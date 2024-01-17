The Big Picture Hot Rod was not originally intended for Andy Samberg, but for Will Ferrell.

The script for Hot Rod was written by Pam Brady, a comedy veteran who has worked on South Park.

Despite underperforming at the box office, Hot Rod has earned a cult following and is celebrated for its unique and weird humor.

It's hard not to think of Andy Samberg as a comedy star nowadays. After his breakthrough on Saturday Night Live, Samberg went on to lead the hit series Brooklyn Nine-Nine for eight seasons and star in critically acclaimed movies like Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping and Palm Springs. Of course, Samberg's big-screen debut is the oft-celebrated cult classic Hot Rod, which allowed him and his Lonely Island cohorts Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone to bring their absurdist humor to new levels. Despite how much Hot Rod feels like an extension of the group's "Digital Shorts," the movie was not originally intended for Samberg, but rather for another Saturday Night Live star entirely.

‘Hot Rod’ Was Written by 'South Park' Alum Pam Brady

Unfortunately, no matter how good a script is, it is rarely a straight line to getting made. Scripts can linger in development and even change mediums entirely before their stories get told, as is the case with Hot Rod. Though it bares the Lonely Island's unique voice, Hot Rod is not credited to Samberg, Schaffer, or Taccone. This is because Hot Rod was originally written by Pam Brady, a name that might not be instantly recognizable but has been working in comedy for over 20 years. Brady's career began as an assistant and ended up instrumental in the early careers of South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone.

After connecting the duo to the executive that commissioned the short that would become South Park, Brady was brought on as a writer in the show's first few seasons. Brady's comedic sensibilities meshed so well with Parker and Stone that she would end up co-writing both South Park Bigger, Longer, and Uncut and Team America World Police. "The spirit of South Park runs deep in [her]," says Matt Stone, but of course, Brady would go beyond that. Her credits include multiple TV shows, in particular co-creating Lady Dynamite with Marie Bamford, and movies like the Steve Coogan-led Hamlet 2, Judd Apatow's Covid-inspired comedy The Bubble, and last year's Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken. Before any of that, Brady penned a script about an inept mature stuntman with one star in mind: Will Ferrell.

The Role of Rod Kimble Was Meant For Will Ferrell

The late 90s and early 2000s mark the rise of Will Ferrell's comedy dominance. His big break came as a cast member on Saturday Night Live, which not only netted him an Emmy nomination but led to movie roles in Austin Powers, Superstar, and Zoolander. 2003 was his star-making year with the scene-stealing role of Frank "The Tank" in Old School and leading the now Christmas classic Elf. From this point on, Will Ferrell was a full-fledged movie star, from developing his own projects like Anchorman and Talladega Nights to being sought after for major projects like Nora Ephron's adaptation of Bewitched, the film version of the Broadway mega-blockbuster The Producers, and the high concept comedy Stranger than Fiction (the latter two each earning Ferrell Golden Globe nominations.) Naturally, he became the ideal leading man for a comedy writer to latch on to.

Will Ferrell is no stranger to sports comedies, either. In addition to his NASCAR riff Talladega Nights, he has mined material out of suburban soccer in Kicking & Screaming, basketball in Semi-Pro, and Olympic figure skating in Blades of Glory. A comedy centered around a stuntman and built around Ferrell's persona seems logical in the early 2000s as his movie star career began to take off. Hot Rod was written by Brady on behalf of SNL producer Lorne Michaels and was clearly written for Ferrell's voice. When initially reading the script, the Lonely Island crew complimented how well Brady crafted jokes for Ferrell and captured his brand of humor on the page. When promoting the movie, they said, "The lines were specifically things he has kind of made his persona over the years. So if he [Andy Samberg] had just done those lines, it would have been like an impression of Will Ferrell." But how did something designed for Ferrell become the cult classic it is today?

Andy Samberg and The Lonely Island Made 'Hot Rod' Weird

Following in the footsteps of John Belushi, Eddie Murphy, and Chris Farley, Samberg's particular brand of comedy made him the kind of comedy sensation that could not be contained by Saturday Night Live. Lorne Michaels recognized this and how well Samberg, Taccone, and Schaffer worked producing their own "Digital Shorts" and saw the potential they could have for the big screen. Michaels offered the trio the script to take a look at and see if they had any ideas.

In an interview with former Saturday Night Live and Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-star Vanessa Bayer on her podcast How Did We Get Weird? Samberg recalled being offered Hot Rod. "We were so young, we had just started working at the show, we were like 'A movie?! Sure!'" So the Lonely Island cohorts went into the process of developing the movie to suit their own voices, but not without respect to Pam Brady. Taccone told Vanity Fair that some of her script was "even crazier in parts" than what the trio eventually made.

The Lonely Island had to make it their own though, so they took over Michaels's office and began trying to make each other laugh, which is where many of the iconic moments of Hot Rod would begin to develop, including the '80s movie parodies, the out of nowhere musical moments, and the overall surrealist tones. The group relied on test screening to steer the path for what was and wasn't working and script input from other comedy cohorts like Seth Meyers and Hot Rod co-stars Bill Hader and Danny McBride. Of course, there was a lot of trial and error. Samberg recalled on Bayer's podcast that the "Cool Beans" moment only became musical in post-production when the initial idea wasn't playing very funny in the edit. Samberg, Taccone, and Shaffer worked long and hard to craft a movie that would make them laugh, and it would make others laugh too... eventually.

‘Hot Rod’ Underperformed at the Box Office, but Earned a Cult Following

Despite the viral successes of the "Lazy Sunday," "Dick in a Box," and "Dear Sister" digital shorts, Hot Rod underperformed at the box office and received middling reviews. Perhaps their stardom wasn't ready to translate to that level of mainstream, or audiences at the time preferred the Judd Apatow brand of comedy that summer (Hot Rod was released between Knocked Up and Superbad.) Although it may have seemed like a failure at the time, Hot Rod began to find an audience, as once it hit DVD and cable networks, more and more people began to find it. Since its initial release, the film has gone from a weird oddity to a beloved comedy classic in the vain of Wet Hot American Summer, which, according to Vanity Fair, is a direct source of inspiration for The Lonely Island when writing Hot Rod.

It's impossible to say whether the Pam Brady penned version of Hot Rod starring Will Ferrell would have a similar reception. Ferrell had proven to be a box office draw, so it may have done well in theaters, but would it have lingered as the Lonely Island's version has? Hot Rod has become iconic for how weird it is and all of its strange idiosyncrasies. It is a true marker of the comedy The Lonely Island would become famous for. The Will Ferrell version of Hot Rod may have been great (especially given Brady's movie track record), but it would certainly not be the Hot Rod that is routinely celebrated today.

Hot Rod is currently available to rent on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S.

