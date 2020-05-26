The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 261 – ‘Hot Rod’

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re talking about Hot Rod. We discuss the comic sensibilities of The Lonely Island, why the film’s surreal and absurd humor endures, the structure of the jokes, the spike in memorable comedies during the 2000s, how the comedic landscape of today differs, the Apatow school of comedy versus The Lonely Island brand of comedy, and more. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

