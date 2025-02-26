Social media and streaming have brought about a shift in interview culture. Where once it was the role of established outlets like CBS, NBC, and ABC to host celebrity guests on their different talk shows to promote their most recent projects, now podcasters and content creators have been carving out their own niche in this entertainment landscape. Experienced and vetted entertainment professionals like Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert used to be the main source for kooky celebrity interview moments. But these new independent content creators have slowly drawn more and more A-list celebrities away from legacy media for interviews on their channels, based on their talent, social media presence, and cultural relevance.

Call Her Daddy podcast host Alex Cooper made top news when she landed an interview with Vice President Kamala Harris as part of her 2024 presidential campaign run. American comedian Ziwe created a satirical interview series for YouTube called Baited with Ziwe where she would "bait" her white friends and colleagues into making faux pas to encourage honest and hilarious conversations about race. When the series moved to Instagram Live in 2020, Ziwe landed interviews with Caroline Calloway, Alyssa Milano, and Rose McGowan. Amelia Dimoldenberg has built a red-carpet interview presence based on her popular YoutTube interview series Chicken Shop Date, where the comedian interviews celebrity guests under the guise of a first date. But if there is one chicken-based interview series that has drawn celebrity guests away from established talk shows on legacy media channels, it is Sean Evans' YouTube interview series, Hot Ones.

The premise of Hot Ones is deceptively simple, and low-key devious. Evans leads his celebrity guests through a series of well-researched interview questions as they slowly progress through a sequence of increasingly devastating hot sauces dabbed onto chicken wings. As the sauces increase in heat, the celebrities struggle to maintain their cool and lose the ability to continue coherently responding to Evan's inquiries. The outrageous and humanizing responses to the torturous wings have become something of a lure for celebrities who not only seem determined to prove themselves capable of beating the heat, but also have an eye on the insane levels of engagement that these videos have reached with viewing audiences. With the lasting popularity of Hot Ones, there have come a handful of spin-off endeavors, because imitation is the highest form of profitability. So, here are the each of the Hot Ones spin-offs, ranked.