasingly hotter. The unique, casual atmosphere lends itself to guests being open to giving extensive, unfiltered answers to Evans' insightful and well-researched questions, while their reactions to the increasing Scoville scale spiciness of each wing humanizes the celebrity.

The guilty pleasure of seeing if a celebrity can make it through all 10 sauces or end up on the "Wall of Shame" certainly doesn't hurt, either. The viewer, that is — the celebrity probably hurts like hell. The series has been spun off several times, including Hot Ones: The Game Show and Truth or Dare: Rapid Fire, but one spinoff is truly odd and unique. Well, odd, but not unique whatsoever, except for the fact that, unlike the OG series, Hot Ones Québec features an episode with a world leader.

'Hot Ones Québec' Says "Bonjour" to Canadian PM Justin Trudeau

That world leader is none other than Canadian Prime Minister — and childhood friend of Matthew Perry, Justin Trudeau. Trudeau joined Hot Ones Québec host Marc-André Grondin, who you might remember as hockey player Xavier LaFlamme in Goon and its follow-up, Goon: Last of the Enforcers, for the standard 10-wing interview on the December 12, 2024 episode of the series ("standard" is the key word — we're getting there). While his ability to lead the country is up for debate (oh, and it has been debated up here in the Great White North), Trudeau's appearance on Hot Ones Québec provided candid and funny, insights into the man.

For one, Trudeau has some serious tolerance for the effects of hot sauce, or, as the French call it, "sauce piquante," taking a bite into a sauce called Da' Bomb, rated at 135,600 on the Scoville scale, without batting an eye (the name did elicit a chuckle about not saying it out loud at an airport). He showed a vulnerable side, expressing serious concerns about how public reaction weighs on his children, especially knowing first-hand what it's like being the son of a Prime Minister himself (Pierre Trudeau, for the record).

Not to mention, he shared a very funny story about a time in 2016 when German chancellor Angela Merkel asked if he had ever read an interview with Donald Trump in a circa 1980 Playboy magazine, telling Grondin that he admitted to Merkel, "If I was looking at Playboy in the 1980s, it wasn’t to read articles on Donald Trump!”

Sorry, but 'Hot Ones Québec' Is Just Odd